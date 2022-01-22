HomeDirt Late Model NewsRain Showers Force Postponement of Friday's Sunshine Nationals Features at Volusia Speedway...

Rain Showers Force Postponement of Friday's Sunshine Nationals Features at Volusia Speedway Park 

BARBERVILLE, FL– January 22, 2022– Persistent heavy rain showers creating saturated grounds at Volusia Speedway Park have forced World of Outlaws Late Model Series, DIRTcar and track officials to postpone Friday’s portion of Sunshine Nationals to Saturday.

Friday’s World of Outlaws Late Model, DIRTcar Pro Late Model and 602 Late Model Features will run Saturday afternoon, starting at 1:30pm.

Following the three afternoon Features, the grandstands will be cleared to prepare for the original Saturday portion of the program and tickets for that event will be on sale at the track. Saturday’s program is tentatively scheduled to resume at 3pm after the short break, starting with World of Outlaws Hot Laps.

The postponed 30 Lap, $10,000-to-win Feature event will have an all-Georgia front-row with Ashton Winger and Dale McDowell. McDowell is searching for his second win of the weekend after winning the season opener on Friday afternoon.

World of Outlaws regular Chris Madden will start fourth, hoping for his first win of the season, and second top five of the weekend.

