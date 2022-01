The DIRTcar Summer Nationals have added Benton Speedway to the 2022 DIRTcar Summer Nationals schedule. The $5,000 to win event will be on Wednesday, June 29th and kicks off the six-race Independence Day weekend action.

Benton Speedway is a 3/8 mile dirt oval located in Benton, MO and is being reopened by owner Rob Russell. It will be the series fourth visit to the track and first time since 1997. Previous winners were Bob Pierce (1991), Scott Bloomquist (1992) and Randy Sellers (1997)