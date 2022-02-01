Progressive Purses Announced for Support Divisions at 2022 Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals

BRISTOL, Tenn. (January 31, 2022) — XR announces progressive payout structure for all support classes at the 2022 Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals.

All eight support classes at the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals March 20-April 2 at Bristol Motor Speedway (Tenn.), will be eligible for progressive purses based on car counts.

Purses will begin at $20,000, with main events set at $5,000 to win and $500 to start with $100 tow money. The car count thresholds are 100 and 150 cars, and if classes reach those numbers, total purses will increase by $10,000, respectively.

“We want to reward every driver who races at Bristol this year,” said XR Chief Operating Officer Dan Robinson. “This structure will incentivize competition and participation and will show no favoritism to any support class over the other. All racers and fans who show up in Thunder Valley will be treated to a great show every night because of this, too.”

The purses will only increase based on number of cars that attempt to compete in the event, not how many are registered. Modifieds, Open Modifieds, Sport Mods, Factory Stocks, Street Stocks, Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks and Hornets will be the 2022 support classes at Bristol.

For each class, if 100 cars or more attempt to compete, the total purse increases to $30,000, the main event is $7,500 to win and $750 to start with $125 tow money. If 150 cars or more attempt to compete in a class, the purse will be $40,000 and have a $10,000-to-win, $1,000-to-start main event with $150 tow money.

To see the full Bristol payout structure, click HERE.

Classes will not be capped at the 2022 Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals and are open for entry now. Drivers can enter at https://bristoldirt.link/entry.

The 2022 Bristol Dirt Nationals will be split into two weeks of racing. Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sport Mods and Hobby Stocks will race during Week 1 (March 20-26). Open Modifieds, Factory Stocks, Street Stocks and Hornets will race during Week 2 (March 27-April 2).

This progressive purse structure, combined with the $900,000 up for grabs for the XR Super Series Late Models, will exceed $1.1 Million for the event. Super Late Models will run four $50,000-to-win main events, one on each Friday and Saturday night at the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals (March 25-26 and April 1-2).

For full Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals event and ticket information, visit www.bristoldirt.com.

ABOUT BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Known as The Last Great Colosseum, Bristol Motor Speedway’s stadium-like structure serves as a versatile multi-use venue that hosts major auto races, football games, concerts and many other captivating events. The sprawling facility has come a long way from its early roots. Today the Colosseum offers guests a wide range of accommodations, from luxurious man cave suites to bar stools in the Busch Banks and Brews Deck to a relaxing environment high atop the track at the Turn One Tavern to a nightclub inside the oval called The Apex. The BMS footprint now includes more than 500 acres of the surrounding area. The 0.533-mile concrete surface features corner banking ranging from 24 to 28 degrees and a pair of 650-feet straightaways. In 2021, the inaugural Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals was the first dirt track event held at Bristol Motor Speedway in 20 years.

ABOUT XR

Founded in 2003, XR is a marketing and multimedia firm based in Silver Bay, Minnesota. XR focuses on the racing industry, producing high-impact events and streaming broadcasts.

