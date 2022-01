Thursday’s Portion of Sunshine Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park Postponed to Friday

BARBERVILLE, FL – January 21– Due to time constraints and current track conditions, all three Features on Thursday’s portion of Sunshine Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park are postponed to Friday at 3pm.

The DIRTcar Pro Late Model Feature will kick off Friday’s racing, followed by the $10,000-to-win World of Outlaws Late Models Feature and the 602 Late Model Feature.

Gates will open Friday at 2:30 pm, and Thursday’s tickets will be honored.

Following the three Feature events, the grandstands will be cleared, and tickets for Friday’s event will be sold.

Anyone who has a pit pass for Thursday’s event will need to buy Friday’s pit pass to see the postponed Features. That pass will also allow them access to Friday’s regularly scheduled event.

Friday’s portion of Sunshine Nationals is scheduled to start at 4:30 pm.

RESULTS – NO A FEATURES WERE RAN: