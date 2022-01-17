2022 Winternationals Bonus Money and Added Starting Positions

Batavia, OH (January 17, 2022) – Wrisco Industries Inc., a long-time partner with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series continues their title sponsorship of the Wrisco Winternationals at East Bay Raceway Park in 2022. Additional starting positions have been added to the feature each night at East Bay Raceway Park, compliments of Wrisco Industries and DirtonDirt.com.

Wrisco Industries Inc. will give racers the opportunity at an additional starting spot in the feature event each night at East Bay Raceway Park based on the fastest qualifying driver that doesn’t transfer into the main event through a heat race or B-main. The additional starting spot will be titled the Wrisco Fast Time Provisional and will start 25th in each night’s feature event.

In addition to the Wrisco Fast Time Provisional starting spot in the feature event, drivers will have another opportunity to transfer into the feature by competing in the Strawberry Dash-presented by DirtonDirt.com each night. Drivers that fail to transfer into the feature event through a heat race or B-main each can earn the 26th starting position by winning the Strawberry Dash-presented by DirtonDirt.com each night at East Bay Raceway Park. The winner of the Strawberry Dash-presented by DirtonDirt.com also collects a flat of Florida strawberries for their win in the dash.

Racers that enter all fourteen (14) Lucas Oil Series speedweeks events starting with the Super Bowl of Racing at Golden Isles Speedway on January 27th will be eligible to earn extra cash awards from the Wrisco Speedweeks points fund. The top eight (8) drivers in the speedweeks point standings after the final event at East Bay Raceway Park and maintained perfect attendance through all fourteen (14) speedweeks events will receive additional cash awards, compliments of Wrisco Industries.

“We want to thank Jim Monastra at Wrisco Industries and Michael Rigsby from DirtonDirt.com for the added incentives they are providing the racers during the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Speedweeks in 2022. Having partners that are willing to give additional incentives and cash to the racers during speedweeks shows their dedication and passion for our sport and allows us to continue with the most exciting events in Georgia and Florida during speedweeks. We look forward to another great year,” stated Wayne Castleberry, Corporate Sales and Marketing for Lucas Oil Motorsports.