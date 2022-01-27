Dennis Erb, Jr. Runner-Up in World of Outlaws Lid Lifter; Unveils New 2022 Apparel

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Despite a ‘Sunshine Nationals’ plagued by rugged track conditions and inclement weather, Dennis Erb, Jr. officially kicked off his 2022 season last weekend by getting one race into the record book at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida. On Thursday night, January 20, Dennis stopped the clock eighth fastest in Group A during the World of Outlaws Late Model Series qualifying session before placing second in his loaded heat race.

After drawing the inside of the third row before the start of the main event, the headliner was unfortunately pushed back to Friday afternoon due to time constraints and the rough racing surface. When the 30-lapper finally went green the next day, Dennis blasted past a trio of competitors to land an impressive runner-up effort in his season opener – trailing only $10,000 victor Dale McDowell at the unfurling of the checkered flag!

Friday evening’s regularly scheduled feature event was eventually postponed until Wednesday, February 16 due to rain showers. Dennis will roll off from the outside of the tenth row in the $10,000 to win postponed headliner, which will now be held during the ‘DIRTcar Nationals’ week. The ‘Sunshine Nationals’ finale at VSP, which was scheduled for Saturday, January 22, was canceled due to additional inclement weather and will not be rescheduled. You can read complete details from Volusia Speedway Park by logging onto www.woolms.com.

The Dennis Erb Racing team is currently in the pit area at Golden Isles Speedway near Brunswick, Georgia to do battle in the annual running of the ‘Super Bowl of Racing.’ The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series season will start later tonight, January 27 with a $10,000 to win program at GIS. A $12,000 top prize will then be on the line on Friday night, while Saturday’s weekend finale in the Peach State will boast a $15,000 winner’s check. Each show will be broadcast LIVE to subscribers of MAVTV Plus. Additional information concerning the ‘Super Bowl of Racing’ triple shot can be found online by clicking on www.lucasdirt.com.

In other news, Dennis is pleased to announce that new 2022 merchandise is being printed and should be in the team’s hands during the upcoming ‘Winternationals’ at East Bay (FL) Raceway Park. If you will be in attendance at East Bay or the following week during the ‘DIRTcar Nationals’ at Volusia (FL) Speedway Park, the new “Joey Tribute” t-shirts and hooded sweatshirts should be available for purchase at the team trailer in the pit area. You can also fill out an order form off of the APPAREL page of www.denniserb.com to order this merchandise, which memorializes the loss of Dennis’ little Pomeranian buddy Joey. Please keep in mind that any mailed orders off of the website will not be filled until the team returns back to the race shop following the conclusion of “Speedweeks” near the end of February.

REMAINING SPEEDWEEKS SCHEDULE:

January 27 | Golden Isles (GA) Speedway, Lucas Oil | $10,000 to win

January 28 | Golden Isles (GA) Speedway, Lucas Oil | $12,000 to win

January 29 | Golden Isles (GA) Speedway, Lucas Oil | $15,000 to win

January 31 | Bubba (FL) Raceway Park, Lucas Oil | $10,000 to win

February 1 | Bubba (FL) Raceway Park, Lucas Oil | $10,000 to win

February 3 | All-Tech (FL) Raceway, Lucas Oil | $10,000 to win

February 4 | All-Tech (FL) Raceway, Lucas Oil | $12,000 to win

February 5 | All-Tech (FL) Raceway, Lucas Oil | $15,000 to win

February 7 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park, Lucas Oil | $5,000 to win

February 8 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park, Lucas Oil | $5,000 to win

February 9 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park, Lucas Oil | $7,000 to win

February 10 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park, Lucas Oil | $7,000 to win

February 11 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park, Lucas Oil | $12,000 to win

February 12 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park, Lucas Oil | $15,000 to win

February 14 | Volusia (FL) Speedway Park, DIRTcar | $7,000 to win

February 15 | Volusia (FL) Speedway Park, DIRTcar | $7,000 to win

February 16 | Volusia (FL) Speedway Park, WoO | $10,000 to win

February 17 | Volusia (FL) Speedway Park, WoO | $10,000 to win

February 18 | Volusia (FL) Speedway Park, WoO | $10,000 to win

February 19 | Volusia (FL) Speedway Park, WoO | $10,000 to win

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

