Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals Super Late Model Points Fund and Double Down Triple Crown Bonus Fund Each Set at $300,000

Racers Rewarded for Points Positions 1-24 at Bristol; 2022 DDTC to be held at Charlotte, Texas & Las Vegas

SILVER BAY, Minn. (January 14, 2022) — XR announces 2022 Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals points fund and 2022 Double Down Triple Crown bonus fund will each be set at $300,000.

XR will debut a $300,000 Super Late Model points fund at the second-annual Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals. Drivers competing in the four Super Late Model features will accumulate points, and points positions 1-24 will be rewarded with additional money as part of the program after the fourth race. The Bristol points champion will earn an extra $100,000 on top of race winnings.

The 2022 Double Down Triple Crown bonus program will also carry a $300,000 purse. This year’s DDTC events will be the Colossal 100 at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway (N.C.), the Texas Dirt Nationals at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track (Texas) and the Duel in the Desert at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Nev.).

“These programs are just bigger incentives to compete in events produced by XR this year,” said XR Chief Operating Officer Dan Robinson. “We think adding the points fund to the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals will be a nice reward for the drivers, and also give the fans tons of star power to cheer on in every one of these Super Late Model features. We plan to build on the overwhelming success of the Double Down Triple Crown, too.”

The Bristol points fund will take effect if three of the four scheduled Super Late Model features are held. Drivers will also have to compete in three of the four features in order to qualify for the Bristol points fund.

The complete Bristol points fund breakdown can be found HERE.

This year’s Double Down Triple Crown is the second installment of the program. The DDTC rewards drivers who compete in three specific events, then doubles their payout on the final night of competition. This year’s Double Down Triple Crown—at Charlotte, Texas and Las Vegas—will double the November 12 payout at the Karl Chevrolet Duel in the Desert in Las Vegas. If a driver attempts all features at all three events, no matter where they finish at the Duel, their pay is doubled.

In 2021, Bobby Pierce took home all the potential DDTC money in Las Vegas, winning the Saturday night $50,000-to-win feature, and doubled his winnings to $100,000 because he competed in every Double Down Triple Crown race. Last year, the DDTC was held at Bristol, Texas and Las Vegas. Scott Bloomquist, Boom Briggs and Brandon Overton also qualified for double money.

Double Down Triple Crown 2022 dates are:

May 11, 12, 13 & 14 – Colossal 100 at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Sept. 23 & 24 – Texas Dirt Nationals at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track

Nov, 10, 11 & 12 – Duel in the Desert at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

All Super Late Model features at Bristol, Charlotte, Texas and Las Vegas are also part of the inaugural XR Super Series. The XRSS is comprised of 25 dates and 23 Super Late Model features paying $25,000-to-win or more. The full 2022 XRSS schedule can be found HERE.

