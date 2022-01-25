Rodney Sanders Wins Las Vegas Dirt Nationals Opener



Looks Ahead to Start of USMTS Season



HAPPY, Tex. (01/24/22) – Rodney Sanders continued his hot hand on Thursday night with his fifth-straight victory. His latest conquest was achieved in the opening round of the Last Vegas Dirt Nationals in his Wichita Tank Racing No. 20 Kenny’s Tile/ ARMI Contractors/ MB Customs/ Hatfield Racing Engine Modified.

The triumph rewarded Sanders with a $2,500 payday. He went on to add a pair of Top-5 finishes on both Friday and Saturday night.

“We hit the ground running on Thursday with another win, and I felt good about our chances for Friday and Saturday night, but we were just a little off. It was still a solid weekend for the team, and I’m excited about how good this year has started for us,” Sanders said. “Now, we’re going to get geared up to kick off the USMTS season in a month or so, and I definitely want to say thank you to everyone, who supports our race team.”

Rodney Sanders returned to the driver’s seat of his Wichita Tank Racing No. 20 Modified on Thursday evening at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Las Vegas, Nev.) as the inaugural Las Vegas Dirt Nationals came to life.

With 23 Modifieds entered, Sanders locked his spot into the opening night feature with a heat race win. After disposing of fellow front-row starter D.J. Shannon in the early going, Rodney ran virtually uncontested throughout the 25-lapper to claim his fifth win of the season. He finished ahead of Brian Ruhlman, Kollin Hibdon, Lance Mari, and Ricky Alvarado to pocket $2,500.

For the second round on Friday evening, Rodney jumped up three spots in his heat race to finish third. With $2,500 on the line in the feature, Sanders clawed forward two positions to finish fourth. He followed Kollin Hibdon, Austin Holcombe, and Ricky Alvarado to the checkers with Travis Mosley coming in fifth.

On Saturday, Sanders fifth-to-second run in his heat race positioned him third on the starting grid for the $5,000-to-win finale. Surrendering two spots in the 25-lap affair, Rodney recorded a fifth-place finish.

Full results are available at www.RaceXR.com .

The team will now take a one-month break as they prepare for the start of the 2022 United States Modified Touring Series (USMTS) season, which opens on March 4-5 with the 12th annual Texas Spring Nationals at Rocket Raceway Park (Petty, Texas).

For more information on the events, please visit www.USMTS.com .

Rodney Sanders would like to thank all of his sponsors including Wichita Tank Racing, ARMI Contractors, Mesilla Valley Transportation, S&S Fishing and Rental, Kenny’s Tile, MB Customs, Hatfield Race Engines, Hibner Logging, Bergman Tax and Accounting, Paulson Rock Products, Stussy Construction, Integra Shocks, Shocker Hitch, Olsen Custom Farms, Swift Springs, FK Rod Ends, CMD Race Shocks, Wehrs Machine, 87 Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Allstar Performance, Speedway Motors, Schoenfeld Headers, JE Pistons, Walker Performance Filtration, Rodney Sanders Racing, Day Motorsports, Real Wheels, Palmer Painting, Deatherage Opticians, Wilwood Brakes, PEM Rearends, Winning Edge Carburetors, McCartney Welding, Simpson Race Products, and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

For more information on Rodney Sanders, please visit www.RodneySandersRacing.net .

