XR Super Series Loyalty Program Created to Benefit Super Late Model Event Competitors

SILVER BAY, Minn. (January 14, 2022) — XR announces the creation of an XR Super Series Loyalty Program for Super Late Model competitors.

The XR Super Series Loyalty Program will offer eligible Super Late Model drivers free assets at XRSS events during the 2022 season. Drivers will unlock eligibility for the XRSS Loyalty Program by competing in the first four Super Late Model nights at the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals (March 25-26 and April 1-2) at Bristol Motor Speedway (Tenn.).

Eligible drivers will receive free event entry, up to five free pit passes, two pit vehicle passes, a VIP Parking stall and free merchandise space at each XR Super Series event, beginning with the Florida Dirt Nationals April 22-23 at All-Tech Raceway (Fla.). Drivers will retain XRSS Loyalty Program eligibility by continuing to compete in XRSS events.

“Rewarding drivers for competing with us is what this is all about,” said XR Chief Operating Officer & XR Super Series Director Dan Robinson. “Drivers and teams have the chance to win a lot of money in the XR Super Series this year, and now they have the chance to save a lot of money, too. There won’t be a more racer-friendly series in the country this year.”

There will be no contracts or other stipulations to the XRSS Loyalty Program. If you keep racing in the XRSS, you’ll stay a part of the program. Once a Super Late Model driver skips an event feature day, they are no longer program eligible. Driver exemptions for emergency absences will be cleared through Robinson.

The XR Super Series’ inaugural season will consist of 25 dates: 23 total Super Late Model features (Thirteen $25,000-to-win and 10 $50,000-to-win) with an additional two qualifying nights (Dec. 1-2) during the Sunshine State 50 at All-Tech Raceway that pay $10,000-to-win.

For the full XR Super Series schedule, click HERE.

The goal of the XR Super Series is to complement existing racing schedules with additional opportunities and to reward independent drivers and teams who choose to race these events. Also, starting in 2022, all 25 of these event dates will be officially sanctioned as XRSS races with a newly established rulebook and a full-time, in-house technical inspection team.

The 2022 XR Super Series will feature stops at Bristol Motor Speedway (Tenn.), All-Tech Raceway (Fla.), the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway (N.C.), Belleville High Banks (Kan.), Stuart International Speedway (Iowa), Gondik Law Speedway (Wis.), the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track (Texas) and The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Nev.).

ABOUT XR

Founded in 2003, XR is a marketing and multimedia firm based in Silver Bay, Minnesota. XR focuses on the racing industry, producing high-impact events and streaming broadcasts.

