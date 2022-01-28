Tanner English Prepares for First Full-Time Run with World of Outlaws Late Models

Prepares for First Full-Time Run with World of Outlaws Late Models

The Rookie of the Year Contender comes into the 2022 Season with National Tour Experience

Barberville, FL – January 28, 2022 – Tanner English finds himself in a unique position for the 2022 season.

He’s one of six newcomers contending for the World of Outlaws Late Model Rookie of the Year title this year, however, of that group, he’s the only driver with full-time experience on a national tour.

That knowledge gives English insight into the battles he’ll face in 2022 and how to tackle them during the grueling 10-month schedule.

“Just knowing what to expect, knowing there’s going to be lows, and you just got to roll with it,” English said. “You’re not always going to run good, especially at places you’ve never been before.”

Going into his first full tour with the World of Outlaws, the Benton, KY driver stated he’s in a better position now than when he ran the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in 2020. Especially after teaming with Riggs Motorsports.

“I feel like we have more equipment and help than we’ve ever had here at Riggs motorsports,” English said. “The year I ran with the [Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series], I wasn’t prepared at all. I feel like we got a year of that under our belt, and we ran the [DIRTcar] Summer Nationals last year, and most people can’t make it a week on that. We ran that whole deal and ran up front the whole time, didn’t tear much up, so that’s what it’s all about, being consistent and finishing races.

“It’s not always about winning. You want to win every race, but it’s not realistic, so you just take what you can get sometimes.”

English finished 18th in the World of Outlaws season opener at Volusia Speedway Park. The Series has five more Features at “The World’s Fastest Half-Mile” during DIRTcar Nationals in February, and he knows those events can help shape the rest of the year.

“That’s what makes or breaks you right there is the first of the year,” English said. “Just like when I did that Lucas deal, I didn’t make a few races at the beginning, and you take those races out, then I finish three spots better in points.

“It’s huge just making the races and finishing them down [at Volusia] because it’s a grind for sure. It’s a big track, and it’s hard on stuff and just finishing is what it’s all about and being there at the end.”

While racing at DIRTcar Nationals can be grueling, he’s also looking ahead to the new tracks on the schedule and traveling to the Northeast. English stated he’s excited to test his skills against some of the best Late Model drivers in the country at new venues in 2022.

“I’m really looking forward to going to the Rev down there in Louisiana,” English said. “That seems like something that I would like. I’ve raced in Louisiana down there before around Vivian, and it’s not far from West Monroe, so maybe it has the same dirt, and it races good.

“I’m looking forward to that and a lot of tracks out East; you just race so many places. That’s what I like doing is going to different places and seeing how we stack up.”

English hopes the unique position he’s in, along with his national tour experience, pushes him forward as a contender for Rookie of the Year.

