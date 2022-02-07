East Bay Raceway’s Wrisco Industries Winternationals Presented by Lucas Oil Next

Batavia, OH (February 7, 2022) – Teams will make the trek south to Tampa, Florida to East Bay Raceway Park for a thrilling week of racing at the “Clay by the Bay” for the Wrisco Industries 46th Annual East Bay Winternationals Presented by Lucas Oil.

The action starts off on Sunday with an open practice from 6:00pm – 9:00pm, with the pit gate scheduled to open at 2:00pm. Beginning Monday, February 7th and continuing through Saturday, February 12th the nation’s top dirt late model drivers will battle it out for nearly a quarter million dollars in prize money. The pit gate will close at 1:30PM ET and reopen at 2:00PM ET each race day with the general admission gate opening at 5:00PM ET

A full program is scheduled for six straight nights, which includes: Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, DirtonDirt.com Strawberry Dash-presented by Berry Barn, and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series main event. Each day, the Drivers Meeting will take place at 5:00PM ET, followed by Hot Laps at 5:30PM ET. Saturday’s program begins with a Dirt Racing Outreach service at 3:30PM ET in the main grandstands near turn one.

The Ag Protect 1 Speedweeks bonus is still alive for Devin Moran. Any driver competing in all 14 scheduled Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series GA/FL Speedweeks events is eligible for the Ag Protect 1 bonus. Any one driver winning a minimum of eight (8) races during the January 27th – February 12th events will receive a $20,000 cash bonus. If a driver wins ten (10) of the 14 events, that driver will receive a $100,000 bonus.

Wrisco Industries will also offer additional cash awards to the top eight drivers based on points earned at the 14 GA/FL Speedweeks events. Drivers must have attempted to compete in all 14 events to be eligible for the Wrisco Winternationals points fund awards.

There will be three LIVE broadcasts on the MAVTV Motorsports Network during the 2022 Wrisco Industries 46th Annual East Bay Winternationals Presented by Lucas Oil. Thursday February 10th, Friday February 11th, and Saturday February 12th the broadcast will kick off with the A-Main event at 9:00PM ET. With over 220 providers across cable, satellite, telco and digital broadcast platforms, the MAVTV Network is now available to more viewers than ever before. To find a full list of providers, visit: mavtv.com/get-mavtv/providers.

In addition to three (3) Live MAVTV Motorsports Network (TV) Broadcasts, all six (6) nights of the Wrisco Industries Winternationals Presented by Lucas Oil will be Live streamed on the internet at www.mavtvplus.com with a subscription. In 2022 all 65 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series events can be viewed on the web through the MAVTV Plus streaming service. To register and watch every event live in 2022 visit www.mavtvplus.com.

East Bay Raceway Park

Phone Number: (877) 457-5611

Location: 6311 Burts Road, Tampa, FL 33619

Website: www.ebrp.co

Directions: Directions to Track: I-75 to exit 250, then 2.0 miles west, then 1.2 miles north on US 41, then right 1.3 miles on Old US 41, then right on Burts Road.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Main and Strawberry Dash.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 1 new tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Wrisco Industries Winternationals Presented by Lucas Oil Purses:

Monday and Tuesday – 1. $5,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,000, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $650, 10. $600, 11. $550, 12. $500, 13. $500, 14. $500, 15. $500, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500 = $23,050

Wednesday and Thursday – 1. $7,000, 2. $3,500, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,400, 6. $1,300, 7. $1,200, 8. $1,100, 9. $1,000, 10. $950, 11. $900, 12. $850, 13. $800, 14. $750, 15. $725, 16. $700, 17. $700, 18. $700, 19. $650, 20. $625, 21. $625, 22. $600, 23. $600, 24. $600 = $30,775

Friday – 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = $52,800

Saturday – 1. $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,400, 7. $2,300, 8. $2,200, 9. $2,100, 10. 2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,300, 14. $1,200, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = 57,050

About Wrisco Industries:

Wrisco is the leading company providing aluminum sheets to all forms of racers in the motorsports industry. For more than 100 years, as the industry leader, Wrisco Industries’ mission has been to supply customers with unmatched quality aluminum products and services. To learn more about Wrisco Industries visit: www.wrisco.com.

About Lucas Oil:

Forrest and Charlotte started Lucas Oil Products with the simple philosophy of producing only the best line of lubricants and additives available anywhere. Since its inception, Lucas has steadfastly adhered to this corporate objective. Through innovative product research and development, along with aggressive marketing programs, Lucas has established itself as a top selling additive line in the American truck stop industry. The Lucas success story has been built upon hard work, an unparalleled line of premium products and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. This single formula for success will continue to guide Lucas Oil Products as it grows in the years to come. For more information, visit: www.lucasoil.com.