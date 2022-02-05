HomeOpen Wheel Modified NewsAustin Holcombe edges Will Krup for Mod win at Screven Motorsports Complex!

Austin Holcombe edges Will Krup for Mod win at Screven Motorsports Complex!

Open Wheel Modified News

February 5th, 2022
Screven Motorsports Complex
Renegades of Dirt Modifieds

Fast Time: #44 Jeff Parsons
Dash:
1. #K9 Will Krup
2. #81 Steve Axtell Jr
3. #5 Rick Eckert
4. #17x Rich Michael Jr
5. #44 Jeff Parsons
6. #9 Ken Schrader

Heat
1. #8A Austin Holcombe
2. #J4 Phil Jeffries
3. #60 Jim Manka
4. #21 Knuckles Shurling
5. #11 Jesse Rupe
6. #27 Jason Floyd
7. #90 Jason Beaulieu
8 #7&7 Jeff Solinger
9. #41 Tanner Rodonis

Feature
1. #8A Austin Holcombe
2. #K9 Will Krup
3. #44 Jeff Parsons
4. #81 Steve Axtell Jr
5. #5 Rick Eckert
6. #9 Ken Schrader
7. #27 Jason Floyd
8. #J4 Phil Jeffries
9. #7&7 Jeff Solinger
10. #90 Jason Beaulieu
11. #17x Rich Michael Jr
12. #21 Knuckles Shurling
13. #60 Jim Manka
14. #41 Tanner Rodonis
15. #11 Jesse Rupe

