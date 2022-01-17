99 USAC National Points Races Set to Go in 2022

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media
Speedway, Indiana (January 17, 2022)………If you miss going racing, I feel bad for you son. We’ve got 99 races, but you can’t pick just one.
USAC’s 2022 schedule includes a total of 99 points races between the Silver Crown, AMSOIL National Sprint Cars and NOS Energy Drink National Midgets, plus an additional seven events that are special, one-off non-points races.
The total combined tally for the year is a schedule of 51 sprint, 37 midget and 11 Silver Crown events, making it the third busiest season in the club’s history dating back to the advent of the Silver Crown series in 1971, if all events go to plan.
A record 103 USAC National events were contested during the 1977 season with 96 taking place in 1971. Ninety-three races were held during the 2021 campaign, the most in a season in 44 years.
COMBINED 2022 USAC NATIONAL SCHEDULE:
Feb 11: Bubba Raceway Park | Ocala, FL | Winter Dirt Games | National Midget
Feb 12: Bubba Raceway Park | Ocala, FL | Winter Dirt Games | National Midget
Feb 17: Bubba Raceway Park | Ocala, FL | Winter Dirt Games | National Sprint
Feb 18: Bubba Raceway Park | Ocala, FL | Winter Dirt Games | National Sprint
Feb 19: Bubba Raceway Park | Ocala, FL | Winter Dirt Games | National Sprint
Mar 11: Southern Illinois Center | Du Quoin, IL | Shamrock Classic | Midget Non-Points Special Event
Mar 12: Southern Illinois Center | Du Quoin, IL | Shamrock Classic | Midget Non-Points Special Event
Mar 26: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park | Brownsburg, IN | Open-Wheel Opening Day | Midget Non-Points Special Event
Apr 2: Lawrenceburg Speedway | Lawrenceburg, IN | National Sprint
Apr 8: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN | Kokomo Grand Prix | National Midget
Apr 9: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN | Kokomo Grand Prix | National Midget
Apr 16: Atomic Speedway | Chillicothe, OH | National Sprint
Apr 22: Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK | T-Town Midget Showdown | National Midget
Apr 23: Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK | T-Town Midget Showdown | National Midget
Apr 29: Bloomington Speedway | Bloomington, IN | Larry Rice Classic | National Sprint
Apr 30: Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN | Spring Showdown | National Sprint
May 1: Terre Haute Action Track | Terre Haute, IN | Sumar Classic | Silver Crown
May 6: Eldora Speedway | Rossburg, OH | #LetsRaceTwo | National Sprint
May 7: Eldora Speedway | Rossburg, OH | #LetsRaceTwo | National Sprint
May 12: Lakeside Speedway | Kansas City, KS | National Sprint
May 13: U.S. 36 Raceway | Osborn, MO | National Sprint
May 14: I-70 Motorsports Park | Odessa, MO | National Sprint
May 20: Terre Haute Action Track | Terre Haute, IN | National Sprint
May 21: Terre Haute Action Track | Terre Haute, IN | Tony Hulman Classic | National Sprint
May 25: Circle City Raceway | Indianapolis, IN | Week of Indy | National Sprint
May 26: Circle City Raceway | Indianapolis, IN | Week of Indy | National Sprint
May 27: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park | Brownsburg, IN | Carb Night Classic | Midget Non-Points Special Event
May 27: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park | Brownsburg, IN | Carb Night Classic | Silver Crown
Jun 2: Tri-City Speedway | Granite City, IL | National Midget
Jun 3: Bloomington Speedway | Bloomington, IN | Indiana Midget Week | National Midget
Jun 4: Lawrenceburg Speedway | Lawrenceburg, IN | Indiana Midget Week | National Midget
Jun 5: Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN | Indiana Midget Week | National Midget
Jun 8: Circle City Raceway | Indianapolis, IN | Indiana Midget Week | National Midget
Jun 9: Lincoln Park Speedway | Putnamville, IN | Indiana Midget Week | National Midget
Jun 10: Gas City I-69 Speedway | Gas City, IN | Indiana Midget Week | National Midget
Jun 11: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN | Indiana Midget Week | National Midget
Jun 14: Grandview Speedway | Bechtelsville, PA | Eastern Storm / Jesse Hockett Classic | National Sprint
Jun 15: Bridgeport Motorsports Park | Swedesboro, NJ | Eastern Storm | National Sprint
Jun 16: Selinsgrove Speedway | Selinsgrove, PA | Eastern Storm | National Sprint
Jun 17: Williams Grove Speedway | Mechanicsburg, PA | Eastern Storm | National Sprint
Jun 18: Port Royal Speedway | Port Royal, PA | Eastern Storm | National Sprint
Jun 18: Port Royal Speedway | Port Royal, PA | Silver Crown
Jun 19: Bloomsburg Fair Raceway | Bloomsburg, PA | Eastern Storm | National Sprint
Jun 24: Madison International Speedway | Oregon, WI | Dairyland 100 | Silver Crown
Jun 25: Wilmot Raceway | Wilmot, WI | National Sprint
Jun 26: Angell Park Speedway | Sun Prairie, WI | National Sprint
Jun 30: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park | Brownsburg, IN | Thursday Night Thunder Homecoming | Midget Non-Points Special Event
Jun 30: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park | Brownsburg, IN | USAC Silver Crown Shootout | Silver Crown Non-Points Special Event
Jul 1: Lincoln Park Speedway | Putnamville, IN | Bill Gardner Sprintacular | National Sprint
Jul 2: Lincoln Park Speedway | Putnamville, IN | Bill Gardner Sprintacular | National Sprint
Jul 8: Huset’s Speedway | Brandon, SD | Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals | National Midget
Jul 8: Huset’s Speedway | Brandon, SD | Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals | National Sprint
Jul 9: Huset’s Speedway | Brandon, SD | Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals | National Midget
Jul 9: Huset’s Speedway | Brandon, SD | Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals | National Sprint
Jul 10: Huset’s Speedway | Brandon, SD | Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals | National Midget
Jul 10: Huset’s Speedway | Brandon, SD | Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals | National Sprint
Jul 12: Red Dirt Raceway | Meeker, OK | Tuesday Night Thunder | National Midget
Jul 13: Solomon Valley Raceway | Beloit, KS | Chad McDaniel Memorial | National Midget
Jul 15: Jefferson County Speedway | Fairbury, NE | Midwest Midget Championship | National Midget
Jul 16: Jefferson County Speedway | Fairbury, NE | Midwest Midget Championship | National Midget
Jul 21: Winchester Speedway | Winchester, IN | Rich Vogler Classic | Silver Crown
Jul 22: Gas City I-69 Speedway | Gas City, IN | Indiana Sprint Week | National Sprint
Jul 23: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN | Indiana Sprint Week | National Sprint
Jul 24: Lawrenceburg Speedway | Lawrenceburg, IN | Indiana Sprint Week | National Sprint
Jul 25: Circle City Raceway | Indianapolis, IN | Indiana Sprint Week | National Sprint
Jul 27: Terre Haute Action Track | Terre Haute, IN | Indiana Sprint Week / Don Smith Classic | National Sprint
Jul 28: Lincoln Park Speedway | Putnamville, IN | Indiana Sprint Week | National Sprint
Jul 29: Bloomington Speedway | Bloomington, IN | Indiana Sprint Week / Sheldon Kinser Memorial | National Sprint
Jul 30: Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN | Indiana Sprint Week | National Sprint
Aug 6: Toledo Speedway | Toledo, OH | Rollie Beale Classic | Silver Crown
Aug 19: World Wide Technology Raceway | Madison, IL | Silver Crown
Aug 20: Illinois State Fairgrounds | Springfield, IL | Bettenhausen 100 | Silver Crown
Aug 25: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN | Sprint Car Smackdown | National Sprint
Aug 26: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN | Sprint Car Smackdown | National Sprint
Aug 27: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN | Sprint Car Smackdown | National Sprint
Sep 3: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds | Du Quoin, IL | Ted Horn 100 | Silver Crown
Sep 4: Angell Park Speedway | Sun Prairie, WI | Firemen’s Nationals | National Midget
Sep 9: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Sweet Springs, MO | John Hinck Championship | National Midget
Sep 10: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Sweet Springs, MO | John Hinck Championship | National Midget
Sep 16: TBA | National Sprint
Sep 17: Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN | Haubstadt Hustler | National Sprint
Sep 22: Gas City I-69 Speedway | Gas City, IN | James Dean Classic | National Midget
Sep 22: Gas City I-69 Speedway | Gas City, IN | James Dean Classic | National Sprint
Sep 23: Eldora Speedway | Rossburg, OH | BeFour The Crowns | National Midget
Sep 24: Eldora Speedway | Rossburg, OH | 4-Crown Nationals | National Sprint
Sep 24: Eldora Speedway | Rossburg, OH | 4-Crown Nationals | National Midget
Sep 24: Eldora Speedway | Rossburg, OH | 4-Crown Nationals | Silver Crown
Sep 30: TBA | National Sprint
Oct 1: Lawrenceburg Speedway | Lawrenceburg, IN | Fall Nationals | National Sprint
Oct 7: Wayne County Speedway | Wayne City, IL | Jason Leffler Memorial | National Midget
Oct 8: Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN | Harvest Cup | National Midget
Oct 22: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park | Brownsburg, IN | Open-Wheel Championship Saturday | Midget Non-Points Special Event
Oct 22: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park | Brownsburg, IN | Open-Wheel Championship Saturday | Silver Crown
Oct 28: TBA | National Sprint
Oct 29: TBA | National Sprint
Nov 3: Perris Auto Speedway | Perris, CA | Oval Nationals | National Sprint
Nov 4: Perris Auto Speedway | Perris, CA | Oval Nationals | National Sprint
Nov 5: Perris Auto Speedway | Perris, CA | Oval Nationals | National Sprint
Nov 15: Bakersfield Speedway | Bakersfield, CA | November Classic | National Midget
Nov 17: Placerville Speedway | Placerville, CA | Hangtown 100 | National Midget
Nov 18: Placerville Speedway | Placerville, CA | Hangtown 100 | National Midget
Nov 19: Placerville Speedway | Placerville, CA | Hangtown 100 | National Midget
Nov 22: Merced Speedway | Merced, CA | Midget Madness | National Midget
Nov 23: Merced Speedway | Merced, CA | Midget Madness | National Midget
Nov 26: Ventura Raceway | Ventura, CA | Turkey Night Grand Prix | National Midget
TBA: The Dirt Track at IMS | Speedway, IN | BC39 | National Midget