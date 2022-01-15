Erb, Jackson, and Sanders Race to Wild West Shootout Friday Victories



Racing Action Continues at 3:30pm MST on Saturday

VADO, N.M. (01/14/22) — Tyler Erb has been part of plenty of excitement during the Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park, including a near-miss victory. But grabbing a checkered flag is more satisfying than making the highlight reel.

“This has been my favorite night so far,” the New Waverly, Texas, driver said Friday after his $5,000 Dirt Track Bank Super Late Model victory presented by Black Diamond Racecars in the fourth round of the miniseries.

The third-starting Erb won a mid-race, lead-swapping duel with pole-starting Earl Pearson Jr. of Jacksonville, Fla., and pulled away late by deftly handling traffic at the 3/8-mile oval that’s hosting the Wild West Shootout for the first time.

Pearson finished 1.159 seconds behind Erb at the checkers while Bobby Pierce of Oakwood, Ill., improved six positions in landing on the podium. Johnny Scott of nearby Las Cruces, N.M., rallied from 13th to fourth and Mike Marlar of Winfield, Tenn., survived a couples of scrapes to round out the top five.

Pearson led the first 11 laps in his traditional low groove, but when he decided to give the high side a shot on a lap-12 restart, Erb pounced and grabbed the lead. Pearson quickly retreated to his favored low groove and inched back ahead on the 14th lap, but Erb regained the point at halfway and led the rest of the 30-lap main event.

“I hated to see that caution, because I don’t think (Pearson) realized the top was getting any good yet. I just kind of committed to the top there. It bit me on Sunday by picking the bottom … we raced side-by-side what felt like forever,” Erb said. “I knew I needed to do something different here. Earl’s a great racer. He’s been good all week. I just got enough clear of him to kind of chop him getting into (turn) one, and could set my own pace from there.”

Erb stayed comfortable in command the rest of the way, getting extra breathing room with seven laps remaining when he made short work of several backmarkers.

“I knew when I passed two or three (lapped cars) right there pretty good, then moved to the middle,” said Erb, a two-time miniseries winner last year at Arizona Speedway near Phoenix. “I could tell I was a lot better and just the last lap slid (across the track) myself in both corners to be safe (and protect the lead).”

“You know, when you’re a sitting duck out there by yourself in the lead, you just don’t know which lane (to run). And on that restart, I just went around that top that one time there,” Pearson said of the lap-12 restart. “Anyway, I found out that wasn’t the place I needed to be. But anyway, we went around the bottom from there on out and had to move up (in turns three and four). But Tyler was pretty good there, ain’t no doubt, and I had to defend Pierce off. I knew he’d be around the top there. We’ll work on it. … We’re getting closer and closer and the track there, it’s fitting my style, but it’s going away too fast, then the top (groove) comes in.”

Pierce was among the frontrunners again but the six-time miniseries winner is still looking for his first 2022 victory.

“I’m happy to have a solid night, you know, just a full night put together without anything going on. We’ve been (strong) all week, really, the whole time we’ve been here with as second the first night, and we were going to win (Wednesday), and that other night we were good and just had some issues with the car and the motor,” he said. “We’ve been there. It’s going to come eventually here. We’ve got two nights left and if it’s not tomorrow night, the final night is the one we’re looking forward to, the 25-grand-to-win on Sunday night. Hopefully we can lock that one up.”

The main event’s lone caution appeared on the 12th lap when third-running Brandon Sheppard abruptly slowed with a flat right-rear tire, triggering a backstretch scramble that sent Jeff Schildmeyer for a spin.

The flat tire ended Sheppard’s chance for the $100,000, five-victory bonus that was part of the Penske Racing Shocks $300,000 Paydirt Jackpot. Sheppard, a two-race winner last weekend, still has a crack at $25,000 if he can win the final two miniseries events.

Wednesday’s winner Garrett Alberson of Las Cruces won a heat race and started fourth, but he never contended up front and faded to an eighth-place finish.

Kris Jackson picked up his second victory in RHRSwag.com X-Mod competition presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson on Friday night. The Missouri racer stormed forward from the 15th-starting position to take the lead from early leader Reece Solander on lap 7, and then went on take the checkered flag over two seconds in front of Aaron Blacklance, Gabriel Hodges, Brian Craighead, and Josh Cain.

With the win Jackson remains in contention for the Arizona Differential Four or More Challenge, which posts a $2,500 for any driver in the X-Mod division, who can win four-or-more features.

Two days after claiming his first win of the 2022 season, Rodney Sanders charged to the Mesilla Valley Transportation / Border Tire Modified feature presented by Rancho Milagro victory. The fourth-starting Texas racer overtook Tyler Peterson for the lead on lap 5. Once out front he was relatively unchallenged on his way to the $1,000 triumph.

Sanders can claim a $10,000 bonus in the Rio Grande Waste Services Four or More Challenge if he can sweep the final two miniseries events.

The miniseries continues on Saturday. The pit gate opens at 1 p.m. MST, and grandstand gates opening at 3:00 p.m. The driver’s meeting for the fifth round of the mega miniseries is at 2:30 p.m. with on-track action beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Super Late Models ($5,000 to win), Modifieds ($2,000 to win), and X-Mods ($1,000 to win) will contest complete programs.

For more information on the event, please visit www.WildWestShootout.net .

The Wild West Shootout is made possible by O’Reilly Auto Parts, FK Rod Ends, Dirt Track Bank, Black Diamond Race Cars, Rio Grande Waste Services, Penske Racing Shocks, Shaw Trucking, Schaeffer Oil, SportTruck RV, Nissan of Las Cruces, Rancho Milagro Racing, Eagle Moon Hemp, Top of the World Ranch, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border Tire, RHR Racing Swag, Barnett Harley Davidson, Dirt Pro Grading & Padwork, Contractors & Developers (C&D) Bonding, Shocks by Hammer, Hoker Trucking, Midwest Sheet Metal, Speedway Motors, VP Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Engines, Beaver Stripes, Arizona Differential, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Toste Construction, Sipes Tractor & Transport Service, Merry’s Home Furnishings, The Joie of Seating, Screven Motor Speedway, DirtDraft.com, and FloRacing.com.

Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts

FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park

Jan. 14, 2022

Dirt Track Bank Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Race Cars

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 1-Tyler Erb[3]; 2. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[1]; 3. 32-Bobby Pierce[9]; 4. 1ST-Johnny Scott[13]; 5. 157-Mike Marlar[7]; 6. 2S-Stormy Scott[15]; 7. 7-Ricky Weiss[5]; 8. 58-Garrett Alberson[4]; 9. 32B-Cody Laney[6]; 10. 93-Mason Oberkramer[17]; 11. 1CJ-Rusty Schlenk[19]; 12. 75-Terry Phillips[11]; 13. B5-Brandon Sheppard[2]; 14. 86-Kyle Beard[8]; 15. 49-Jake Timm[14]; 16. 28-Jim Whistler[12]; 17. 42S-Don Shaw[18]; 18. 503-Jason Miles[21]; 19. 38-Thomas Hunziker[23]; 20. 6T-Terry Carter[24]; 21. 19-Jeff Schildmeyer[20]; 22. 14W-Dustin Walker[16]; 23. 20-Rodney Sanders[10]; 24. 37-Rob Mayea[22]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 93-Mason Oberkramer[4]; 2. 1CJ-Rusty Schlenk[1]; 3. 503-Jason Miles[3]; 4. 38-Thomas Hunziker[5]; 5. 02-Kent Rosevear[6]; 6. 18-Deven Brown[7]; 7. 15-Tyler Peterson[9]; 8. 91P-Jason Papich[2]; 9. 26R-Cole Farmer[8]

B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 42S-Don Shaw[4]; 2. 19-Jeff Schildmeyer[2]; 3. 37-Rob Mayea[1]; 4. 6T-Terry Carter[3]; 5. 16-Matthew Ratzlaff[7]; 6. 01-Devan Smith[6]; 7. 78S-Steve Stultz[5]; 8. 29-Mercedes Abercrombie[9]; 9. 42-John David Duffie[8]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 58-Garrett Alberson[1]; 2. 7-Ricky Weiss[5]; 3. 32-Bobby Pierce[3]; 4. 1ST-Johnny Scott[2]; 5. 1CJ-Rusty Schlenk[6]; 6. 503-Jason Miles[8]; 7. 38-Thomas Hunziker[7]; 8. 18-Deven Brown[9]; 9. 15-Tyler Peterson[4]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[1]; 2. 157-Mike Marlar[2]; 3. 75-Terry Phillips[3]; 4. 2S-Stormy Scott[6]; 5. 91P-Jason Papich[4]; 6. 93-Mason Oberkramer[5]; 7. 02-Kent Rosevear[7]; 8. 26R-Cole Farmer[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 1-Tyler Erb[1]; 2. 32B-Cody Laney[3]; 3. 20-Rodney Sanders[4]; 4. 49-Jake Timm[2]; 5. 37-Rob Mayea[5]; 6. 6T-Terry Carter[6]; 7. 78S-Steve Stultz[7]; 8. 16-Matthew Ratzlaff[8]; 9. 29-Mercedes Abercrombie[9]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. B5-Brandon Sheppard[2]; 2. 86-Kyle Beard[4]; 3. 28-Jim Whistler[3]; 4. 14W-Dustin Walker[5]; 5. 19-Jeff Schildmeyer[7]; 6. 42S-Don Shaw[1]; 7. 01-Devan Smith[6]; 8. 42-John David Duffie[8]

Qualifying 1: 1. 58-Garrett Alberson, 00:14.264[6]; 2. 46-Earl Pearson Jr, 00:14.458[7]; 3. 1ST-Johnny Scott, 00:14.489[3]; 4. 157-Mike Marlar, 00:14.559[9]; 5. 32-Bobby Pierce, 00:14.588[13]; 6. 75-Terry Phillips, 00:14.589[1]; 7. 15-Tyler Peterson, 00:14.591[10]; 8. 91P-Jason Papich, 00:14.653[5]; 9. 7-Ricky Weiss, 00:14.669[11]; 10. 93-Mason Oberkramer, 00:14.697[14]; 11. 1CJ-Rusty Schlenk, 00:14.777[15]; 12. 2S-Stormy Scott, 00:14.869[16]; 13. 38-Thomas Hunziker, 00:15.061[17]; 14. 02-Kent Rosevear, 00:15.310[8]; 15. 503-Jason Miles, 00:15.355[12]; 16. 26R-Cole Farmer, 00:15.707[4]; 17. 18-Deven Brown, 00:16.063[2]

Qualifying 2: 1. 1-Tyler Erb, 00:14.585[14]; 2. 42S-Don Shaw, 00:14.662[12]; 3. 49-Jake Timm, 00:14.669[6]; 4. B5-Brandon Sheppard, 00:14.705[13]; 5. 32B-Cody Laney, 00:14.823[11]; 6. 28-Jim Whistler, 00:14.994[1]; 7. 20-Rodney Sanders, 00:15.049[8]; 8. 86-Kyle Beard, 00:15.076[10]; 9. 37-Rob Mayea, 00:15.110[4]; 10. 14W-Dustin Walker, 00:15.144[5]; 11. 6T-Terry Carter, 00:15.212[3]; 12. 01-Devan Smith, 00:15.458[15]; 13. 78S-Steve Stultz, 00:15.498[7]; 14. 19-Jeff Schildmeyer, 00:15.636[9]; 15. 16-Matthew Ratzlaff, 00:15.898[2]; 16. 42-John David Duffie, 00:15.898[16]

Mesilla Valle Transportation / Border Tire Modifieds presented by Rancho Milagro

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 20-Rodney Sanders[3]; 2. 1TPO-Tyler Peterson[1]; 3. J17-Jake Gallardo[7]; 4. 4R-Dereck Ramirez[4]; 5. 02-Tanner Mullens[12]; 6. 4W-Tyler Wolff[18]; 7. 65X-Carlos Ahumada Jr[8]; 8. 111-Bumper Jones[5]; 9. 24X-Xavier Ortega[16]; 10. 4RX-Jared Russell[2]; 11. 25-Adam Bohlman[22]; 12. 26G-Ryan Gierke[23]; 13. 22J-Jonathon Ortega[9]; 14. 10BG-Brandon Givens[19]; 15. 22-Alan Bohlman[6]; 16. 16B-Randy Brown[21]; 17. 71-Philip Houston[14]; 18. 2SS-Mark Smith[20]; 19. 17-Brent Holman[13]; 20. 18R-Ricardo Olague Jr[15]; 21. 3B-Nic Bidinger[11]; 22. G17-Fito Gallardo[17]; 23. 131-Royal Jones[10]; 24. 21-Jacob Bleess[24]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. G17-Fito Gallardo[2]; 2. 10BG-Brandon Givens[1]; 3. 16B-Randy Brown[11]; 4. 26G-Ryan Gierke[10]; 5. 44-Christy Barnett[12]; 6. 65-Tyler Davis[13]; 7. 18JR-Chase Sigg[6]; 8. 54-Carlos Ahumada Sr[8]; 9. 57-Duke Erickson[3]; 10. 13-Troy Hovey[7]; 11. 64S-Jay Sale[4]; 12. 7-Derek Stuhler[5]; 13. J7-Jake Boles[9]

B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 4W-Tyler Wolff[7]; 2. 2SS-Mark Smith[1]; 3. 25-Adam Bohlman[2]; 4. 21-Jacob Bleess[5]; 5. 8-Dillon McCowan[13]; 6. 88-Nathan Smith[11]; 7. 77-Ronnie Yanacsek[3]; 8. 32-DJ Shannon[6]; 9. D25-David Tanner[12]; 10. 88C-Matt Crafton[10]; 11. 08-Glen Maga[9]; 12. 39-David Gonzales Jr[4]; 13. 127-Paden Phillips[8]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 20-Rodney Sanders[4]; 2. 22J-Jonathon Ortega[3]; 3. 18R-Ricardo Olague Jr[2]; 4. 24X-Xavier Ortega[5]; 5. 3B-Nic Bidinger[10]; 6. 10BG-Brandon Givens[9]; 7. 32-DJ Shannon[7]; 8. 54-Carlos Ahumada Sr[11]; 9. 08-Glen Maga[8]; 10. 16B-Randy Brown[6]; 11. D25-David Tanner[1]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. J17-Jake Gallardo[2]; 2. 111-Bumper Jones[5]; 3. 71-Philip Houston[4]; 4. 25-Adam Bohlman[1]; 5. 02-Tanner Mullens[10]; 6. G17-Fito Gallardo[8]; 7. 13-Troy Hovey[7]; 8. 127-Paden Phillips[6]; 9. 4W-Tyler Wolff[11]; 10. 26G-Ryan Gierke[9]; 11. 44-Christy Barnett[3]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 1TPO-Tyler Peterson[10]; 2. 22-Alan Bohlman[5]; 3. 4RX-Jared Russell[9]; 4. 2SS-Mark Smith[4]; 5. 77-Ronnie Yanacsek[2]; 6. 39-David Gonzales Jr[6]; 7. 7-Derek Stuhler[8]; 8. J7-Jake Boles[3]; 9. (DQ) 8-Dillon McCowan[1]; 10. (DQ) 65-Tyler Davis[7]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 4R-Dereck Ramirez[4]; 2. 131-Royal Jones[3]; 3. 17-Brent Holman[5]; 4. 65X-Carlos Ahumada Jr[9]; 5. 64S-Jay Sale[2]; 6. 57-Duke Erickson[7]; 7. 21-Jacob Bleess[8]; 8. 18JR-Chase Sigg[10]; 9. 88C-Matt Crafton[1]; 10. 88-Nathan Smith[6]

RHRSwag.com X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. J2-Kris Jackson[15]; 2. 5BA-Aaron Blacklance[4]; 3. 7G-Gabriel Hodges[7]; 4. G3-Brian Craighead[9]; 5. 3J-Josh Cain[24]; 6. 21-Jake Smith[5]; 7. 1P-Parker Anderson[11]; 8. M17-Rob Moseley[13]; 9. 22C-Cole Campbell[8]; 10. 12-Justin Allen[1]; 11. 1C-Chris Deaton[12]; 12. 28K-Krew Walburn[22]; 13. 25-Kenny McDonald Jr[10]; 14. 1S-Scott Bintz[21]; 15. 23B-Israel Ortega[19]; 16. 4C-Chris Hooper[14]; 17. 5-Reece Solander[2]; 18. 8X-Josh Roney[18]; 19. 44-Christy Barnett[20]; 20. 28-Andy Bryant[17]; 21. 07-Donavon Flores[6]; 22. 14J-Jacob Hodges[3]; 23. 11-Lucas Ward[16]; 24. 05-Aasa Flores[23]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 28-Andy Bryant[16]; 2. 23B-Israel Ortega[2]; 3. 1S-Scott Bintz[1]; 4. 05-Aasa Flores[7]; 5. 13B-Jess Brekke[3]; 6. 82-Sherman Barnett[10]; 7. 3-Dickie Gorham[18]; 8. 15C-Chris Edmonds[17]; 9. 44D-Troy Philllips[12]; 10. JH45-Jay Hill[11]; 11. 21S-Nathan Sanchez[13]; 12. 47-Mingo Jauregui[4]; 13. X44-Mark Maga[8]; 14. 14A-Brayden Bennett[6]; 15. 4-Jackson Mulder[5]; 16. 64P-Robert Pierce[9]; 17. 241-David Jay Jr[15]; 18. C7-Jose De La Fuente[14]

B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 11-Lucas Ward[3]; 2. 8X-Josh Roney[5]; 3. 44-Christy Barnett[1]; 4. 28K-Krew Walburn[9]; 5. 717-Roy Long[2]; 6. 71-Nate Reinke[12]; 7. 23-Justin Rexwinkle[16]; 8. 15-Ronnie Leathem Jr[4]; 9. 27T-Tim Edens[17]; 10. 27D-Andy Davis[14]; 11. 23H-Hector Barraza[10]; 12. 36-Joe Alvarado[8]; 13. 3S-Sal Gomez[7]; 14. 96V-Victor Barraza[6]; 15. 7D-Davis Givens[13]; 16. 59D-Jacob Dart[11]; 17. 93-Greg Gorham[15]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 22C-Cole Campbell[1]; 2. 7G-Gabriel Hodges[4]; 3. 12-Justin Allen[12]; 4. 1S-Scott Bintz[5]; 5. 23B-Israel Ortega[7]; 6. 4C-Chris Hooper[10]; 7. 96V-Victor Barraza[13]; 8. 28K-Krew Walburn[2]; 9. 64P-Robert Pierce[8]; 10. 71-Nate Reinke[6]; 11. 28-Andy Bryant[3]; 12. 27D-Andy Davis[11]; 13. 23-Justin Rexwinkle[9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 14J-Jacob Hodges[3]; 2. 3J-Josh Cain[1]; 3. M17-Rob Moseley[4]; 4. 44-Christy Barnett[5]; 5. 13B-Jess Brekke[6]; 6. J2-Kris Jackson[11]; 7. 05-Aasa Flores[13]; 8. 47-Mingo Jauregui[12]; 9. 82-Sherman Barnett[7]; 10. JH45-Jay Hill[9]; 11. 7D-Davis Givens[10]; 12. 27T-Tim Edens[2]; 13. 15C-Chris Edmonds[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Reece Solander[7]; 2. 25-Kenny McDonald Jr[3]; 3. 1C-Chris Deaton[4]; 4. 5BA-Aaron Blacklance[10]; 5. 11-Lucas Ward[5]; 6. 14A-Brayden Bennett[2]; 7. 8X-Josh Roney[8]; 8. X44-Mark Maga[6]; 9. 36-Joe Alvarado[12]; 10. 59D-Jacob Dart[9]; 11. 21S-Nathan Sanchez[13]; 12. 241-David Jay Jr[11]; 13. 3-Dickie Gorham[1]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. G3-Brian Craighead[1]; 2. 21-Jake Smith[5]; 3. 07-Donavon Flores[7]; 4. 717-Roy Long[3]; 5. 1P-Parker Anderson[9]; 6. 4-Jackson Mulder[6]; 7. 3S-Sal Gomez[4]; 8. 15-Ronnie Leathem Jr[11]; 9. 44D-Troy Philllips[2]; 10. 23H-Hector Barraza[12]; 11. C7-Jose De La Fuente[8]; 12. 93-Greg Gorham[10]