Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. HomeFloridaEast Bay Raceway ParkJim DenHamer's photos from East Bay Raceway Park's DIRTcar Modified special -... Jim DenHamer’s photos from East Bay Raceway Park’s DIRTcar Modified special – 1/28/22 FloridaEast Bay Raceway ParkRace Track NewsOpen Wheel Modified NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Modified News January 29, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Photos by Jim DenHamer 26 photos Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related posts: Jim DenHamer’s photos from East Bay Raceway Park’s DIRTcar Modified special – 1/26/22 Jim DenHamer’s photos from East Bay Raceway Park’s DIRTcar Modified special – 1/27/22 Buzzie Adams claims night 2 of East Bay Raceway Parks DIRTcar UMP Modified Winter Nationals win! Jim DenHamer’s photos from East Bay Raceway Park’s Modified Winter Nationals – 1/19/21 Jim DenHamer’s photos from East Bay Raceway Park’s Modified Winter Nationals – 1/21/21 Jim DenHamer’s photos from East Bay Raceway Park’s Modified Winter Nationals – 1/23/21 jdearing Search Latest articles Jim DenHamer’s photos from East Bay Raceway Park’s DIRTcar Modified special – 1/28/22 January 29, 2022 Seth Geary Bags First Career East Bay Winternationals Win in Round Three January 29, 2022 Mike Ruefer’s photos from Golden Isles Speedway’s Lucas Oil Late Models – 1/28/22 January 28, 2022 Overton Back to Victory Lane at Golden Isles January 28, 2022 Previous articleSeth Geary Bags First Career East Bay Winternationals Win in Round Three Related articles Seth Geary Bags First Career East Bay Winternationals Win in Round Three East Bay Raceway Park January 29, 2022 Jim DenHamer’s photos from East Bay Raceway Park’s DIRTcar Modified special – 1/27/22 East Bay Raceway Park January 28, 2022 Victor Lee Wins East Bay Winternationals Round Two After Long Absence East Bay Raceway Park January 28, 2022 Leave a reply Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment