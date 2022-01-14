XR Releases XR Super Series 2022 Feature Purses; $150,000 Purses for All $50,000-to-Win Events

All XRSS $25,000-to-Win Events Will Carry $100,000 Total Purses; Every Feature Will Be $2,500-to-Start

SILVER BAY, Minn. (January 14, 2022) — XR announces total purses and start money for all XR Super Series Super Late Model features in 2022.

The XR Super Series enters its inaugural season in 2022 with a total of 23 Super Late Model features of either $25,000 or $50,000 to win. The $50,000-to-win events will carry a total purse of $150,000, and the $25,000-to-win events will carry a $100,000 total purse.

Every one of the events will also be $2,500-to-start.

“We’re serious when we say the XR Super Series is focused on rewarding drivers and teams,” said XR Chief Operating Officer & XR Super Series Director Dan Robinson. “With everything we’ve done so far, that has been top of mind, and this announcement certainly shows that as well. The landscape is changing, and we want to make sure we take care of the drivers who compete in our events.”

The total season-long purse for the 2022 XR Super Series is $3,050,000.

The XR Super Series’ maiden season will consist of 25 dates: the aforementioned 23 Super Late Model features and two qualifying nights at the Sunshine State 50 at All-Tech Raceway (Fla.) that pay $10,000-to-win.

Ten of the 23 XRSS Super Late Model features will be $50,000-to-win and have a $150,000 total purse:

March 25-26 and April 1-2 at the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway (Tenn.)

April 23 at the Florida Dirt Nationals at All-Tech Raceway (Fla.)

May 14 at the Colossal 100 at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway (N.C.)

June 14 at the Belleville Dirt Nationals at Belleville High Banks (Kan.)

Sept. 24 at the Texas Dirt Nationals at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track (Texas)

Nov. 12 at the Karl Chevrolet Duel in the Desert (Nev.)

Dec. 3 at the Sunshine State 50 at All-Tech Raceway (Fla.)

For the full XR Super Series schedule and feature payout ladder, click HERE.

The goal of the XR Super Series is to complement existing racing schedules with additional opportunities and to reward independent drivers and teams who choose to race these events. Also, starting in 2022, all 25 of these event dates will be officially sanctioned as XRSS races with a newly established rulebook and a full-time, in-house technical inspection team.

The 2022 XR Super Series will feature stops at Bristol Motor Speedway (Tenn.), All-Tech Raceway (Fla.), the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway (N.C.), Belleville High Banks (Kan.), Stuart International Speedway (Iowa), Gondik Law Speedway (Wis.), the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track (Texas) and The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Nev.).

