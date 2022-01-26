Brandon Ford TV Points Challenge Starts at Season Opener with Increased Awards

Batavia, OH (January 26, 2022) – Brandon Ford, World’s Largest Volume Ford Truck Dealer, continues their support of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series with the Brandon Ford TV Race Challenge. The mini-series within the 2022 schedule awards points to drivers at twenty (20) TV events; eighteen (18) LIVE televised events broadcast on the MAVTV Motorsports Network and the two (2) next day airings.

The winner of the Brandon Ford TV Race Challenge points category will receive a $15,000 bonus, while second and third will receive $5,000 and $2,000 respectively at the year-end awards banquet. Drivers must maintain perfect attendance with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series to be eligible for these cash awards.

The first Brandon Ford TV Race Challenge points race will be the season opener on Thursday, January 27th at Golden Isles Speedway in Waynesville, GA. Fans that cannot attend will get to watch the event LIVE on the MAVTV Motorsports Network. The MAVTV Motorsports Network is the only cable television network in the U.S. dedicated solely to motorsports. With a total of 220+ providers across cable, satellite, telco, and digital broadcast platforms, MAVTV is now available to more viewers than ever before.

The talent of the nation’s top dirt late model drivers will be put on display along the way, not only during the 18 live events on MAVTV Motorsports Network, but also through the live stream of all 65 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series events on www.mavtvplus.com.

Brandon Ford, located in Tampa, FL, has won Ford’s prestigious President’s Award for 19 consecutive years, saluting the top-performing Ford and Lincoln dealerships that pursue excellence in the highest levels of customer satisfaction in both sales and service. Brandon Ford has one of the largest inventories of new and pre-owned vehicles in the nation.

“Having Brandon Ford return to sponsor this category expands the benefits and excitement of our TV package. The drivers always want to perform at their best when the TV cameras are on, but also knowing they have added cash incentives to compete for during the TV races. We want to thank Wayne Hammond and everyone at Brandon Ford for their continued support of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series,” stated Wayne Castleberry, Corporate Sales and Marketing for Lucas Oil Motorsports.

Brandon Ford is centrally located just minutes away from the Crosstown, I-75 and I-4. They are located at the corners of State Roads 301 and 60, with entrances at both sides. Their hours are posted on their website for your convenience, as well as contact phone numbers for each of their departments.

To learn more about Brandon Ford or if you are interested in purchasing a vehicle, visit: www.brandonford.com.

2022 Brandon Ford TV Race Challenge Events