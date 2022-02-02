Garrett Alberson and Roberts Motorsports Launch New Website



Team Embarks on Pursuit of LOLMDS Rookie of the Year Title



Las Cruces, N.M. (02/02/22) – Garrett Alberson and Roberts Motorsports are the latest addition to the MyRacePass team with a brand-new cyber home launched at www.GarrettAlberson.com .

Additionally, the team has recently announced its pursuit of the 2022 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Rookie of the Year title.

“What I’m getting to do this year is truly a dream come true. Ken and Beth Roberts have gone out of their way to give me a great opportunity, and with added support from Ronnie and Terri Stuckey from Black Diamond Race Cars, we’ve got our sights set on a run at the Lucas Oil rookie title,” Alberson said. “I know that there’s going to be no shortage of challenges this year, but I couldn’t be more excited. A big thanks goes out to everyone who supports this team and is making this opportunity possible.”

Garrett Alberson returned to the driver’s seat of the Ken & Beth Roberts-owned No. 58 Nutrien Ag Solutions / Roemer Machine & Welding / Mesilla Valley Transportation / Black Diamond Chassis / Clements Racing Engine on Thursday evening at Golden Isles Speedway (Brunswick, Ga.) as the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) kicked off their 2022 season.

In a stout field of 47 cars, Garrett came in fifth in his heat before placing seventh in his B-Main. Receiving a provisional into the opening night feature, Alberson advanced through the field 13 spots in the 40-lapper to finish 15th.

The following night, Alberson was granted a provisional into the show after missing a transfer spot in his heat and B-Main. With $12,000 on the line, Garrett improved two spots in place 24th.

For the finale on Saturday, Garrett followed up a fourth-place finish in his heat with a second-place finish in his B-Main. Starting the $15,000-to-win finale in 21st, Alberson logged a 22nd-place outing in the 50-lap affair.

The action then shifted to Bubba Raceway Park (Ocala, Fla.) on Monday and Tuesday for a pair of $10,000-to-win LOLMDS events. Monday evening action at the tricky 3/8-mile found Alberson crossing the finish line in 16th, while Tuesday’s event saw his race from 12th-to-9th in the 40-lap finale, which marked his best Speedweeks finish thus far and his first-ever LOLMDS Top-10 finish.

Alberson will once again mash the loud pedal this weekend with a tripleheader at All-Tech Raceway (Lake City, Fla.). Weekend LOLMDS events include a $10,000-to-win program on Thursday evening, a $12,000-to-win feature on Friday night, and a $15,000-to-win finale on Saturday evening.

