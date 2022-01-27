Lake View, Cherokee set for triple-header weekend to determine Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar champion

Lake View Motor Speedway Bonus and Rock Gault Memorial purses will give drivers a chance at Series high payouts

NICHOLS, SC – Jan. 27, 2022 – The postponed Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series Lake View Motor Speedway and Cherokee Speedway events have found new dates on the schedule, giving drivers the promised eight-race championship season – with a bonus.

Making for a South Carolina triple-header to settle the 2022 championship, the Series will compete at Lake View Motor Speedway on Thursday, March 24, before co-sanctioning the Rock Gault Memorial at Cherokee Speedway with the World of Outlaws Late Models, Friday-Saturday, March 25-26.

With these new dates comes more money. Along with the Lake View event paying $5,000-to-win, the track is putting up a Lake View Motor Speedway Bonus program for the weekend. If a driver wins two of the three races – between Lake View and Cherokee – they’ll receive an extra $2,000. If they sweep the weekend, winning all three events, that driver will receive $5,000.

Co-sanctioning the Rock Gault Memorial at “The Place Your Mama Warned You About” with the World of Outlaws – featuring drivers like four-time World of Outlaws champions Brandon Sheppard and Josh Richards – will see the biggest purse in Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series history, as well. Friday’s race will pay $10,000-to-win and Saturday’s event will pay a Series high $20,000-to-win. The Series champion will be crowned Saturday night, giving one driver the opportunity to walk away with more than $50,000 for the weekend.

The current points battle sees Ross Bailes, of Clover, SC, hold a slim point lead over Carson Ferguson, of Charlotte, NC (-8 points) and Ben Watkins, of Lancaster, SC (-13 points) after the first three events. The Series championship continues Friday, Feb. 25, at Lavonia Speedway, in Lavonia, GA, and Saturday, Feb. 26, at Little River Speedway, in Modoc, SC.

