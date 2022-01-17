XR Launches Karl Kustoms Stock Car Series to Accompany XR Super Series as Support Class in 2022

$25,000-to-Win Championship Race to be Held at All-Tech Raceway December 3; Championship Race Purse Set at $100,000

SILVER BAY, Minn. (January 17, 2022) — XR announces creation of the Karl Kustoms Stock Car Series beginning in 2022.

The Karl Kustoms Stock Car Series will serve as a support class for the new XR Super Series for Super Late Models. Both will hold their inaugural seasons this year. Stock Cars were an integral part of shows at XR-promoted events in 2021, and the new Karl Kustoms Stock Car Series will raise that bar even further.

The inaugural Stock Car series season will hold a Championship Race on December 3 during the Sunshine State 50 at All-Tech Raceway (Fla.). It will be a $25,000-to-win, $2,500-to-start event and carry a $100,000 purse.

“Each Stock Car event we have at XR seems to top the previous one in competition and excitement,” said XR Chief Operating Officer & XR Super Series Director Dan Robinson. “Racers put on phenomenal Stock Car shows and fans love the action, so it made sense to add the Karl Kustoms Stock Cars to the XR Super Series as a support class. The combination of Super Late Models and Stock Cars will keep fans on the edge of their seats every race.”

In keeping with the racer-friendly mantra XR puts into every event, the rules were written with simplicity, competition and affordability in mind. The rules will be multiple-sanction-style, with two-barrel carburetors, quick-change rear-end gears and 604 crate engines allowed.

“Every time Stock Cars come onto the track they put on a great race. This made writing our own XR rules package very simple: stick with what works,” said XR Technical Director Shane Hewett. “We made sure to open up the rules enough so racers wouldn’t have to make many changes, if any, to what they already run. That was my main priority along with keeping an even playing field on the track.”

The full rules can be found HERE.

The series will begin at the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway (Tenn.) with qualifying nights March 22-24 and culminate with a $5,000-to-win feature on March 26. This will be the Stock Car class already scheduled to run at Bristol.

Other stops for the inaugural Karl Kustoms Stock Cars include the Belleville Dirt Nationals at the Belleville High Banks (Kan.) June 10-11, the Fever Heat 100 at Stuart International Speedway (Iowa) July 10-13, the Texas Dirt Nationals at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track (Texas) Sept. 23-24, the Karl Chevrolet Duel in the Desert at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Nev.) Nov. 10-12, a date and track to be announced, and the aforementioned Sunshine State 50 Dec. 1-3 for the championship event.

DATE EVENT TRACK TO-WIN March 22 Bristol Dirt Nationals Bristol Motor Speedway Qualifying Night March 23 Bristol Dirt Nationals Bristol Motor Speedway Qualifying Night March 24 Bristol Dirt Nationals Bristol Motor Speedway Qualifying Night March 26 Bristol Dirt Nationals Bristol Motor Speedway $5,000 June 10 Belleville Dirt Nationals Belleville High Banks $750 June 11 Belleville Dirt Nationals Belleville High Banks $750 July 10 Fever Heat 100 Stuart International Speedway $750 July 11 Fever Heat 100 Stuart International Speedway $750 July 12 Fever Heat 100 Stuart International Speedway $750 July 13 Fever Heat 100 Stuart International Speedway $750 September 23 Texas Dirt Nationals Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track $750 September 24 Texas Dirt Nationals Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track $750 October TBA TBA TBA October TBA TBA TBA November 10 Duel in the Desert The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Qualifying Night November 11 Duel in the Desert The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Qualifying Night November 12 Duel in the Desert The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway TBA December 1 Sunshine State 50 All-Tech Raceway Qualifying Night December 2 Sunshine State 50 All-Tech Raceway Qualifying Night December 3 Sunshine State 50 All-Tech Raceway $25,000

All features currently on the schedule pay a minimum of $750-to-win and $75-to-start. The original schedule carries 20 dates – 13 feature events and seven qualifying nights.

The championship format is as follows: Drivers will accumulate points throughout the year, and the top 20 will be eligible to battle for the Karl Kustoms Stock Car Series title on Dec. 3 at All-Tech Raceway. During the Dec. 1-2 qualifying nights at the Sunshine State 50, drivers not locked in to the top 20 can attempt to race their way into the 24-car championship field.

All-Tech Raceway does not feature Stock Cars as one of its weekly shows, so the playing field will be level for this event and showcase the Stock Cars as a featured attraction to close out the XR Super Series schedule.

The Karl Kustoms Stock Car Series will also be eligible for the same XR Super Series Loyalty Program as the Super Late Model competitors. If they attempt to compete every day at Bristol, they’ll be eligible to receive free assets at all other races on the schedule as long as they keep attending and attempting to qualify for events. Full information on the XRSS Loyalty Program can be found HERE.

All XR Super Series and Karl Kustoms Stock Car action will be broadcast live on XR’s streaming platform XR+ and available there on demand. Learn more and subscribe to XR+ at www.racexr.plus.