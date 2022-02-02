All-Tech Raceway Hosts General Tire Winter Nationals – Presented by LINE-X

Batavia, OH (February 2, 2022) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series speedweeks continues with a stop at All-Tech Raceway for the General Tire Winter Nationals – Presented by LINE-X, on February 3rd – 5th.

Teams will compete in three single day events for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. Thursday’s main event will be 40 laps paying $10,000-to-win, Friday’s 50-lap A-Main event will pay $12,000-to-win, and Saturday’s $15,000-to-win A-Main event will also be 50 laps.

Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Main(s), and an A-Main event will take place each day for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The street stock division will also be in competition with full shows every day. There will be a 5:00PM ET driver’s meeting each day with hot laps beginning at 5:30PM ET.

Saturday’s program kicks off with a Dirt Racing Outreach Service at 3:30 PM ET. The grandstands open at 3:00PM ET each day.

MAVTV Plus will have live streaming of every race night, all year long. Sign up or find more information at: mavtvplus.com. Fans unable to attend the event in person can watch Saturday, February 5th live on the MAVTV Motorsports Network. To find a full list of providers, visit: mavtv.com/get-mavtv/providers.

Track Information:

All-Tech Raceway

Phone Number: 386-754-7223

Location: 1024 SW Howell Rd, Lake City, FL 32024

Website: www.alltechraceway.com

Directions: Take Exit 414 (Lake City/High Springs), turn left on SR41 towards High Springs, go approximately 1/4 mile to SW Howell Rd. (next to Marathon Station), turn right, then go approximately 3/4 mile to the track on the left.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 1 new right rear tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

General Tire Winter Nationals – Presented by LINE-X Purses:

Thursday 2/3 – 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800 = $48,575

Friday 2/4 – 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = $52,800

Saturday 2/5 – 1. $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,400, 7. $2,300, 8. $2,200, 9. $2,100, 10. 2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,300, 14. $1,200, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = 57,050

About General Tire:

General Tire for over 100 years has offered a complete quality line of ultra-high performance, passenger, light truck, off-road and commercial tires to meet all your needs. To learn more about General Tire, visit: www.generaltire.com.