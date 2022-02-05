Austin Holcombe edges Will Krup for Mod win at Screven Motorsports Complex!

February 5th, 2022
Screven Motorsports Complex
Renegades of Dirt Modifieds
Fast Time: #44 Jeff Parsons
Dash:
1. #K9 Will Krup
2. #81 Steve Axtell Jr
3. #5 Rick Eckert
4. #17x Rich Michael Jr
5. #44 Jeff Parsons
6. #9 Ken Schrader
Heat
1. #8A Austin Holcombe
2. #J4 Phil Jeffries
3. #60 Jim Manka
4. #21 Knuckles Shurling
5. #11 Jesse Rupe
6. #27 Jason Floyd
7. #90 Jason Beaulieu
8 #7&7 Jeff Solinger
9. #41 Tanner Rodonis
Feature
1. #8A Austin Holcombe
2. #K9 Will Krup
3. #44 Jeff Parsons
4. #81 Steve Axtell Jr
5. #5 Rick Eckert
6. #9 Ken Schrader
7. #27 Jason Floyd
8. #J4 Phil Jeffries
9. #7&7 Jeff Solinger
10. #90 Jason Beaulieu
11. #17x Rich Michael Jr
12. #21 Knuckles Shurling
13. #60 Jim Manka
14. #41 Tanner Rodonis
15. #11 Jesse Rupe