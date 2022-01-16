USMTS unveils 2022 schedule

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (Jan. 15)—Following up the most aggressive and richest campaign ever in 2021, officials from the United States Modified Touring Series have announced the biggest and boldest schedule yet for the 23rd season featuring the nation’s premier dirt modified outlaws for the 2022 Summit USMTS National Championship.

Forty-three nights of racing are on the calendar, and just the winners of those main events are set to take home $310,032 with more than $1.3 million in prize money earmarked for those shows.

Twenty of the 43 race nights pay $10,000 to win and 13 contests will award the winner $5,000. There’s also five $3,000-to-win features, a $7,000-to-win race, an $11,000-to-win show, two $15,000-to-win contests and a $20,000-to-win event on the 2022 calendar.

As if that weren’t enough, more than $240,000 is committed to just the top 10 finishers in the final 2022 points standings of the Summit USMTS National Championship.

Just like last year, a paycheck for a record-tying $70,000 is reserved for the 2022 USMTS National Champion while each of the top 10 are guaranteed no less than $10,000 in points fund money.

The 2022 campaign lights the fuse with the 12th Annual Texas Spring Nationals on Friday and Saturday, March 4-5, at the Rocket Raceway Park (formerly 82 Speedway) in Petty, Texas.

Action wraps up Halloween weekend with a trio of $10,000-to-win events including the 3rd Annual Modified Spook-tacular on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the 81 Speedway in Park City, Kan., where the 2022 USMTS National Champion will be crowned.

SUMMIT USMTS NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2022 SCHEDULE

March 4-5 … Rocket Raceway Park, Petty, Texas, 12th Annual Texas Spring Nationals

March 24-26 … Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan., Summit King of America XI

April 1-2 … Hamilton County Speedway, Webster City, Iowa, 16th Annual Spring Nationals

May 5-7 … Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, Wis., 2nd Annual Dairyland Showdown

May 13 … Red Dirt Raceway, Meeker, Okla., Inaugural Event

May 14 … Tri-State Speedway, Pocola, Okla., 8th Annual Juggernaut

May 26 … Mason City Motor Speedway, Mason City, Iowa, 8th Annual Double Down Showdown

May 27 … Chateau Speedway, Lansing, Minn., 13th Annual Event

May 28 … Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn., 19th Annual Southern Minnesota Spring Challenge

May 29 … Winneshiek Raceway, Decorah, Iowa, 14th Annual Nordic Nationals

June 2 … Dallas County Speedway, Urbana, Mo., 3rd Annual Wehrs Machine Bullring Bash

June 3 … Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., 6th Annual Grant Junghans Memorial

June 4 … I-70 Speedway, Odessa, Mo., Inaugural Bushwhacker

June 10-11 … Belleville High Banks, Belleville, Kan., Belleville Dirt Nationals

June 16-18 … Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis., 23rd Annual Masters

July 12 … Mason City Motor Speedway, Mason City, Iowa, 3rd Annual Mod Mania

July 14-16 … Ogilvie Raceway, Ogilvie, Minn., 2nd Annual Mod Wars

July 17 … Casino Speedway, Watertown, S.D., 13th Annual Casey’s Summersota Nationals

Aug. 4 … 81 Speedway, Park City, Kan., 11th Annual Keeper of the Plains Shootout

Aug. 5 … Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan., 16th Annual Summer Fling

Aug. 6 … Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo., 13th Annual Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout

Aug. 19-20 … Arrowhead Speedway, Colcord, Okla., Inaugural Event

Sept. 2 … Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, Wis., 8th Annual End of Summer Bash

Sept. 3 … Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn., 17th Annual J&S JCB Fastrac 40

Sept. 4 … Fayette County Speedway, West Union, Iowa, 10th Annual War in West Union

Sept. 22-24 … Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn., 24th Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree

Oct. 27 … Tri-State Speedway, Pocola, Okla., Inaugural King of The Ring

Oct. 28 … Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., 8th Annual Sizzler

Oct. 29 … 81 Speedway, Park City, Kan., 3rd Annual Modified Spook-tacular

Along the grueling dirt road that has produced just eight different USMTS National Champions in the previous 23 seasons, fans and drivers will visit legendary facilities hosting long-time USMTS classics, new and exciting venues, inaugural events and some tracks returning to the schedule after a multi-year absence.

More information regarding each event will be forthcoming in the next few weeks. The schedule is subject to change. For the latest schedule updates go to USMTS.com.

Dereck Ramirez is the defending USMTS National Champion. The 35-year-old from Woodward, Okla., had a memorable back-and-forth season-long battle with Jake O’Neil, but emerged atop the standings at the end of the campaign.

Just one day after his 300th career start in his fifth season with the series, Ramirez broke through for first USMTS win on Nov. 19, 2011, at the Royal Purple Raceway (formerly Houston Raceway Park) in Baytown, Texas. He won again the following night to notch the second win of his career.

Previous USMTS National Champions include Rodney Sanders (2013-2014, 2019-2020). Johnny Scott (2018). Jason Hughes (2010, 2015-2017). Ryan Gustin (2011-2012). Tim Donlinger (2008). Jason Krohn (2007) and Kelly Shryock (1999-2006, 2009).

The 2022 Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Award will also pay a record $10,000 in 2022. Brooks Strength of Raymond, Miss., captured the honor in 2021.

Previous Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Award winners include Tanner Mullens (2020), Hunter Marriott (2019) Jake O’Neil (2018), R.C. Whitwell (2017), Ricky Thornton Jr. (2016), Jesse Sobbing (2015), Cade Dillard (2014), Trevor Hunt (2013), Stormy Scott (2012), Jason Grimes (2011), Johnny Scott (2010) Grant Junghans (2009), Brandon Kenny (2008), Scott Green (2007), Jay Poidinger (2006), Brad McEwan (2005), Zack VanderBeek (2004), Corey Dripps (2003), Justin Boney (2002), Jason Hughes (2001) and Kevin Peters (2000).

Visit usmts.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more.