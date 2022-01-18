$200K Bonus Added to Georgia-Florida Speedweeks from Ag Protect 1

Batavia, OH (January 18, 2022) – Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series officials are excited to announce additional bonus money up for grabs compliments of Ag Protect 1. Drivers with perfect attendance during the 14 speedweeks events beginning with the January 27th season opening event at Golden Isles Speedway, have the opportunity to win a $20,000 bonus, a $100,000 bonus or possibly a $200,000 bonus based on a driver’s performance during speedweeks.

Teams will compete in three nights of competition at Golden Isles Speedway, two nights at Bubba Raceway Park, three nights at All-Tech Raceway, and conclude at East Bay Raceway Park with six nights of racing. If a driver wins all fourteen (14) events during the Wrisco Industries Inc. Winternationals, that driver will earn $145,000 in winnings, in addition to the Ag Protect 1 bonus of $200,000, for a massive total of $345,000.

The Ag Protect 1 bonus is available to any driver competing in all 14 scheduled Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Wrisco Industries Inc. Winternationals events. Any one driver winning a minimum of eight (8) races during the January 27th – February 12th events will receive a $20,000 cash bonus. If a driver wins ten (10) of the 14 events, that driver will receive a $100,000 bonus, and if a driver wins all fourteen (14) speedweeks events, they will receive a $200,000 bonus. **

Ag Protect 1 offers Commercial Inland Marine, Business Auto Liability, and General Liability for Specialty Vehicles, Teams, Trailers, Motor/Toter homes, and spare parts. Ag Protect 1 and Premier Crop Insurance can provide you with a plan that fits your needs. For more information visit about Ag Protect 1 visit their website at www.agprotect1.com.

“We, here at Ag Protect 1, are proud to extend our partnership with Lucas Oil Motorsports with the addition of the Late Model Dirt Series. We look forward to meeting the Late Model Dirt Series competitors and watch them compete all season long. Our Motorsports Insurance has seen tremendous growth with the Pro Pulling League thanks to the directors, John and Kristi. This insurance is a great benefit and protection for all motorsports owners to cover their race cars, spare equipment (tires, chassis, engines, tools), trailers, and auto for truck/toters. AgProtect1.com has an online form that will take less than 5 minutes to complete for a Free Quote. We want to thank our clients that trust us with their business, and we look forward to working with new clients. We also want to thank Team Lucas and Wayne for his first-class work on this deal. We are very excited for 2022 and what the future holds,” Darrick Barga, Director of Specialty Insurance with Ag Protect 1.

**A minimum of 11 of the scheduled 14 Wrisco Industries, Inc. Winternationals speedweeks events must be completed, with a minimum of 30 cars entered at each of those events. To be eligible, the driver must have perfect attendance in all Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Wrisco Industries Inc. Winternationals speedweeks races in 2022.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Speedweeks Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains (and Strawberry Dash at East Bay).

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 1 new right rear tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

About Ag Protect 1: We offer Commercial Inland Marine, Business Auto Liability, and General Liability for Specialty Vehicles, Teams, Trailers, Motor/Toter homes, and spare parts. Policy length is 12 months, renewable each year. Also offer Event Insurance and Prize Indemnity. Ag Protect 1 and Premier Crop Insurance can provide you with a plan that fits your needs. Specialty Vehicle, Crops, Animals, Loans, and Marketing. We have 12 Agents throughout the Midwest so we can help no matter where you live. Call 877-452-3012 or visit their website at www.AgProtect1.com.