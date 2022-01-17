2023 Wild West Shootout to Return to FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway in 2023 with Expanded Purses; Eyes Return to Arizona in 2024

17th Edition Set for January 7, 8, 11, 13, 14, and 15



VADO, N.M. (Jan. 17, 2022) — Even though the smoke from the guns has barely settled in Victory Lane, officials with the Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts are full speed ahead with their plans for the 2023 edition of the event.

The 17th running of the mega miniseries will see over $70,000 added to the week’s Super Late Model purses. The six-race swing, which is set for January 7, 8, 11, 13, 14, and 15, 2023, will now see five $10,000-to-win features in addition to the $25,000-to-win Rio Grande Waste Services 50 presented by Shaw Trucking.

“We’ve truly got some great marketing partners with the Wild West Shootout, and their support is allowing us to expand our purses for the 2023 edition,” said event promoter, Chris Kearns. “We are very excited to offer over $240,000 in Super Late Model purse money throughout the miniseries.”

Additionally, details are now available for the 2023 Wild West Shootout’s location.

“Jonah Trussel has been a long-time supporter of the Wild West Shootout, and he was a great host for the miniseries, while it was at FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway. Now he’s working on building a new track in the greater Phoenix area,” Kearns continued. “Right now, it looks like the new facility will be ready for 2024. After a week of amazing racing and talking with Royal Jones from Vado Speedway Park, he has graciously agreed to allow us to have the event back at his place in 2023.”

Details are currently developing for Trussel’s new facility, which will serve as the future home of the Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts. As new information becomes available, Trussel and Wild West Shootout officials will release the details accordingly.

In the meantime Royal Jones eagerly anticipates hosting the Wild West Shootout once again at his state-of-the-art facility in 2023.

“My family and my staff are really proud of what we’ve built at Vado (Speedway Park), and to get to showcase it on such a big stage allowed me to truly see my vision for the facility come to fruition. We had so much positive feedback from this year’s Wild West Shootout, and I think we can make things even better for next year,” Jones said. “It’s cool to have the event back here. The great racing this year partnered with the added money for next year has us really looking forward to January 2023.”

Over $320,000 in prize money will be on the line during the 17th Annual Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park. The event includes six complete programs for Super Late Models, Modifieds, and X-Mods.

Full event details will be announced in the coming weeks, so please stay tuned to www.WildWestShootout.net for the latest news.

January 7, 8, 11, 13 and 14 Super Late Model Purse

1)$10,000 2)$5,000 3)$2,500 4)$1,750 5)$1,500 6)$1,250 7)$1,000 8)$900 9)850 10)$800 11)$750 12)$725 13)$675 14)$650 15)$25 16-24)$600

TOTAL – $34,375

January 15: Rio Grande Waste Services 50 presented by Shaw Trucking Super Late Model Purse

1)$25,000 2)$10,000 3)$5,000 4)$3,000 5)$2,500 6)$2,000 7)$1,750 8)$1,600 9)$1,500 10)$1,400 11)$1,300 12)$1,200 13)$1,100 14)$1,050 15-24)$1,000

TOTAL – $68,400

