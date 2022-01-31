2022 Wild West Shootout a Great Success; 2023 Planning Underway

2022 Wild West Shootout a Great Success

17th Edition Returns Bigger and Better on January 7-15, 2023



VADO, N.M. (Jan. 31, 2022) — While the staff with the Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts are already busily preparing for the 2023 edition of the mega miniseries at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park, they’d like to take a second to pause and thank all of the racers, fans, and sponsors, who made the 2022 version such a big success.

“You know, going into a new market at the last minute, we really didn’t know what to expect out of the Wild West Shootout at Vado Speedway Park, but needless to say we were very pleased with the support we got. Additionally, it goes without saying that the racing action was fantastic,” said Wild West Shootout promoter, Chris Kearns. “While the fan turnout in the stands started a little slow, it ramped up as the series went on, and based on the feedback we’ve received from folks who watched the incredible action at home on FloRacing, I think there’s going to be a lot of fresh faces in both the stands and the pits in 2023.

“I just want to say a huge thanks to Royal Jones, Chris Stepan, and everyone at Vado Speedway Park for everything they did to welcome us with open arms. Last but not least, I want to say a huge thanks to all of the competitors, teams, fans, and sponsors, who supported us. We can’t wait for 2023, and with our biggest payouts ever for next year, this is a very exciting time.”

The 17th running of the mega miniseries will see over $70,000 added to the week’s Super Late Model purses. The six-race swing, which is set for January 7, 8, 11, 13, 14, and 15, 2023, will now see five $10,000-to-win features in addition to the $25,000-to-win Rio Grande Waste Services 50 presented by Shaw Trucking.

Additionally, details are now available for the 2023 Wild West Shootout’s location.

“Jonah Trussel has been a long-time supporter of the Wild West Shootout, and he was a great host for the miniseries, while it was at FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway. Now he’s working on building a new track in the greater Phoenix area,” Kearns continued. “Right now, it looks like the new facility will be ready for 2024. After a week of amazing racing and talking with Royal Jones from Vado Speedway Park, he has graciously agreed to allow us to have the event back at his place in 2023.”

Details are currently developing for Trussel’s new facility, which will serve as the future home of the Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts. As new information becomes available, Trussel and Wild West Shootout officials will release the details accordingly.

Over $320,000 in prize money will be on the line during the 17th Annual Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park. The event includes six complete programs for Super Late Models, Modifieds, and X-Mods.

Full event details will be announced in the coming weeks, so please stay tuned to www.WildWestShootout.net for the latest news.

January 7, 8, 11, 13 and 14, 2023 Super Late Model Purse

1)$10,000 2)$5,000 3)$2,500 4)$1,750 5)$1,500 6)$1,250 7)$1,000 8)$900 9)850 10)$800 11)$750 12)$725 13)$675 14)$650 15)$25 16-24)$600

TOTAL – $34,375

January 15, 2023: Rio Grande Waste Services 50 presented by Shaw Trucking Super Late Model Purse

1)$25,000 2)$10,000 3)$5,000 4)$3,000 5)$2,500 6)$2,000 7)$1,750 8)$1,600 9)$1,500 10)$1,400 11)$1,300 12)$1,200 13)$1,100 14)$1,050 15-24)$1,000

TOTAL – $68,400

The Wild West Shootout is made possible by Rio Grande Waste Services, O’Reilly Auto Parts, FK Rod Ends, Dirt Track Bank, Black Diamond Race Cars, Penske Racing Shocks, Shaw Trucking, Schaeffer Oil, SportTruck RV, Nissan of Las Cruces, Rancho Milagro Racing, Eagle Moon Hemp, Top of the World Ranch, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border Tire, RHR Racing Swag, Barnett Harley Davidson, Dirt Pro Grading & Padwork, Contractors & Developers (C&D) Bonding, Shocks by Hammer, Hoker Trucking, Midwest Sheet Metal, Speedway Motors, VP Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Engines, Beaver Stripes, Arizona Differential, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Toste Construction, Sipes Tractor & Transport Service, Merry’s Home Furnishings, The Joie of Seating, Screven Motor Speedway, DirtDraft.com, and FloRacing.com.

Thanks!

Ben Shelton

Director of Driver Websites