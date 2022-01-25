Brent Larson set for Strong 2022 World of Outlaws Season with Motul Return

Global Motor Oil and Lubricants Manufacturer will Continue to Serve as Primary Sponsor

CYPRUS, CA – January 24, 2022– With a renewed Motul partnership and a career year in 2021, Brent Larson is carrying a wealth of momentum into the new World of Outlaws Late Model season.

He already proved it with a career best start to the season at Sunshine Nationals before continuing his Florida swing at Volusia Speedway Park during DIRTcar Nationals, Feb. 16-19.

The Lake Elmo, MN driver, made improvements with the World of Outlaws in 2021, finishing eighth in points and collecting multiple top-five finishes. He credits his partnership with Motul as a key part to the growth of his program.

“We’re definitely making progress and improving, and it’s thanks to Motul that we are doing so,” Larson said. “I’m very thankful to have a long-term relationship with Motul; they’re great people and have tremendous oil products. We have a great relationship and work closely to grow their business beyond just putting logos on the race car. Their oils are the best we’ve ever seen. Motul has the best oil brand out there right now, and I’m proud to represent a premium high-performance motor oil and lubricant brand with such a rich history in motorsports. I’m excited for the 2022 season to begin.”

The company joined Brent Larson Motorsports in 2021 and with Larson’s success decided to further extend their relationship.

“We’re excited to continue the strong momentum of our partnership with Brent Larson and his team into 2022,” Motul Brand Manager Nolan Browning said. “Having an experienced driver give feedback and put our performance lubricants to the test has been instrumental in the development of our racing products, like the newest 300V engine oil formula.”

Larson has more than 100 career Late Model wins overall, is the 2007 DTRA Late Model National Champion, and has won the Cedar Lake Speedway track championship five times. He’s also won the track championship at Gondik Law Speedway, Red Cedar Speedway and KRA Speedway.

He’s currently seventh on the all-time Late Model wins list at Cedar Lake with 28.

Looking to build off his 13th-place finish at Sunshine Nationals, Larson and the rest of the World of Outlaws stars return to action during the DIRTcar Nationals in February, joined by the Super DIRTcar Series. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.