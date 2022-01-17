99 USAC National Points Races Set to Go in 2022

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Speedway, Indiana (January 17, 2022)………If you miss going racing, I feel bad for you son. We’ve got 99 races, but you can’t pick just one.

USAC’s 2022 schedule includes a total of 99 points races between the Silver Crown, AMSOIL National Sprint Cars and NOS Energy Drink National Midgets, plus an additional seven events that are special, one-off non-points races.

The total combined tally for the year is a schedule of 51 sprint, 37 midget and 11 Silver Crown events, making it the third busiest season in the club’s history dating back to the advent of the Silver Crown series in 1971, if all events go to plan.

A record 103 USAC National events were contested during the 1977 season with 96 taking place in 1971. Ninety-three races were held during the 2021 campaign, the most in a season in 44 years.

COMBINED 2022 USAC NATIONAL SCHEDULE:

Feb 11: Bubba Raceway Park | Ocala, FL | Winter Dirt Games | National Midget

Feb 12: Bubba Raceway Park | Ocala, FL | Winter Dirt Games | National Midget

Feb 17: Bubba Raceway Park | Ocala, FL | Winter Dirt Games | National Sprint

Feb 18: Bubba Raceway Park | Ocala, FL | Winter Dirt Games | National Sprint

Feb 19: Bubba Raceway Park | Ocala, FL | Winter Dirt Games | National Sprint

Mar 11: Southern Illinois Center | Du Quoin, IL | Shamrock Classic | Midget Non-Points Special Event

Mar 12: Southern Illinois Center | Du Quoin, IL | Shamrock Classic | Midget Non-Points Special Event

Mar 26: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park | Brownsburg, IN | Open-Wheel Opening Day | Midget Non-Points Special Event

Apr 2: Lawrenceburg Speedway | Lawrenceburg, IN | National Sprint

Apr 8: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN | Kokomo Grand Prix | National Midget

Apr 9: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN | Kokomo Grand Prix | National Midget

Apr 16: Atomic Speedway | Chillicothe, OH | National Sprint

Apr 22: Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK | T-Town Midget Showdown | National Midget

Apr 23: Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK | T-Town Midget Showdown | National Midget

Apr 29: Bloomington Speedway | Bloomington, IN | Larry Rice Classic | National Sprint

Apr 30: Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN | Spring Showdown | National Sprint

May 1: Terre Haute Action Track | Terre Haute, IN | Sumar Classic | Silver Crown

May 6: Eldora Speedway | Rossburg, OH | #LetsRaceTwo | National Sprint

May 7: Eldora Speedway | Rossburg, OH | #LetsRaceTwo | National Sprint

May 12: Lakeside Speedway | Kansas City, KS | National Sprint

May 13: U.S. 36 Raceway | Osborn, MO | National Sprint

May 14: I-70 Motorsports Park | Odessa, MO | National Sprint

May 20: Terre Haute Action Track | Terre Haute, IN | National Sprint

May 21: Terre Haute Action Track | Terre Haute, IN | Tony Hulman Classic | National Sprint

May 25: Circle City Raceway | Indianapolis, IN | Week of Indy | National Sprint

May 26: Circle City Raceway | Indianapolis, IN | Week of Indy | National Sprint

May 27: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park | Brownsburg, IN | Carb Night Classic | Midget Non-Points Special Event

May 27: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park | Brownsburg, IN | Carb Night Classic | Silver Crown

Jun 2: Tri-City Speedway | Granite City, IL | National Midget

Jun 3: Bloomington Speedway | Bloomington, IN | Indiana Midget Week | National Midget

Jun 4: Lawrenceburg Speedway | Lawrenceburg, IN | Indiana Midget Week | National Midget

Jun 5: Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN | Indiana Midget Week | National Midget

Jun 8: Circle City Raceway | Indianapolis, IN | Indiana Midget Week | National Midget

Jun 9: Lincoln Park Speedway | Putnamville, IN | Indiana Midget Week | National Midget

Jun 10: Gas City I-69 Speedway | Gas City, IN | Indiana Midget Week | National Midget

Jun 11: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN | Indiana Midget Week | National Midget

Jun 14: Grandview Speedway | Bechtelsville, PA | Eastern Storm / Jesse Hockett Classic | National Sprint

Jun 15: Bridgeport Motorsports Park | Swedesboro, NJ | Eastern Storm | National Sprint

Jun 16: Selinsgrove Speedway | Selinsgrove, PA | Eastern Storm | National Sprint

Jun 17: Williams Grove Speedway | Mechanicsburg, PA | Eastern Storm | National Sprint

Jun 18: Port Royal Speedway | Port Royal, PA | Eastern Storm | National Sprint

Jun 18: Port Royal Speedway | Port Royal, PA | Silver Crown

Jun 19: Bloomsburg Fair Raceway | Bloomsburg, PA | Eastern Storm | National Sprint

Jun 24: Madison International Speedway | Oregon, WI | Dairyland 100 | Silver Crown

Jun 25: Wilmot Raceway | Wilmot, WI | National Sprint

Jun 26: Angell Park Speedway | Sun Prairie, WI | National Sprint

Jun 30: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park | Brownsburg, IN | Thursday Night Thunder Homecoming | Midget Non-Points Special Event

Jun 30: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park | Brownsburg, IN | USAC Silver Crown Shootout | Silver Crown Non-Points Special Event

Jul 1: Lincoln Park Speedway | Putnamville, IN | Bill Gardner Sprintacular | National Sprint

Jul 2: Lincoln Park Speedway | Putnamville, IN | Bill Gardner Sprintacular | National Sprint

Jul 8: Huset’s Speedway | Brandon, SD | Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals | National Midget

Jul 8: Huset’s Speedway | Brandon, SD | Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals | National Sprint

Jul 9: Huset’s Speedway | Brandon, SD | Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals | National Midget

Jul 9: Huset’s Speedway | Brandon, SD | Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals | National Sprint

Jul 10: Huset’s Speedway | Brandon, SD | Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals | National Midget

Jul 10: Huset’s Speedway | Brandon, SD | Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals | National Sprint

Jul 12: Red Dirt Raceway | Meeker, OK | Tuesday Night Thunder | National Midget

Jul 13: Solomon Valley Raceway | Beloit, KS | Chad McDaniel Memorial | National Midget

Jul 15: Jefferson County Speedway | Fairbury, NE | Midwest Midget Championship | National Midget

Jul 16: Jefferson County Speedway | Fairbury, NE | Midwest Midget Championship | National Midget

Jul 21: Winchester Speedway | Winchester, IN | Rich Vogler Classic | Silver Crown

Jul 22: Gas City I-69 Speedway | Gas City, IN | Indiana Sprint Week | National Sprint

Jul 23: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN | Indiana Sprint Week | National Sprint

Jul 24: Lawrenceburg Speedway | Lawrenceburg, IN | Indiana Sprint Week | National Sprint

Jul 25: Circle City Raceway | Indianapolis, IN | Indiana Sprint Week | National Sprint

Jul 27: Terre Haute Action Track | Terre Haute, IN | Indiana Sprint Week / Don Smith Classic | National Sprint

Jul 28: Lincoln Park Speedway | Putnamville, IN | Indiana Sprint Week | National Sprint

Jul 29: Bloomington Speedway | Bloomington, IN | Indiana Sprint Week / Sheldon Kinser Memorial | National Sprint

Jul 30: Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN | Indiana Sprint Week | National Sprint

Aug 6: Toledo Speedway | Toledo, OH | Rollie Beale Classic | Silver Crown

Aug 19: World Wide Technology Raceway | Madison, IL | Silver Crown

Aug 20: Illinois State Fairgrounds | Springfield, IL | Bettenhausen 100 | Silver Crown

Aug 25: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN | Sprint Car Smackdown | National Sprint

Aug 26: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN | Sprint Car Smackdown | National Sprint

Aug 27: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN | Sprint Car Smackdown | National Sprint

Sep 3: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds | Du Quoin, IL | Ted Horn 100 | Silver Crown

Sep 4: Angell Park Speedway | Sun Prairie, WI | Firemen’s Nationals | National Midget

Sep 9: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Sweet Springs, MO | John Hinck Championship | National Midget

Sep 10: Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Sweet Springs, MO | John Hinck Championship | National Midget

Sep 16: TBA | National Sprint

Sep 17: Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN | Haubstadt Hustler | National Sprint

Sep 22: Gas City I-69 Speedway | Gas City, IN | James Dean Classic | National Midget

Sep 22: Gas City I-69 Speedway | Gas City, IN | James Dean Classic | National Sprint

Sep 23: Eldora Speedway | Rossburg, OH | BeFour The Crowns | National Midget

Sep 24: Eldora Speedway | Rossburg, OH | 4-Crown Nationals | National Sprint

Sep 24: Eldora Speedway | Rossburg, OH | 4-Crown Nationals | National Midget

Sep 24: Eldora Speedway | Rossburg, OH | 4-Crown Nationals | Silver Crown

Sep 30: TBA | National Sprint

Oct 1: Lawrenceburg Speedway | Lawrenceburg, IN | Fall Nationals | National Sprint

Oct 7: Wayne County Speedway | Wayne City, IL | Jason Leffler Memorial | National Midget

Oct 8: Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN | Harvest Cup | National Midget

Oct 22: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park | Brownsburg, IN | Open-Wheel Championship Saturday | Midget Non-Points Special Event

Oct 22: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park | Brownsburg, IN | Open-Wheel Championship Saturday | Silver Crown

Oct 28: TBA | National Sprint

Oct 29: TBA | National Sprint

Nov 3: Perris Auto Speedway | Perris, CA | Oval Nationals | National Sprint

Nov 4: Perris Auto Speedway | Perris, CA | Oval Nationals | National Sprint

Nov 5: Perris Auto Speedway | Perris, CA | Oval Nationals | National Sprint

Nov 15: Bakersfield Speedway | Bakersfield, CA | November Classic | National Midget

Nov 17: Placerville Speedway | Placerville, CA | Hangtown 100 | National Midget

Nov 18: Placerville Speedway | Placerville, CA | Hangtown 100 | National Midget

Nov 19: Placerville Speedway | Placerville, CA | Hangtown 100 | National Midget

Nov 22: Merced Speedway | Merced, CA | Midget Madness | National Midget

Nov 23: Merced Speedway | Merced, CA | Midget Madness | National Midget

Nov 26: Ventura Raceway | Ventura, CA | Turkey Night Grand Prix | National Midget

TBA: The Dirt Track at IMS | Speedway, IN | BC39 | National Midget