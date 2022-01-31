Batavia, OH (January 30, 2022) – The second stop during the 2022 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series speedweeks is at Bubba Raceway Park for the K&N Filters Winter Nationals – Presented by OPTIMA Batteries on January 31st – February 1st.

Teams will make the trip south to Bubba Raceway Park, a 3/8 mile, semi-banked, D-shape clay oval on Monday, January 31st and Tuesday, February 1st. The pit gate is set to close at 1:30PM ET and re-open at 2:00PM ET with the grandstand gates opening at 5:00PM ET. The Drivers Meeting will be at 5:00PM ET, Hot Laps set for 5:30PM ET.

Two days of complete shows with hot laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heats, B-Main(s), and 50-lap, $10,000-to-win K&N Filters Winter Nationals – Presented by OPTIMA Batteries A-Main event.

Bubba Raceway Park began operations in 1952. 2022 marks the 69th year of operation, making it the oldest continuously operating racetrack in the state of Florida. The track operated as clay for 45 years, asphalt for 10 years, and in 2008 converted back to its roots as a clay track again.

The Ag Protect 1 Speedweeks Bonuses of $100,000 and $20,000 are still in play as the series heads to Ocala. To be eligible, drivers must have perfect attendance at all 14 speedweeks events.

Track Information:

Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL

Phone Number: (352) 622-9400

Location: 9050 N.W. Gainesville Road, Ocala, FL 34482

Website: www.bubbaracewaypark.com

Directions: Directions to Track: I-75 to exit 358, (From south, turn right; from north, turn left) travel east on FL-326 for 0.7 miles, turn left on CR-25A (NW Gainesville Rd), track is 0.9 miles on left.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains (and Strawberry Dash at East Bay).

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

K&N Filters Winter Nationals – Presented by OPTIMA Batteries Purses:

Monday 1/31 & Tuesday 2/1 – 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800 = $48,575

