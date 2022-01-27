Bodine Goes Full-Time USAC Sprint Car Racing with DCT in 2022

Rossville, Indiana (January 27, 2022)………Cole Bodine will take on the full, 51-race USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship tour in 2022 with DCT Racing as the team expands its operation to compete on the full trail for the first time.

The team will field two sprint cars with Cole Bodine tabbed to drive the No. 57B and select development drivers in the No. 57c throughout the campaign.

For its first event of 2022, DCT will compete in Winter Dirt Games XIII at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla. on February 17-18-19 with 23-year-old Rossville, Indiana’s Bodine along with 16-year-old Jack Hoyer.

Bodine, a veteran of 17 career USAC National Sprint Cars and coming off a 19th place finish in the standings one year ago, will be making his return to the series while Frankfort, Indiana’s Hoyer will be making his first appearance in a USAC national event.

Created by Lynn Crow and Kevin Bodine in June of 2019 to provide top-quality and sustainable operations and equipment for 410 non-winged sprint car racing, DCT Racing brings with them race day organization and preparedness, as well as business and financial experience to optimize ROI for sponsors, drivers and the entire racing team.

Today, Lynn and Kevin’s passion for racing has found them dedicating a great portion of time to helping young, aspiring drivers fulfill their racing dreams. Lynn and Kevin’s favorite part of being in the racing industry is working with talented drivers and helping them further their racing careers, such as Bodine and Hoyer.

“We are extremely excited for this opportunity to grow and be a part of sprint car racing’s biggest series,” team co-owner Lynn Crow said. “When co-owner Kevin Bodine and I looked at building a team, we had one goal – to build a quality team that could compete at the highest level. Today, we feel like we have the pieces in place to do that. We are also grateful that with good sponsors, we have the opportunity to field a second car that will open the door for new talent and other drivers looking for a team to race with.”