Rodney Sanders Rumbles to Four-Straight Wild West Shootout Wins

Claims Rio Grande Waste Services $10,000 Four-Or-More Bonus



HAPPY, Tex. (01/18/22) – Rodney Sanders may not have started the Wild West Shootout off with the runs he wanted in the Modified in the first two events, but he found his stride by the third event. He topped action in round three of the six-race miniseries in his Wichita Tank Racing No. 20 Kenny’s Tile/ ARMI Contractors/ MB Customs/ Hatfield Racing Engine Modified.

The Texas racer didn’t stop there. He went on to win the next three events as well to extend his win streak to four races. In addition to claiming the quartet of victories, Sanders also scored the $10,000 bonus posted in the Rio Grande Waste Services Four-Or-More Challenge. Last but not least he bagged the $1,000 check for the miniseries point’s championship.

“I really don’t know what to say,” Sanders said in Victory Lane after scoring his fourth-straight win on Sunday night as well as the $10,000 bonus for four or more wins. “We had a good car the whole time we were out here (Vado Speedway Park), but just didn’t have the runs we needed the first two nights. We got that first Modified win Wednesday night, and then things just really started clicking. I could put this car anywhere I wanted.

“We weren’t bad in the Super (Late Model) but were just a little off from where we needed to be. We learned a lot though, and I think it’ll make us better the next time we get that car out.”

Rodney Sanders kicked off the 2022 season on Saturday, January 8 by entering both his Super Late Model and Modified into battle at Vado Speedway Park (Vado, New Mexico) for the 16th annual Wild West Shootout. In a field of 31 Late Models, Sanders edged his way into the $5,000-to-win A-Main with a third-place finish in his heat. Holding his 12th-starting position for all 40-laps, Rodney scored a 12th-place finish.

In his Modified, Rodney followed up a 12th-place finish in his heat with an impressive 18th-to-1st run in his B-Main. He went on to improve 12 more spots in the 25-lap feature to finish fifth.

On Sunday, Sanders recorded a sixth-place finish in his Late Model heat before scratching from his B-Main.

In the Modified ranks, Rodney came in ninth in his heat before grabbing the fourth-and-final transfer spot in his B-Main. Rolling off 23rd for the A-Main, Sanders marched through the field 17 spots in the 25-lapper to place sixth.

Entering his Super Late Model and Modified into battle again on Wednesday at Vado Speedway Park (Vado, NM) for the third round of the Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly, Rodney Sanders grabbed the sixth-and-final transfer spot in his Late Model heat, which positioned 18th on the starting grid for the $5,000-to-win A-Main. He was an early retiree from the 30-lapper on the 12th circuit.

Aboard his Wichita Tank Racing No. 20 Modified, Rodney gained four spots in his heat race to register a third-place finish. Outrunning both previous preliminary feature winners Dereck Ramirez and Tanner Mullens in the 25-lap A-Main, Sanders claimed his first win of the season and a $2,000 paycheck. Tyler Wolff and Tyler Peterson completed the Top-5.

Returning to Vado Speedway Park (Vado, NM) on Friday after having Thursday off, Sanders gained one spot in his Super Late Model heat to finish third. Starting the feature in 10th, Rodney was an early retiree on the 11th circuit.

After passing three cars in his Modified heat to pick up the win, Rodney charged from the fourth-starting spot in the feature to capture his second win of the season. He collected $1,000.

On Saturday, Rodney edged his way into the Late Model feature with a fourth-place finish in his heat but was an early exit on the seventh lap.

In his Modified, Sanders followed up a 10th-to-fourth run in his heat race with his third feature win of the season. Winning by more than a three-second margin over Tyler Peterson, Rodney bagged a $1,000 prize.

For the finale on Sunday, Rodney’s third-place finish in his Late Model heat positioned him 15th on the starting grid for the $25,000-to-win main event. He pulled off on lap 27.

Remaining dominant in his Modified on Sunday, Sanders outran Brandon Sheppard and Dereck Ramirez in the 25-lap feature to capture his fourth win of the season and a $2,000 payday. He also claimed the $10,000 Four-Or-More Rio Grande Waste Services Bonus and the $1,000 Modified point’s title for the second-straight year.

Full results from the week as well as the complete final standings can be found at www.WildWestShootout.net .

Sanders will carry his hot hand into action this weekend – January 20-22 – during the Las Vegas Dirt Nationals at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway. The weekend includes $2,500-to-win Modified programs on Thursday and Friday with a $5,000-to-win finale on Saturday evening.

More information is available at www.RaceXR.com .

Rodney Sanders would like to thank all of his sponsors including Wichita Tank Racing, ARMI Contractors, Mesilla Valley Transportation, S&S Fishing and Rental, Kenny’s Tile, MB Customs, Hatfield Race Engines, Hibner Logging, Bergman Tax and Accounting, Paulson Rock Products, Stussy Construction, Integra Shocks, Shocker Hitch, Olsen Custom Farms, Swift Springs, FK Rod Ends, CMD Race Shocks, Wehrs Machine, 87 Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Allstar Performance, Speedway Motors, Schoenfeld Headers, JE Pistons, Walker Performance Filtration, Rodney Sanders Racing, Day Motorsports, Real Wheels, Palmer Painting, Deatherage Opticians, Wilwood Brakes, PEM Rearends, Winning Edge Carburetors, McCartney Welding, Simpson Race Products, and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

For more information on Rodney Sanders, please visit www.RodneySandersRacing.net .

