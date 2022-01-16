Tanner Thorson Collects His First Career Chili Bowl Championship

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (January 15, 2022) Becoming the 22nd driver to top the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, Nevada’s Tanner Thorson wheeled the Reinbold/Underwood Motorsports No. 19t to Victory Lane on Saturday night.

“I knew I had to step it up from Thursday night,” stated Thorson on his thoughts going into the day. “Bell was obviously better than me, and I knew they were going to bring the same car if not better. It helped having Kasey [Kahne] there running another car that was set up nearly identical. It brought a lot to my attention and the car ended up feeling pretty good.”

Chasing Christopher Bell, traffic came into play quickly but would prove ineffective at giving him a shot at the pass. Slowed on Lap 17, the restart saw several drivers start stepping their line up the track. Top by bottom just past Lap 25, traffic was again in the mix until Lap 36 when Justin Grant biked the cushion and tipped over in the second turn.

Stalking the iRacing No. 71w, Thorson threw the slide on Lap 37; taking the lead off the fourth turn. Back after Thorson as the pair sliced through traffic, Bell retook the lead for a moment through the first and second turns with six laps to run. Splitting the slower car of Brady Bacon, the No. 21h ended up going to a ride right between the leaders as he battled for position.

Back to green, Bell was set on attack, but contact with the wall let the No. 19t get away. Nearly dropping to third in the process, Bell regrouped and quickly gained ground. Picking up momentum to the final lap, time would run out as Thorson crossed with a 0.688-second advantage.

On the late-race move, Thorson said, “I knew it was getting late in the race and when they said how many laps were down, it was just like Turkey Night where I had to break Bell’s momentum a little bit because it not, it was going to be hard to beat him, so I just had to get going. Buddy was there and he was pressing me a little bit, but my car actually seemed to get better throughout the run and used what I learned off Thursday night.”

Christopher Bell crossed second with Rico Abreu working back to third in the closing laps. Buddy Kofoid crossed fourth with Tanner Carrick fifth in his first A-Feature appearance.

Kyle Larson in sixth was followed by C.J. Leary from 16th. Kevin Thomas, Jr. crossed eighth, followed by Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. and Thomas Meseraull to complete the top ten.

The 2022 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire drew in 381 drivers over the six nights of racing. The Saturday run of events was slated, to begin with, double Q-Features, but drivers scratching put the first events at double P-Features. Including the four rounds of Pole Shuffle, there were 35 races total on Saturday. The World Wide Technology Raceway Flip Count made it to 66 with drivers able to walk away. The biggest run through the Soup came from Sammy Swindell who advanced through six rounds before damage to his car sidelined him in the first I-Feature.

The 37th Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire takes place January 9-14, 2023, at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla. Ticket renews, and new orders begin on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. More information on prices will be posted soon.

Results

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

Tulsa Expo Raceway (Tulsa, Okla.)

Saturday, January 15, 2022

General Tire Championship Night

Event Car Count: 381

A-Feature:

A Feature (55 Laps): 1. 19T-Tanner Thorson[2]; 2. 71W-Christopher Bell[1]; 3. 97-Rico Abreu[3]; 4. 67-Michael Kofoid[5]; 5. 98-Tanner Carrick[6]; 6. 01-Kyle Larson[7]; 7. 55V-CJ Leary[16]; 8. 5T-Kevin Thomas Jr[8]; 9. 47S-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[10]; 10. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[13]; 11. 7C-Tyler Courtney[9]; 12. 52-Blake Hahn[14]; 13. 17W-Shane Golobic[18]; 14. 89-Chris Windom[17]; 15. 97W-Zeb Wise[11]; 16. 2J-Justin Grant[4]; 17. 47Z-Corey Day[20]; 18. 71K-Kaylee Bryson[12]; 19. 29-Tim Buckwalter[21]; 20. 8J-Jonathan Beason[24]; 21. 27W-Colby Copeland[15]; 22. 81X-Dillon Welch[22]; 23. (DNF) 87-Chase Johnson[19]; 24. (DNF) 21H-Brady Bacon[23]

Lap Leaders: Christopher Bell 1-36; Tanner Thorson 37-55

Hard Charger: C.J. Leary +9

#DoItForGrady Pole Shuffle

Pole Shuffle (4 Laps): 1. 71W-Christopher Bell[2]; 2. 19T-Tanner Thorson[7]; 3. 97-Rico Abreu[4]; 4. 2J-Justin Grant[1]; 5. 67-Michael Kofoid[5]; 6. 98-Tanner Carrick[3]; 7. 01-Kyle Larson[9]; 8. 5T-Kevin Thomas Jr[6]; 9. 7C-Tyler Courtney[10]; 10. 47S-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[8]

B-Features: Top 7 advance to the A-Feature

B Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 97W-Zeb Wise[1]; 2. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[8]; 3. 27W-Colby Copeland[5]; 4. 89-Chris Windom[3]; 5. 87-Chase Johnson[2]; 6. 29-Tim Buckwalter[4]; 7. 21H-Brady Bacon[9]; 8. 72J-Sam Johnson[6]; 9. 27B-Jake Bubak[13]; 10. 2D-Matt Sherrell[14]; 11. 55X-Alex Bowman[17]; 12. 40M-Chase McDermand[16]; 13. 7U-Kyle Jones[18]; 14. 11B-Clinton Boyles[11]; 15. 1R-Brad Sweet[10]; 16. 1S-Spencer Bayston[19]; 17. 68-Ronnie Gardner[20]; 18. 26C-Chance Crum[15]; 19. 32-Gary Taylor[12]; 20. 2H-Nick Hoffman[7]

B Feature 2 (20 Laps): 1. 71K-Kaylee Bryson[10]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[2]; 3. 55V-CJ Leary[1]; 4. 17W-Shane Golobic[6]; 5. 47Z-Corey Day[17]; 6. 81X-Dillon Welch[11]; 7. 8J-Jonathan Beason[15]; 8. 01K-Bryant Wiedeman[3]; 9. 19S-Kasey Kahne[13]; 10. 32T-Trey Marcham[18]; 11. 19A-Chase Randall[12]; 12. 84-Michael Faccinto[8]; 13. 55A-Jake Swanson[5]; 14. 5G-Gavan Boschele[14]; 15. 39B-Emerson Axsom[16]; 16. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[19]; 17. 08-Cannon McIntosh[9]; 18. 1D-David Gravel[4]; 19. 4B-Jason McDougal[7]; 20. 19B-Alex Bright[20]

C-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding B-Feature

C Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 40M-Chase McDermand[1]; 2. 55X-Alex Bowman[2]; 3. 7U-Kyle Jones[3]; 4. 1S-Spencer Bayston[9]; 5. 68-Ronnie Gardner[6]; 6. 5-Chase Briscoe[7]; 7. 83-Dominic Gorden[10]; 8. 55D-Nick Drake[5]; 9. 22M-Carson Kvapil[12]; 10. 45X-Roger Crockett[8]; 11. 51B-Joe B Miller[14]; 12. 97K-Brenham Crouch[20]; 13. 75B-Ryan Newman[11]; 14. 28-Ace McCarthy[17]; 15. 25V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[15]; 16. 26E-Cory Eliason[16]; 17. 19K-Riley Kreisel[13]; 18. 21T-Tommy Kunsman[18]; 19. 15-Donny Schatz[19]; 20. 22T-Don Droud Jr[4]

C Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 39B-Emerson Axsom[1]; 2. 47Z-Corey Day[2]; 3. 32T-Trey Marcham[4]; 4. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[3]; 5. 19B-Alex Bright[15]; 6. 25B-Steve Buckwalter[11]; 7. 21S-Karter Sarff[12]; 8. 81G-Anton Hernandez[14]; 9. 47-Zach Daum[18]; 10. M1-Colby Stubblefield[7]; 11. 21-Daryn Pittman[19]; 12. 2W-Tony Bruce Jr[20]; 13. 7M-Brody Roa[17]; 14. 11A-Andrew Felker[8]; 15. 9T-Tim McCreadie[5]; 16. 8-Alex Sewell[9]; 17. 73H-Hunter Schuerenberg[10]; 18. 9-Mitchell Davis[16]; 19. 77X-Wayne Johnson[13]; 20. 68W-Shane Cottle[6]

D-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding C-Feature

D Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 26E-Cory Eliason[6]; 2. 28-Ace McCarthy[1]; 3. 21T-Tommy Kunsman[5]; 4. 15-Donny Schatz[3]; 5. 97K-Brenham Crouch[11]; 6. 40-Colton Hardy[13]; 7. 15D-Andrew Deal[9]; 8. 22-Sean McClelland[7]; 9. 22X-Steven Shebester[20]; 10. 44X-Wesley Smith[19]; 11. 25K-Taylor Reimer[10]; 12. 1UK-Tom Harris[17]; 13. 71R-Frankie Guerrini[4]; 14. 27-Briggs Danner[8]; 15. 86-Brent Crews[14]; 16. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[18]; 17. 97X-Jesse Love[2]; 18. 45K-Kyler Johnson[12]; 19. (DNF) 51-RJ Johnson[15]; 20. (DNF) 4M-Brody Fuson[16]

D Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 9-Mitchell Davis[1]; 2. 7M-Brody Roa[2]; 3. 47-Zach Daum[5]; 4. 21-Daryn Pittman[3]; 5. 2W-Tony Bruce Jr[7]; 6. 29S-Hank Davis[10]; 7. 15E-Kinzer Edwards[4]; 8. 17-Tanner Berryhill[12]; 9. 11X-Donovan Peterson[11]; 10. 1G-Justin Peck[18]; 11. 7T-TJ Smith[13]; 12. 47X-Danny Stratton[6]; 13. 32W-Casey Shuman[15]; 14. 3N-Jake Neuman[17]; 15. 57-Maria Cofer[19]; 16. 80-Josh Hawkins[9]; 17. 77-Stevie Sussex III[16]; 18. 07W-Mitchel Moles[14]; 19. (DNF) 19F-Frank Flud[8]; 20. (DNS) 71G-Damion Gardner

E-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding D-Feature

E Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 4M-Brody Fuson[2]; 2. 1UK-Tom Harris[1]; 3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[3]; 4. 44X-Wesley Smith[4]; 5. 22X-Steven Shebester[17]; 6. 7MR-Jadon Rogers[7]; 7. 57B-Daniel Robinson[10]; 8. 92-Derek Hagar[15]; 9. 39-Logan Seavey[14]; 10. 4T-Trey Gropp[11]; 11. 2G-JJ Yeley[16]; 12. 8K-Jake Neal[8]; 13. 5K-Ben Worth[18]; 14. 2E-Whit Gastineau[9]; 15. 2U-Slater Helt[12]; 16. (DNF) 19-Parker Price Miller[5]; 17. (DNF) 96-Cody Brewer[6]; 18. (DNF) 6A-AJ Bender[13]; 19. (DNS) 85-Jerry Coons Jr; 20. (DNS) 31K-Cole Bodine

E Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 77-Stevie Sussex III[1]; 2. 32W-Casey Shuman[3]; 3. 1G-Justin Peck[2]; 4. 3N-Jake Neuman[5]; 5. 57-Maria Cofer[6]; 6. 28K-Kory Schudy[4]; 7. 61J-Jacob Denney[7]; 8. 14U-Austin Torgerson[9]; 9. 8W-Kaleb Montgomery[13]; 10. 85T-Ryan Timms[15]; 11. 3B-Zach Blurton[12]; 12. 5LK-Jordan Kinser[14]; 13. 57W-Kaidon Brown[10]; 14. 12X-Steven Snawder[11]; 15. 17Z-Zac Moody[18]; 16. 17B-Ryan Bickett[19]; 17. 7R-AJ Hopkins[8]; 18. (DNF) 12M-Jeff Champagne[17]; 19. (DNF) 9C-Colten Cottle[16]; 20. (DNS) 4D-Robert Dalby

F-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding E-Feature

F Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 39-Logan Seavey[1]; 2. 92-Derek Hagar[5]; 3. 2G-JJ Yeley[2]; 4. 22X-Steven Shebester[9]; 5. 5K-Ben Worth[7]; 6. 42-Garth Kasiner[14]; 7. 14J-Jody Rosenboom[6]; 8. 11J-Justin Melton[3]; 9. 0Z-Landon Crawley[19]; 10. 7MF-Chance Morton[18]; 11. 75J-Jett Hays[16]; 12. 50-Daniel Adler[4]; 13. 4C-Cody Jessop[8]; 14. 71E-Mariah Ede[15]; 15. 21G-Casey Tillman[10]; 16. 44-Eric Wilkins[17]; 17. (DNF) 20G-Noah Gass[12]; 18. (DNF) 41X-Howard Moore[13]; 19. (DNF) 9E-Chase Elliott[11]; 20. (DNS) 31M-David Budres

F Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 9C-Colten Cottle[1]; 2. 85T-Ryan Timms[4]; 3. 17Z-Zac Moody[3]; 4. 12M-Jeff Champagne[11]; 5. 17B-Ryan Bickett[2]; 6. 14X-Chad Boespflug[7]; 7. 54-Matt Westfall[15]; 8. 51R-Ricky Thornton Jr[17]; 9. 71T-Zac Taylor[19]; 10. 99-Anthony Macri[9]; 11. 116-Scott Evans[8]; 12. 14-Dylan Postier[16]; 13. 18L-Logan Scherb[20]; 14. 08M-Jace McIntosh[6]; 15. 97A-Will Armitage[10]; 16. 0T-Alex Schriever[12]; 17. 21E-Emilio Hoover[18]; 18. (DNF) 91T-Tyler Thomas[14]; 19. (DNF) 6K-Michael (Mike) Snider[13]; 20. (DNF) 22W-Curtis Jones[5]

G-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding F-Feature

G Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 75J-Jett Hays[1]; 2. 71E-Mariah Ede[2]; 3. 7MF-Chance Morton[5]; 4. 44-Eric Wilkins[9]; 5. 0Z-Landon Crawley[6]; 6. 31B-Kyle Beilman[16]; 7. 2X-Michael Magic[3]; 8. 22B-Troy Betts[10]; 9. 4A-Dillon Silverman[12]; 10. 77W-Joey Wirth[4]; 11. 8G-Austin Shores[7]; 12. 38-Jake Andreotti[14]; 13. 45H-Logan Calderwood[11]; 14. 1K-Brayton Lynch[15]; 15. (DNF) 4-Taylor Ferns[8]; 16. (DNF) 75U-Brooke Tatnell[13]

G Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 14-Dylan Postier[1]; 2. 51R-Ricky Thornton Jr[6]; 3. 21E-Emilio Hoover[3]; 4. 71T-Zac Taylor[5]; 5. 18L-Logan Scherb[8]; 6. 67K-Jonathan Shafer[13]; 7. 60M-Earl McDoulett Jr[2]; 8. 14M-Dylan Bloomfield[7]; 9. 22G-Troy Morris III[15]; 10. 21M-Michelle Parson[16]; 11. 7-Shannon McQueen[9]; 12. 87F-Johnny Kent[11]; 13. 20H-Noah Harris[12]; 14. 4R-Nick Barger[10]; 15. 10-Kort Morgan[14]; 16. (DNF) 16C-David Camfield Jr[4]

H-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding G-Feature

H Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 45H-Logan Calderwood[1]; 2. 4A-Dillon Silverman[2]; 3. 75U-Brooke Tatnell[4]; 4. 38-Jake Andreotti[3]; 5. 1K-Brayton Lynch[5]; 6. 31B-Kyle Beilman[11]; 7. 2B-Brett Becker[6]; 8. 75X-Alex Vande Voort[13]; 9. 44C-Tristan Lee[7]; 10. 68S-Corby Scherb[10]; 11. 1N-Ryan Padgett[9]; 12. 22L-Lucas Scherb[15]; 13. 20-Tadd Holliman[16]; 14. 11T-Tyler Baran[12]; 15. 86X-Joshua Hodges[14]; 16. (DNF) 5F-Danny Frye III[8]

H Feature 2 (9 Laps): 1. 87F-Johnny Kent[1]; 2. 20H-Noah Harris[2]; 3. 67K-Jonathan Shafer[4]; 4. 10-Kort Morgan[5]; 5. 22G-Troy Morris III[9]; 6. 21M-Michelle Parson[10]; 7. 5C-Chase Howard[12]; 8. 56X-Mark Chisholm[15]; 9. 11G-Mike Goodman[11]; 10. 42K-Kevin Battefeld[14]; 11. 0W-Kevin Woody Jr[3]; 12. 17L-Cody Trammell[16]; 13. 74D-Xavier Doney[13]; 14. 18N-Alex Nalon[8]; 15. (DNF) 23S-Kyle Simon[6]; 16. (DNF) 2S-Travis Scott[7]

I-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding H-Feature

I Feature 1 (7 Laps): 1. 31B-Kyle Beilman[1]; 2. 11T-Tyler Baran[5]; 3. 75X-Alex Vande Voort[2]; 4. 86X-Joshua Hodges[3]; 5. 22L-Lucas Scherb[4]; 6. 20-Tadd Holliman[11]; 7. 95-Chris Andrews[16]; 8. 68B-Jason Martin[10]; 9. 91K-Kevin Bayer[12]; 10. 3G-Kyle Cummins[6]; 11. 60-Cody Gardner[7]; 12. 5H-Casey Hicks[8]; 13. 11C-Mike Woodruff[9]; 14. 3-Roy Larkin[15]; 15. (DNF) 1-Sammy Swindell[14]; 16. (DNF) 06-Rylan Gray[13] ***10-minute time limited reached.

I Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 11G-Mike Goodman[1]; 2. 5C-Chase Howard[4]; 3. 74D-Xavier Doney[8]; 4. 42K-Kevin Battefeld[3]; 5. 56X-Mark Chisholm[15]; 6. 17L-Cody Trammell[9]; 7. 53R-Sean Robbins[7]; 8. 51Z-Zach Boden[11]; 9. 7F-Roy Entze II[13]; 10. 91A-Chris Andrews[5]; 11. 68C-Jimmy Gardner[6]; 12. 31X-Carson Hocevar[10]; 13. (DNF) 10C-Dalton Camfield[2]; 14. (DNF) 08B-Austin Barnhill[14]; 15. (DNS) 2ND-Jeb Sessums

Kevin Studley J-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding I-Feature.

J Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 20-Tadd Holliman[1]; 2. 91K-Kevin Bayer[3]; 3. 06-Rylan Gray[9]; 4. 1-Sammy Swindell[11]; 5. 3-Roy Larkin[8]; 6. 95-Chris Andrews[6]; 7. 4X-Carson Sousa[5]; 8. 57A-Jack Routson[13]; 9. 75-Mario Clouser[10]; 10. 12-Corbin Gurley[12]; 11. 4Z-Nate Barger[2]; 12. (DNF) 77J-John Klabunde[4]; 13. (DNF) 8M-Kade Morton[7]; 14. (DNF) 23B-Brian Bell[14]; 15. (DNS) 79S-Landon Simon; 16. (DNS) 74-Drew Rader

J Feature 2 (1 Lap): 1. 51Z-Zach Boden[5]; 2. 31X-Carson Hocevar[7]; 3. 7F-Roy Entze II[6]; 4. 44D-Ty Hulsey[9]; 5. 56X-Mark Chisholm[13]; 6. 08B-Austin Barnhill[14]; 7. 3F-Tim Barber[12]; 8. 27K-Tucker Klaasmeyer[10]; 9. 44R-Branigan Roark[2]; 10. 75A-Bryan Stanfill[4]; 11. 8AJ-AJ Johnson[1]; 12. 47M-Jake Hagopian[3]; 13. 71-Steven Snyder Jr[8]; 14. 73-Dylan Ito[11]; 15. (DNS) 7D-Michelle Decker; 16. (DNS) 1P-Terry Nichols ***10-minute time limited reached.

K-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding J-Feature

K Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 06-Rylan Gray[5]; 2. 75-Mario Clouser[13]; 3. 1-Sammy Swindell[12]; 4. 12-Corbin Gurley[1]; 5. 57A-Jack Routson[14]; 6. 23B-Brian Bell[11]; 7. 91X-Danny Wood[16]; 8. 88S-Scott Orr[3]; 9. 8S-Kala Keliinoi[8]; 10. 79K-Larry Webster[7]; 11. 2T-Tanner Allen[10]; 12. 20C-CJ Sarna[9]; 13. (DNF) 2-Ronny Howard[6]; 14. (DNF) 17E-Blake Edwards[15]; 15. (DNF) 15Z-Jeff Zelinski[4]; 16. (DNF) 15X-Carson Garrett[2]

K Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 44D-Ty Hulsey[1]; 2. 27K-Tucker Klaasmeyer[11]; 3. 73-Dylan Ito[6]; 4. 3F-Tim Barber[7]; 5. 56X-Mark Chisholm[9]; 6. 08B-Austin Barnhill[2]; 7. 71A-Ayrton Olsen[3]; 8. 19Z-Hayden Reinbold[12]; 9. 1X-Anthony Esberg[10]; 10. 35R-Tyler Robbins[4]; 11. 77S-Travis Berryhill[13]; 12. 4K-Kayla Roell[14]; 13. 6C-Collin Rinehart[15]; 14. (DNF) 11K-David Gasper[5]; 15. (DNF) 15G-Dennie Gieber[8]; 16. (DNS) 14H-Mike Hess

L-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding K-Feature

L Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 23B-Brian Bell[2]; 2. 1-Sammy Swindell[11]; 3. 75-Mario Clouser[4]; 4. 57A-Jack Routson[12]; 5. 17E-Blake Edwards[9]; 6. 91X-Danny Wood[10]; 7. 4G-Paxton Gregory[8]; 8. 1H-Brad Wyatt[1]; 9. 251-Johnny Brown Jr[5]; 10. 28Q-Sean Quinn[3]; 11. 97R-Ryan Ellis[6]; 12. 21B-Travis Braden[13]; 13. (DNF) 91-Jeff Stasa[14]; 14. (DNF) 22C-Charlie Crumpton[7]; 15. (DNS) 86C-David Camfield Sr; 16. (DNS) 31S-Ray Seach

L Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 27K-Tucker Klaasmeyer[11]; 2. 1X-Anthony Esberg[1]; 3. 77S-Travis Berryhill[9]; 4. 19Z-Hayden Reinbold[15]; 5. 6C-Collin Rinehart[2]; 6. 4K-Kayla Roell[8]; 7. 78M-Merle Scherb[7]; 8. 88W-Dustin Weland[13]; 9. 8L-Colin Deming[3]; 10. 75T-Tyler Ross[6]; 11. 7TX-Anthony Pope[5]; 12. 8X-Thomas Esberg[4]; 13. 35L-Carson McCarl[12]; 14. 72W-Tye Wilke[14]; 15. 4S-AJ Gilbert[10]; 16. 44L-Ryan Leavitt[16]

M-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding L-Feature

M Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 17E-Blake Edwards[2]; 2. 91X-Danny Wood[4]; 3. 1-Sammy Swindell[13]; 4. 57A-Jack Routson[11]; 5. 21B-Travis Braden[5]; 6. 91-Jeff Stasa[12]; 7. 8B-Colby Deming[1]; 8. 0G-Glenn Styres[14]; 9. 7J-Shawn Jackson[15]; 10. 69-Cody Hays[7]; 11. 3C-Bryon Walters[6]; 12. 9M-Ricky Montgomery[9]; 13. 11M-Jeff Schindler[16]; 14. 5X-Kevin Douglas[10]; 15. (DNF) 2R-Adyn Schmidt[3]; 16. (DNF) 15K-Evan Garvy[8]

M Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 27K-Tucker Klaasmeyer[12]; 2. 35L-Carson McCarl[2]; 3. 88W-Dustin Weland[6]; 4. 72W-Tye Wilke[4]; 5. 19Z-Hayden Reinbold[8]; 6. 44L-Ryan Leavitt[3]; 7. 46-Kenney Johnson[11]; 8. 7NZ-Travis Buckley[13]; 9. 3L-Jesse Little[10]; 10. 51J-AJ Hernandez[7]; 11. 6X-Jesse Denome[1]; 12. (DNF) 15C-Carter Chevalier[9]; 13. (DNF) 2A-Rickie Gaunt[16]; 14. (DNF) 21K-Caleb Saiz[14]; 15. (DNF) 17C-Devin Camfield[5]; 16. (DNF) 45J-Shon Deskins[15] ***Reinbold was docked two spots at the finish for advancing before the cone on the last restart.

N-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding M-Feature

N Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 57A-Jack Routson[1]; 2. 91-Jeff Stasa[2]; 3. 1-Sammy Swindell[7]; 4. 0G-Glenn Styres[4]; 5. 7J-Shawn Jackson[6]; 6. 11M-Jeff Schindler[8]; 7. 55K-Todd Kluever[14]; 8. 71H-Bob Schaeffer[11]; 9. 17H-Harli White[10]; 10. 16X-Dave Axton[13]; 11. 34C-Cameron Willhite[5]; 12. 121-Steve Glover[3]; 13. 93-Kyle Bellm[9]; 14. 1F-Ryan Thomas[12]; 15. 98B-Joe Boyles[15]; 16. 10J-Lane Goodman[16]

N Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 46-Kenney Johnson[1]; 2. 27K-Tucker Klaasmeyer[6]; 3. 7NZ-Travis Buckley[2]; 4. 21K-Caleb Saiz[4]; 5. 45J-Shon Deskins[9]; 6. 2A-Rickie Gaunt[11]; 7. 46X-Jacob Perry[7]; 8. 4J-Josh Hodge[8]; 9. 17D-Raymond Panella[3]; 10. 84S-Shaun Shapel[5]; 11. 50S-Rocky Silva[12]; 12. 11H-Jori Hughes[10]; 13. 18C-Ryan Moser[14]; 14. (DNF) 17K-Michael Koontz[13]; 15. (DNS) 63H-Larry Petersen; 16. (DNS) 79-Ryan Hall

O-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding N-Feature

O Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 93-Kyle Bellm[2]; 2. 17H-Harli White[4]; 3. 71H-Bob Schaeffer[6]; 4. 1F-Ryan Thomas[10]; 5. 16X-Dave Axton[20]; 6. 55K-Todd Kluever[8]; 7. 3T-Taylor Peterson[13]; 8. 2MD-Gray Leadbetter[15]; 9. 29K-Brian Harvey[11]; 10. 21P-Daylin Perreira[17]; 11. (DNF) 47K-Kevin Brewer[3]; 12. (DNF) 7Z-Wes Benson[18]; 13. (DNF) 7DK-Darren Kauffman[9]; 14. (DNF) 22J-Taylor Kuehl[5]; 15. (DNF) 47D-Conor Daly[1]; 16. (DNS) 7JR-JD Black

O Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 45J-Shon Deskins[3]; 2. 11H-Jori Hughes[4]; 3. 2A-Rickie Gaunt[6]; 4. 50S-Rocky Silva[5]; 5. 17K-Michael Koontz[12]; 6. 18C-Ryan Moser[9]; 7. 14S-Presley Truedson[1]; 8. 7E-Jarrad Warhurst[10]; 9. 14E-Dillon Osborne[8]; 10. 21D-Justin Dickerson[11]; 11. 56M-Garrett Thomas[7]; 12. 715-Robert Bell[13]; 13. (DNF) 3W-Brandon Waelti[14]; 14. (DNF) 4F-Chad Frewaldt[15]; 15. (DNF) 7K-Kolton Gariss[16]; 16. (DQ) 0K-Don O’Keefe Jr[2] ***O’Keefe disqualified for rough driving.

P-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding O-Feature

P Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 29K-Brian Harvey[1]; 2. 3T-Taylor Peterson[3]; 3. 2MD-Gray Leadbetter[4]; 4. 21P-Daylin Perreira[8]; 5. 7Z-Wes Benson[2]; 6. 16X-Dave Axton[5]; 7. 71J-Jeff Wheeler[7]; 8. 10T-Brandon Thomas[10]; 9. 84J-Jesse Shapel[6]; 10. (DNF) 26-Kevin Rudeen[9]; 11. (DNS) 17J-Frank Beck; 12. (DNS) 17R-Chris Crowder; 13. (DNS) 33-Jackie Burke; 14. (DNS) 72X-Chris Tarrant**10-minute time limited reached.

P Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 14E-Dillon Osborne[2]; 2. 18C-Ryan Moser[1]; 3. 7E-Jarrad Warhurst[5]; 4. 21D-Justin Dickerson[4]; 5. 17K-Michael Koontz[3]; 6. 715-Robert Bell[7]; 7. 1EM-Tanner Ridge[11]; 8. 117-Ray Seeman[6]; 9. 0-Johnny Murdock[8]; 10. 87C-Austin Garrett[12]; 11. 99K-Robert Carson[10]; 12. 17M-Jeremy Hill[9]; 13. (DNS) 101-Chuck McGillivray; 14. (DNS) 73B-Robby Josett

Q-Features scratched, anyone left was moved to P-Features