POWRi Outlaw Micro League Prepares for 2022 Racing Season Schedule

Belleville, IL. (1/17/2022) Venturing from the traditions of previous seasons, the POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine and Tool will offer competitors twenty-seven events in 2022 while continuing to mirror similar racing dates of the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League at six separate facilities.

Headlining a pair of marquee events including the continuance of the Fourth Annual Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic at Port City Raceway in October, the Engler Machine & Tool POWRi Outlaw Micros will also take center stage in the non-wing racing action of the Small-Town Throwdown at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex in July.

Starting the season with the annual star-studded “Turnpike Challenge”, the three-day/two-track event from March 24 to March 26 will begin the journey at Port City Raceway for practice on Wednesday then, the season opener on Thursday followed by two nights of racing on Friday and Saturday at Oklahoma City’s I-44 Speedway to end the weekend of on-track excitement.

Stand-alone events at Macon Speedway throughout the season will see drivers challenging their merits on six singular races including the ILLIANA Showdown on May 7, Sprint & Midget Double Header on July 30, and the Camfield Memorial on August 20.

The POWRi Micro Illinois SPEEDWeek will host three fast-paced nights of racing with the opener at Lincoln Speedway on Friday, June 24, then night two heads to the fast lap-times of Mighty Macon Speedway on Saturday, June 25, before wrapping up the three-day adventure at ‘America’s Baddest Bullring’, Jacksonville Speedway on Sunday, June 26.

Returning to the Engler Machine and Tool POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro League’s foundations in 2022 will see five stand-alone events at Jacksonville Speedway including April 29, May 13, July 29, and September 9.

Adding to the adrenalin rush of the 2022 POWRi Micro schedule, Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex will host the League for six highly anticipated showings including the Thunder in the Valley on July 17 and the Fall Brawl slated for September 30-October 1.

The final stretch of the 2022 points-season for the Lucas Oil POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine & Tool will see an Oklahoma POWRi statement, featuring the Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner State 55 at Port City Raceway on Thursday, October 13 followed by the two-day Charlene Meents Memorial at I-44 Riverside Speedway on October 14-16.

Opportunities will be earned once again in 2022, as one of the biggest Engler Machine and Tool POWRi Outlaw Micro racing events in the country returns to Port City Raceway on October 20-22, featuring the KKM Classic Giveback hitting the action-packed Tulsa track with a chance at infamy at stake to the event winner.

Engler Machine & Tool POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro League 2022 Schedule:

3/24/2022 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK | TurnPike Challenge

3/25/2022 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | OKC, OK | TurnPike Challenge

3/26/2022 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | OKC, OK | TurnPike Challenge

4/16/2022 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL

4/29/2022 | Jacksonville Speedway, IL

5/7/2022 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL | ILLIANA Showdown

5/13/2022 | Jacksonville Speedway, IL

6/24/2022 | Lincoln Speedway | Lincoln, IL | Illinois SPEEDWeek

6/25/2022 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL | Illinois SPEEDWeek

6/26/2022 | Jacksonville Speedway, IL | Illinois SPEEDWeek

*7/1/2022 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Small Town Throw Down | Non-Wing

*7/2/2022 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Small Town Throw Down | Non-Wing

*7/3/2022 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Small Town Throw Down | Non-Wing

7/17/2022 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Thunder in the Valley

7/29/2022 | Jacksonville Speedway, IL

7/30/2022 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL | Sprint & Midget Double Header

8/20/2022 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL | Camfield Memorial

9/9/2022 | Jacksonville Speedway, IL

9/10/2022 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL

9/30/2022 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Fall Brawl

10/1/2022 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Fall Brawl

10/13/2022 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK | DRC Sooner State 55

10/14/2022 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | OKC, OK | Meents Memorial

10/15/2022 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | OKC, OK | Meents Memorial

*10/20/2022 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK | 4th Annual KKM Giveback Classic | Non-Wing

*10/21/2022 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK | 4th Annual KKM Giveback Classic | Non-Wing

*10/22/2022 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK | 4th Annual KKM Giveback Classic | Non-Wing

*Indicates Non-Points Events. Schedule subject to alterations and cancelations with other various events currently being finalized, future updates will be posted as confirmed.