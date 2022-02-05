Franek battles to USCS Snow-Free Sprint Car Winter Nationals Round #1 win at Hendry County on Friday

Clewiston, FL – February 4, 2022 – Davey Franek from Sussex, New Jersey raced from the K&N Filters Pole Position into the USCS Victory Lane at Hendry County Motorsports Park on Friday in Night #1 of the USCS Snow-Free Sprint Car Winter Nationals.

Canadian Jacob Dykstra chased Franek across the finish line with 2021 USCS National Champion, Danny Smith from Chillicothe, Ohio took the final podium spot in third place.

13-time USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour National Champion, Terry Gray followed in fourth place. Jacksonville, Florida’s Mark Ruel, Jr. who won the 2021 USCS Southern Most Sprint Car Nationals at the track in November rounded out the top five. Ruel, Jr. started 20th and passed 15 cars to garner the Wilwoid Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award.

Missourian, Garrett Williamson, also passed 15 cars to charge from a 21st place start to finish 6th place.

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour K&N Filters results for 2/4/2022 at Hendry County Motorsports Park – Clewiston, FL

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour 23 Entries

Feature 25 Laps | 00:34:23.524

1. 28F-Davie Franek[1]; 2. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[2]; 3. 4-Danny Smith[5]; 4. 10-Terry Gray[4]; 5. 83-Mark Ruel Jr[20]; 6. 24-Garet Williamson[21]; 7. 197-Ryan Harrison[9]; 8. 43M-Mark Smith[3]; 9. 12-Corbin Gurley[13]; 10. 9M-Liam Martin[12]; 11. 44-Chris Martin[11]; 12. 20-Brayden Cooley[6]; 13. 07-Johnny Bridges[7]; 14. 28W-Jeff Willingham[15]; 15. 26-Jeff Bye[16]; 16. 15-Dan Nanticoke[10]; 17. 4J-Brad Shanks[18]; 18. (DNF) 91-Kyle Connery[19]; 19. (DNF) 9D-Steve Diamond Jr[8]; 20. (DNF) 7E-Eric Gunderson[17]; 21. (DNF) 20C-Brandon Grubaugh[22]; 22. (DNF) 28M-Conner Morrell[14]; 23. (DNS) 4X-Scott Baldwin

HOOSIER speed ⁶Dash 6 Laps | 00:06:22.000

1. 28F-Davie Franek[1]; 2. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[2]; 3. 43M-Mark Smith[3]; 4. 10-Terry Gray[5]; 5. 4-Danny Smith[4]; 6. 20-Brayden Cooley[6]

Engler Heat 1-8 Laps

1. 4-Danny Smith[1]; 2. 28F-Davie Franek[3]; 3. 9D-Steve Diamond Jr[4]; 4. 44-Chris Martin[5]; 5. 12-Corbin Gurley[6]; 6. 26-Jeff Bye[7]; 7. 7E-Eric Gunderson[8]; 8. 4X-Scott Baldwin[2]

JJ Supply Heat 2-8 Laps | 00:04:16.000

1. 20-Brayden Cooley[1]; 2. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[3]; 3. 43M-Mark Smith[7]; 4. 9M-Liam Martin[4]; 5. 28M-Conner Morrell[6]; 6. 91-Kyle Connery[2]; 7. 24-Garet Williamson[5]; 8. 20C-Brandon Grubaugh[8]

HERO Graphics Heat 3-8 Laps | 00:03:45.000

1. 10-Terry Gray[2]; 2. 07-Johnny Bridges[1]; 3. 197-Ryan Harrison[4]; 4. 15-Dan Nanticoke[6]; 5. 28W-Jeff Willingham[5]; 6. 4J-Brad Shanks[3]; 7. 83-Mark Ruel Jr[7]