Chad Boespflug & Scott Benic Unite for Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Run

CHAD’S BACK: Boespflug Teams with Scott Benic for Inaugural Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Campaign

14-Race Season Begins at Volusia’s DIRTcar Nationals on February 14-15

MARION, IN – January 26, 2022 – A pair of familiar names will return to full-time status on the non-wing scene in 2022 as Chad Boespflug and Scott Benicunite for a title run with the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Series presented by Low-E Insulation.

The new combination brings together a nine-time USAC National Sprint Car winning driver and the only crew chief in history to win the USAC Triple Crown. It also brings Benic’s 2B Racing operation back to life for the first time in nearly a decade.

Their bid for the inaugural championship begins on Monday & Tuesday, February 14-15 at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, FL. The 14-race Series starts as part of the DIRTcar Nationals with a $5,000-to-win opener and a $10,000-to-win finale. For fans unable to enjoy #FLinFEB, you can watch every lap LIVE on DIRTVision.

BUY TICKETS HERE (Feb. 14-15)

For Boespflug, the Hanford, CA native will return to a more regular racing schedule after focusing on business with Capitol Renegade and starting a family.

“Not racing but a few times in 2021 was a good reset for me,” Boespflug said. “I was just burnt out from chasing it for so long. I would have raced more but the right opportunities just didn’t present themselves. The chance to race for Scott Benic and 2B Racing has me excited to go racing again. It’s going to be a really fun year and I can’t wait to get back after it.”

For Benic, this is his next chapter in a storied career. The owner of Benic Enterprises has enjoyed several significant achievements such as the 1994 World of Outlaws Crew Chief of the Year with Jeff Swindell, the 2005 USAC Sprint Car title with Levi Jones, the 2008 USAC Silver Crown title with Jerry Coons Jr., and the 2009 USAC Midget title with Brad Kuhn.

“Dana [Benic] and I are extremely excited to work on putting the 2B Racing team back on the track and hope to find speed out of the box next month at Volusia,” Scott Benic added. “Working with Chad should bring some fun and excitement to the fold. He had great speed in recent years and then stepped away from driving duties over the last few to concentrate on business ventures, but now is ready to step back in with both feet on the gas.”

The new 2B Racing sprint cars will utilize Maxim Chassis, ride on Afco shocks, and have motors built by the venerable Claxton Engines. Benic is partnering with the Lake Ozark Performance Expo to kickstart this new journey.

Boespflug joins a group including Jason McDougal, Chase Stockon, Zach Daum, Shane Cockrum, Landon Simon, Mario Clouser, and several soon-to-be-announced drivers as those already committed to the new Series.

Stay tuned to XtremeOutlawSeries.com or @Xtreme_Outlaw on Twitter for more details such as full payouts, incentives, format, and rules as the inaugural season approaches.

Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Cars presented by Low-E Insulation 2022 Schedule:

Mon-Tues, Feb. 14-15: Volusia Speedway Park (Barberville, FL)

Fri, April 8: US-36 Raceway (Osborn, MO)

Sat, April 9: Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO)

Fri-Sat, June 10-11: Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO)

Fri-Sat, June 24-25: Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (Pevely, MO)

Fri, September 9: Jacksonville Speedway (Jacksonville, IL)

Sat, September 10: Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL)

Fri-Sat, October 7-8: Atomic Speedway (Waverly, OH)

Fri, October 28: TBA

Sat, October 29: TBA