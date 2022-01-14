$250,000 Potential Bonus with the New Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Quest for Cash

Batavia, OH (January 14, 2022) – Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series officials are excited to announce the Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Quest for Cash bonus in 2022. As part of the Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup, the Quest for Cash includes a potential bonus of $50,000, another bonus at $100,000 and a top bonus of $250,000. These bonuses are available to drivers that maintain perfect attendance with the series for the entire season and are based on a driver’s performance at the fourteen (14) Crown Jewel Cup Events in 2022.

If a driver wins six (6) of the fourteen (14) Crown Jewel Cup events in 2022, that driver will receive a $50,000 bonus. A driver that wins eight (8) of fourteen (14) Crown Jewel Cup events will earn a $100,000 bonus and if a driver can win eleven (11) of the fourteen (14) Crown Jewel Cup events, that driver will earn a whopping $250,000 bonus.**

The Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup is a fourteen (14) race mini-series within the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series schedule. First place winnings for the fourteen (14) Arizona Crown Jewel Cup events in 2022 comes to an extraordinary $718,000. The Arizona Sport Shirts Quest for Cash rewards series drivers that compete in the Crown Jewel Cup events in 2022. The first Crown Jewel Cup event in 2022 will be the 53rd Annual Hillbilly 100 at Tyler County Speedway in Middlebourne, WV on Friday April 8th paying $30,000 to win.

“With the added bonus possibilities, these fourteen (14) Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup events on the 2022 schedule will be even more rewarding and lucrative for the drivers that follow the series in 2022,” stated Wayne Castleberry, Marketing and Sales for Lucas Oil Motorsports.

“We are very proud to be a part of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and continue our support to all racers, tracks, and great fans. We are very excited to add the Quest for Cash bonus to the Crown Jewel Cup mini series and offer some big bucks as bonus to the racers that follow the Lucas Oil Series, ” Gerald Newton, Arizona Sport Shirts.

Arizona Sport Shirts will continue to have a presence at each and every Lucas Oil Series event in 2022 with the Official Merchandise Trailer of the series onsite at all series events. You can also purchase the Official Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series merchandise at their extensive online store at: https://www.gottarace.com/collections/lucas-oil-late-model-dirt-series

Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup Event Schedule:

April 8, 2022- Tyler County Speedway- 53rd Annual Hillbilly 100- $30,000 to win

May 28, 2022- Lucas Oil Speedway- Show-Me 100- $50,000 to win

June 4, 2022- West Virginia Motor Speedway- Historic 100- $50,000 to win

June 18, 2022- Smoky Mountain Speedway- Mountain Moonshine Classic- $50,000 to win

June 25, 2022- Lernerville Speedway- Firecracker 100- $50,000 to win

July 3, 2022- Muskingum County Speedway- 21st Annual July 3rd Race- $30,000 to win

July 9, 2022- Deer Creek Speedway- Gopher 50- $50,000 to win

July 23, 2022- I-80 Speedway- Silver Dollar Nationals- $53,000 to win

August 13, 2022- Florence Speedway- North/South 100- $75,000 to win

August 20, 2022- Batesville Motor Speedway- Topless 100- $50,000 to win

August 27, 2022- Port Royal Speedway- Rumble by the River- $50,000 to win

September 4, 2022- Tyler County Speedway- 54th Annual Hillbilly 100- $30,000 to win

September 17, 2022- Knoxville Raceway- Late Model Nationals- $50,000 to win

October 15, 2022- Portsmouth Raceway Park- Dirt Track World Championship- $100,000 to win

**A minimum of 11 of the scheduled 14 Crown Jewel Cup races must be completed during the 2022 season with a minimum of 24 cars entered at each of those events. To be eligible, the driver must have perfect attendance in all Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series races in 2022.

About Arizona Sports Shirts:

Founded more than four decades ago, Arizona Sport Shirts has provided bold, unique, and effective apparel for race teams, businesses, and special events. Today, Arizona Sport Shirts continues its commitment to providing cutting edge apparel and merchandise found nowhere else. More information on Arizona Sport Shirts, including online ordering details, is available at: www.ArizonaSportShirts.com.