Logan Roberson gets CRUSA win after Doug Horton DQ’d at East Bay Raceway Park!

The second night of the Crate Racin’ USA 604 Late Models and 602 Sportsman saw a similar car count as 21 602s returned and the field of 604 Late Models grew to 76.
Qualifying procedure utilized a combination qualifying hot lap session with as many as five cars taking times for their qualifying group. Doug Horton from the final qualifying group posted the fastest overall time with a blistering 15.809. Other group top qualifiers were Travis Varnadore, Jeremy Shaw, Brian Smith, Logan Roberson, Drew Kennedy, Keith Nosbisch and David Showers Jr.
A good qualifying run proved to be a ticket to the A main as Varnadore, Shaw, Smith, Roberson, Kennedy, Nosbisch and Horton won their heats from the pole. Showers was the odd man out, having to run a B main after his preliminary saw Jeff Choquette come away a winner in his first night of action.
The heats left many drivers seeking a last chance into the A-main through four B features. Mark Whitener, Jason Welshan, Walker Arthur and Showers Jr. punched their ticket to the 30-lap main.
Horton led the field to the green, holding the early lead with Nosbisch chasing in second. On a lap 13 restart, Nosbisch fell out, handing second to Roberson, who was attacking from the high side. Jeremy Shaw had begun to move into the top five, sweeping past Travis Varnadore and Rodney Wing to get into the conversation. Through the long green flag runs, Horton was beginning to catch the backmarkers, who were occupying the same line. Roberson tried to counter, staying to the high side, but Horton masterfully weaved through traffic to cross the line in front of the field. Horton went to Victory Lane, but an hour later, series officials announced a disqualification and the unofficial win reverts to Roberson.
Thursday runnerup Seth Wimpey led the field of 21 602 Sportsman cars in qualifying with a 16.650 run. Wyatt Gainey and Richie Stephens were best in their qualifying groups. Stephens, Joe Denby and Wimpey were heat winners.
A caution filled feature negated any attempts at long green flag runs. Stephens led Wimpey as the field managed to get a lap in before a caution with five cautions in five laps costing valuable race time. On each restart, Stephens went low and Wimpey stayed high, each looking for the ticket to victory. With 13 laps completed, the field was stopped for another caution, which led race officials to order a green-white-checkered to end the race. Stephens would take the 15-lap win over Wimpey for the second straight night.
The final night of Crate Racin’ USA Action in the 46th annual Winternationals goes on Saturday night. Race time is 7:00 p.m.
76 entries
CRUSA DIRT LATE MODELS
A Feature 1: 1. 22-Logan Roberson[3]; 2. 1S-Jeremy Shaw[7]; 3. 41-Travis Varnadore[8]; 4. 95-Steven Mathis Jr[10]; 5. 01-Jason Welshan[18]; 6. 97-Cody Overton[13]; 7. 17G-Nevin Gainey[16]; 8. 10-Rodney Wing[9]; 9. 89C-Jeff Choquette[5]; 10. 7-Andy Nezworski[11]; 11. K37-Drew Kennedy[4]; 12. 05W-Mark Whitener[17]; 13. 17SS-Brenden Smith[22]; 14. 87-Walker Arthur[19]; 15. 23-Cory Hedgecock[25]; 16. 18-Matt Cooper[24]; 17. 66-Jody Knowles[26]; 18. 72-Trevor Collins[23]; 19. 118-David Showers Jr[20]; 20. 19-Jamie Burford[27]; 21. 6-Dillon Brown[21]; 22. 02-Keith Nosbisch[2]; 23. 38-Garrett Mosley[14]; 24. 51-Mack McCarter[12]; 25. 7S-Brian Smith[6]; 26. 27D-Joe Denby[15]; 27. 5-Rodgerick Dykes[28]; 28. (DQ) 46-Doug Horton[1]
B Feature 1: 1. 05W-Mark Whitener[1]; 2. 6-Dillon Brown[4]; 3. 14C-Kyle Hardy[9]; 4. 515-David Markham Jr[3]; 5. 05-TJ Brittain[6]; 6. 5X-Chuck Kimble[14]; 7. 02W-JC Wilson[5]; 8. J39-Jimmy Elliott[7]; 9. 66-Jody Knowles[11]; 10. 20N-Tyler Neal[8]; 11. 721-Joe Kump[10]; 12. 11-Daniel Dial[12]; 13. 83C-Marty Carrier[16]; 14. 5-Rodgerick Dykes[15]; 15. (DNS) 7B-Jesse Brown; 16. (DNS) 29-Daniel Woody
B Feature 2: 1. 01-Jason Welshan[2]; 2. 17SS-Brenden Smith[1]; 3. 23-Cory Hedgecock[7]; 4. 131-Matt Herlong[11]; 5. 10H-Kaden Honeycutt[6]; 6. 81J-Jack Riggs[8]; 7. 27-Derrick Shaw[10]; 8. 24B-Chris Bragg[12]; 9. 10K-Zachary Kane[9]; 10. 49-Ray Ciccarelli[15]; 11. 14JR-Dwight Smith[14]; 12. 317-Blake Creech[16]; 13. 18B-Mark Fleischer[4]; 14. 22T-Tim Clark[3]; 15. (DNS) 41C-Jim Couch; 16. (DNS) 80-Ben Scott
B Feature 3: 1. 87-Walker Arthur[1]; 2. 72-Trevor Collins[3]; 3. 14-Wil Herrington[4]; 4. 127-Austin Yarbrough[7]; 5. 30B-Tyler Bare[11]; 6. 11H-Waylon Haynes[5]; 7. 21-Trey Bayne[2]; 8. 10C-Ronnie Cooper[14]; 9. 89-Brandon Miller[10]; 10. 22S-Jeremy Steele[9]; 11. 509-Kevin Copher[8]; 12. 08-Ray Love Jr[12]; 13. 32-Shan Smith[13]; 14. 87C-Jarrod Carey[6]
B Feature 4: 1. 118-David Showers Jr[1]; 2. 18-Matt Cooper[2]; 3. 42-Steven Stratton Sr[5]; 4. 311-Ken Monahan[4]; 5. 19-Jamie Burford[6]; 6. 8-Jeremy Pilkerton[12]; 7. 30-Steven Stratton Jr[10]; 8. 88CBA-Jeff Witt[13]; 9. 39-Zach Shelton[8]; 10. 45T-Tom Fiebelkorn[3]; 11. 20-Glen Hounshell[7]; 12. (DNS) G6-Samuel Bryant; 13. (DNS) 73-Larry Fitzsimmons; 14. (DNS) 9-Jimmy Waldrop
Heat 1: 1. 41-Travis Varnadore[1]; 2. 17G-Nevin Gainey[2]; 3. 05W-Mark Whitener[6]; 4. 515-David Markham Jr[4]; 5. 02W-JC Wilson[5]; 6. J39-Jimmy Elliott[7]; 7. 14C-Kyle Hardy[3]; 8. 66-Jody Knowles[10]; 9. 7B-Jesse Brown[8]; 10. 5-Rodgerick Dykes[9]
Heat 2: 1. 1S-Jeremy Shaw[1]; 2. 27D-Joe Denby[2]; 3. 29-Daniel Woody[3]; 4. 6-Dillon Brown[5]; 5. 05-TJ Brittain[4]; 6. 20N-Tyler Neal[7]; 7. 721-Joe Kump[9]; 8. 11-Daniel Dial[8]; 9. 5X-Chuck Kimble[6]; 10. 83C-Marty Carrier[10]
Heat 3: 1. 7S-Brian Smith[1]; 2. 38-Garrett Mosley[2]; 3. 17SS-Brenden Smith[6]; 4. 22T-Tim Clark[3]; 5. 41C-Jim Couch[5]; 6. 23-Cory Hedgecock[4]; 7. 10K-Zachary Kane[7]; 8. 131-Matt Herlong[9]; 9. 80-Ben Scott[10]; 10. 49-Ray Ciccarelli[8]
Heat 4: 1. 22-Logan Roberson[1]; 2. 7-Andy Nezworski[4]; 3. 01-Jason Welshan[2]; 4. 18B-Mark Fleischer[3]; 5. 10H-Kaden Honeycutt[5]; 6. 81J-Jack Riggs[7]; 7. 27-Derrick Shaw[9]; 8. 24B-Chris Bragg[6]; 9. 14JR-Dwight Smith[8]; 10. 317-Blake Creech[10]
Heat 5: 1. K37-Drew Kennedy[1]; 2. 51-Mack McCarter[3]; 3. 87-Walker Arthur[5]; 4. 72-Trevor Collins[2]; 5. 11H-Waylon Haynes[4]; 6. 127-Austin Yarbrough[7]; 7. 22S-Jeremy Steele[9]; 8. 30B-Tyler Bare[8]; 9. 32-Shan Smith[6]
Heat 6: 1. 02-Keith Nosbisch[1]; 2. 95-Steven Mathis Jr[3]; 3. 21-Trey Bayne[2]; 4. 14-Wil Herrington[5]; 5. 87C-Jarrod Carey[4]; 6. 509-Kevin Copher[7]; 7. 89-Brandon Miller[6]; 8. 08-Ray Love Jr[9]; 9. 10C-Ronnie Cooper[8]
Heat 7: 1. 89C-Jeff Choquette[2]; 2. 97-Cody Overton[5]; 3. 118-David Showers Jr[1]; 4. 45T-Tom Fiebelkorn[4]; 5. 42-Steven Stratton Sr[6]; 6. 20-Glen Hounshell[9]; 7. 9-Jimmy Waldrop[3]; 8. 73-Larry Fitzsimmons[7]; 9. 88CBA-Jeff Witt[8]
Heat 8: 1. 46-Doug Horton[1]; 2. 10-Rodney Wing[2]; 3. 18-Matt Cooper[3]; 4. 311-Ken Monahan[5]; 5. 19-Jamie Burford[6]; 6. 39-Zach Shelton[7]; 7. 30-Steven Stratton Jr[8]; 8. 8-Jeremy Pilkerton[4]; 9. G6-Samuel Bryant[9]
Qualifying 1: 1. 41-Travis Varnadore, 00:17.040[6]; 2. 17G-Nevin Gainey, 00:17.255[7]; 3. 14C-Kyle Hardy, 00:17.874[3]; 4. 515-David Markham Jr, 00:17.884[4]; 5. 02W-JC Wilson, 00:18.070[1]; 6. 05W-Mark Whitener, 00:18.075[10]; 7. J39-Jimmy Elliott, 00:18.171[8]; 8. 7B-Jesse Brown, 00:18.221[9]; 9. 5-Rodgerick Dykes, 00:18.307[2]; 10. 66-Jody Knowles, 00:18.333[5]
Qualifying 2: 1. 1S-Jeremy Shaw, 00:16.892[2]; 2. 27D-Joe Denby, 00:17.198[7]; 3. 29-Daniel Woody, 00:17.223[10]; 4. 05-TJ Brittain, 00:17.314[6]; 5. 6-Dillon Brown, 00:17.363[9]; 6. 5X-Chuck Kimble, 00:17.442[5]; 7. 20N-Tyler Neal, 00:17.542[8]; 8. 11-Daniel Dial, 00:18.082[1]; 9. 721-Joe Kump, 00:18.248[4]; 10. 83C-Marty Carrier, 00:18.787[3]
Qualifying 3: 1. 7S-Brian Smith, 00:16.863[4]; 2. 38-Garrett Mosley, 00:16.939[9]; 3. 22T-Tim Clark, 00:17.249[5]; 4. 23-Cory Hedgecock, 00:17.321[7]; 5. 41C-Jim Couch, 00:17.322[8]; 6. 17SS-Brenden Smith, 00:17.335[1]; 7. 10K-Zachary Kane, 00:17.437[6]; 8. 49-Ray Ciccarelli, 00:17.459[10]; 9. 131-Matt Herlong, 00:17.592[2]; 10. 80-Ben Scott, 00:17.620[3]
Qualifying 4: 1. 22-Logan Roberson, 00:16.640[8]; 2. 01-Jason Welshan, 00:16.851[2]; 3. 18B-Mark Fleischer, 00:17.011[9]; 4. 7-Andy Nezworski, 00:17.034[3]; 5. 10H-Kaden Honeycutt, 00:17.325[4]; 6. 24B-Chris Bragg, 00:17.516[6]; 7. 81J-Jack Riggs, 00:17.539[10]; 8. 14JR-Dwight Smith, 00:17.643[5]; 9. 27-Derrick Shaw, 00:17.733[7]; 10. (DNS) 317-Blake Creech, 00:17.733
Qualifying 5: 1. K37-Drew Kennedy, 00:16.679[4]; 2. 72-Trevor Collins, 00:16.813[9]; 3. 51-Mack McCarter, 00:16.897[2]; 4. 11H-Waylon Haynes, 00:16.953[8]; 5. 87-Walker Arthur, 00:16.994[1]; 6. 32-Shan Smith, 00:17.032[6]; 7. 127-Austin Yarbrough, 00:17.217[5]; 8. 30B-Tyler Bare, 00:17.304[3]; 9. 22S-Jeremy Steele, 00:17.310[7]
Qualifying 6: 1. 02-Keith Nosbisch, 00:16.427[7]; 2. 21-Trey Bayne, 00:16.432[5]; 3. 95-Steven Mathis Jr, 00:16.460[3]; 4. 87C-Jarrod Carey, 00:16.751[2]; 5. 14-Wil Herrington, 00:16.776[8]; 6. 89-Brandon Miller, 00:16.905[4]; 7. 509-Kevin Copher, 00:17.002[6]; 8. 10C-Ronnie Cooper, 00:17.172[1]; 9. 08-Ray Love Jr, 00:17.242[9]
Qualifying 7: 1. 118-David Showers Jr, 00:16.749[8]; 2. 89C-Jeff Choquette, 00:16.788[5]; 3. 9-Jimmy Waldrop, 00:16.792[1]; 4. 45T-Tom Fiebelkorn, 00:16.921[2]; 5. 97-Cody Overton, 00:17.100[9]; 6. 42-Steven Stratton Sr, 00:17.123[4]; 7. 73-Larry Fitzsimmons, 00:17.143[6]; 8. 88CBA-Jeff Witt, 00:17.505[3]; 9. 20-Glen Hounshell, 00:18.062[7]
Qualifying 8: 1. 46-Doug Horton, 00:15.809[3]; 2. 10-Rodney Wing, 00:15.961[9]; 3. 18-Matt Cooper, 00:16.563[8]; 4. 8-Jeremy Pilkerton, 00:16.627[4]; 5. 311-Ken Monahan, 00:16.634[2]; 6. 19-Jamie Burford, 00:16.658[5]; 7. 39-Zach Shelton, 00:16.870[7]; 8. 30-Steven Stratton Jr, 00:17.178[6]; 9. G6-Samuel Bryant, 00:17.178[1]
CRUSA LATE MODEL SPORTSMAN
A Feature 1: 1. 00-Richie Stephens[3]; 2. 24-Seth Wimpey[1]; 3. 52-John Wayne Haynes[11]; 4. 18-David Showers Jr[9]; 5. 22-Tucker Anderson[7]; 6. 3-Micha McCall[15]; 7. 27-Joe Denby[2]; 8. 8G-Wyatt Gainey[5]; 9. 4-Kyle Beck[16]; 10. 7-Troy Dixon[19]; 11. 53-Brandon Yates[4]; 12. 93-Craig Montesi Jr[14]; 13. 8-Zack Owens[12]; 14. 28H-Chuck Hargrove[20]; 15. 2-Jamie Anderson[18]; 16. 18L-Austin Leamon[13]; 17. 11-Quentin Steedley[8]; 18. 10H-Jason Hayes[10]; 19. 5-Justin Rabon[17]; 20. 22M-Matt Thompson[21]; 21. 10-Mario Gresham[6]
Heat 1: 1. 27-Joe Denby[2]; 2. 8G-Wyatt Gainey[1]; 3. 11-Quentin Steedley[3]; 4. 52-John Wayne Haynes[4]; 5. 93-Craig Montesi Jr[5]; 6. 5-Justin Rabon[6]; 7. 28H-Chuck Hargrove[7]
Heat 2: 1. 00-Richie Stephens[1]; 2. 10-Mario Gresham[3]; 3. 18-David Showers Jr[4]; 4. 8-Zack Owens[5]; 5. 3-Micha McCall[7]; 6. 2-Jamie Anderson[2]; 7. 22M-Matt Thompson[6]
Heat 3: 1. 24-Seth Wimpey[1]; 2. 53-Brandon Yates[2]; 3. 22-Tucker Anderson[3]; 4. 10H-Jason Hayes[5]; 5. 18L-Austin Leamon[4]; 6. 7-Troy Dixon[6]; 7. 4-Kyle Beck[7]
Qualifying 1: 1. 8G-Wyatt Gainey, 00:16.705[7]; 2. 27-Joe Denby, 00:16.912[2]; 3. 11-Quentin Steedley, 00:16.976[4]; 4. 52-John Wayne Haynes, 00:17.276[1]; 5. 93-Craig Montesi Jr, 00:17.303[6]; 6. 5-Justin Rabon, 00:18.006[5]; 7. 28H-Chuck Hargrove[3]
Qualifying 2: 1. 00-Richie Stephens, 00:16.921[3]; 2. 2-Jamie Anderson, 00:16.933[6]; 3. 10-Mario Gresham, 00:16.948[7]; 4. 18-David Showers Jr, 00:17.086[4]; 5. 8-Zack Owens, 00:17.420[5]; 6. 22M-Matt Thompson, 00:17.544[1]; 7. 3-Micha McCall, 00:18.296[2]
Qualifying 3: 1. 24-Seth Wimpey, 00:16.650[1]; 2. 53-Brandon Yates, 00:16.659[2]; 3. 22-Tucker Anderson, 00:16.911[3]; 4. 18L-Austin Leamon, 00:17.202[5]; 5. 10H-Jason Hayes, 00:17.459[6]; 6. 7-Troy Dixon, 00:17.567[7]; 7. 4-Kyle Beck, 00:18.095[4]