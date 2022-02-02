Bi-State addresses point fund, prepares for 2022 racing season!

HomeDirt Late Model NewsBi-State Battle Late Model SeriesBi-State addresses point fund, prepares for 2022 racing season!

Highland, IL (February 2nd, 2022) The original goal of the Bi-State Battle Series at the beginning of the 2021 season was to have a $20,000 point fund. A pay scale of the $20,000 point fund was inadvertently sent to some drivers before the 2021 season started. However, all sponsorship wasn’t in place. The payout was never published for that reason.

The Bi-State Battle Series only secured $15,000 in point funds for 2021. Randy Korte raised $13,000 through sponsors while Highland and Pevely each gave $1,000 to make the payout up to $15,000.

The tracks were able to find some supporters that gave the extra $5,000 to make the $20,000 proposed payout. So, the Bi State Battle drivers will be getting the extra checks to match the proposed 2021 payout.

Going forward, the Bi State Battle will let all fans and drivers know the current amount of money raised for the Bi State Battle payout. We are happy to report that Randy Korte is busy fundraising for the 2022 season. Both tracks are grateful to Randy for the time and effort he has put in to support the Bi State Battle. Both tracks look forward to another successful season of the Bi State Battle.

