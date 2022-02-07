2022 Wild West Shootout By The Numbers

HomeDirt Late Model News2022 Wild West Shootout By The Numbers

17th Edition Returns Bigger and Better on January 7-15, 2023

VADO, N.M. (Feb. 7, 2022) — Less than a month ago the 2022 edition of the Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts drew to a close at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park.

The mega miniseries was once again a great success, including some of the following statistics:

– 250k+ in total purse money paid out
– 172 drivers entered at least one event

– 65 Modified drivers entered at least one event

– 66 X-Mod drivers entered at least one event
– 41 Super Late Model drivers entered at least one event
– 24 different states were represented by the driver roster
– 10 different drivers visited Victory Lane over the course of the miniseries
– 2 countries represented by the driver roster
– 2 Canadian provinces represented by the driver roster

Now, attention has turned to the 17th annual Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts, which is set for January 7-15, 2023 at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park

The 17th running of the mega miniseries will see over $70,000 added to the week’s Super Late Model purses. The six-race swing will now see five $10,000-to-win features in addition to the $25,000-to-win Rio Grande Waste Services 50 presented by Shaw Trucking.

Over $320,000 in total prize money will be on the line during the 17th Annual Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park. The event includes six complete programs for Super Late Models, Modifieds, and X-Mods.

Additionally, all three divisions will compete for miniseries point’s funds.

Full event details will be announced in the coming weeks, so please stay tuned to www.WildWestShootout.net for the latest news.

January 7, 8, 11, 13 and 14, 2023 Super Late Model Purse
1)$10,000 2)$5,000 3)$2,500 4)$1,750 5)$1,500 6)$1,250 7)$1,000 8)$900 9)$850 10)$800 11)$750 12)$725 13)$675 14)$650 15)$625 16-24)$600
TOTAL – $34,375

 

January 15, 2023: Rio Grande Waste Services 50 presented by Shaw Trucking Super Late Model Purse
1)$25,000 2)$10,000 3)$5,000 4)$3,000 5)$2,500 6)$2,000 7)$1,750 8)$1,600 9)$1,500 10)$1,400 11)$1,300 12)$1,200 13)$1,100 14)$1,050 15-24)$1,000
TOTAL – $68,400

The Wild West Shootout is made possible by Rio Grande Waste Services, O’Reilly Auto Parts, FK Rod Ends, Dirt Track Bank, Black Diamond Race Cars, Penske Racing Shocks, Shaw Trucking, Schaeffer Oil, SportTruck RV, Nissan of Las Cruces, Rancho Milagro Racing, Eagle Moon Hemp, Top of the World Ranch, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border Tire, RHR Racing Swag, Barnett Harley Davidson, Dirt Pro Grading & Padwork, Contractors & Developers (C&D) Bonding, Shocks by Hammer, Hoker Trucking, Midwest Sheet Metal, Speedway Motors, VP Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Engines, Beaver Stripes, Arizona Differential, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Toste Construction, Sipes Tractor & Transport Service, Merry’s Home Furnishings, The Joie of Seating, Screven Motor Speedway, DirtDraft.com, and FloRacing.com.

 

 

Ben Shelton

