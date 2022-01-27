O’Reilly Auto Parts Title Sponsor of Rookie of the Year Program, Increased Awards

Batavia, OH (January 27, 2022) – O’Reilly Auto Parts joins the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series as the new title sponsor for the rookie of the year program in 2022. With their partnership, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year program will now pay $15,000 to the winner, $5,000 to the runner-up, and $2,500 to the 3rd place finisher in the rookie of the year standings. In addition to the increased cash awards, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year will receive additional product awards from additional motorsports manufacturers that have partnered with the series in 2022.

“We are thrilled to have O’Reilly Auto Parts come on board as title sponsor of the Rookie of the Year program in 2022. With their partnership we are able to increase the cash awards to the rookies that compete in the program. O’Reilly Auto Parts is a great company and brings increased publicity to our series and drivers that compete with us during the year. We look forward to building a long relationship with O’Reilly Auto Parts and all their great employees all over the country,” stated Wayne Castleberry, Corporate Sales and Marketing for Lucas Oil Motorsports.

In addition to the increased cash awards for the Rookie of the Year program, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will pay a $100 cash award to the highest finishing rookie in each feature event. These awards will start April 1, 2022, to be paid out at every feature event through the season finale at the Dirt Track World Championship on October 15, 2022.

Competitors gunning for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year title in 2022 will compete in 65 A-Main events, at 34 different venues, in 18 states. Teams on tour this year will be racing for over six million dollars in cash awards, a new milestone for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

There will be $4,841,020 in A-Main purse money, a total of $390,600 handed out in Winners Circle funds over the course of the season to the Top-12 teams with perfect attendance, $530,000 awarded at the year-end banquet for Championship points, another $83,500 in money at the banquet for various awards and point categories, $93,750 in non-qualifier purse money throughout the year, $129,800 in B-Main purse money, and an additional $23,000 for the Wrisco Winternationals and Sunoco Road to Wheatland point funds.

To learn more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series visit www.lucasdirt.com.

About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O’Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities and other programs. As of September 30, 2021, the Company operated 5,740 stores in 47 U.S. states and 22 stores in Mexico. To learn more about O’Reilly Auto Parts and find a store near you visit www.oreillyauto.com.