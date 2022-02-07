Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series and XR Super Series Team up for Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals

Super Late Model Events at Second-Annual Event to Be Co-Sanctioned by the Two Series

BRISTOL, Tenn. (February 7, 2022)—XR and the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Southern Series announce joint-sanctioned Super Late Model class for Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals.

The Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Southern Series will co-sanction the events with the XR Super Series at the famed half-mile track which will be dirt covered for the four events.

“We’re excited to be asked to be part of this historical event,” said CT Promotions President Chris Tilley. “It will be the largest paying events we have ever helped promote. We want to thank XR for asking us to co-sanction with his XR Super Series for these four events. We’re hoping this will be the start of something great between our two tours.”

The events of Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26 along with the Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 races will each pay $50,000-to-win and $2,500-to-start the 24-car fields. Practices will take place on Thursday March 24 and Thursday March 31. Driver bonuses put up by XR will be for the drivers competing at the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals. A total of $300,000 in points money for the four races will be paid out by XR with $100,000 going to the points champion on top of the driver payouts.

“Adding the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Southern Series to the Bristol Super Late Model docket makes this event even bigger,” said XR Super Series Director & XR Chief Operating Officer Dan Robinson. “As we launch the inaugural XR Super Series in Thunder Valley, this adds another element of great competition to the event. We’re excited, and the racers and fans should be, too.”

More details including tire rule and technical rules will be released in the near future.

Grandstand tickets start at $40 per day which are now on sale online at www.racexr.shop and $45 per day at the track on Friday and Saturday of each weekend. All seating is General Admission. There will be no reserved seats. Complete details on this event including entry information can be found by visiting www.bristoldirt.com. All events will be streamed live and on-demand on www.racexr.plus.

ABOUT BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Known as The Last Great Colosseum, Bristol Motor Speedway’s stadium-like structure serves as a versatile multi-use venue that hosts major auto races, football games, concerts and many other captivating events. The sprawling facility has come a long way from its early roots. Today the Colosseum offers guests a wide range of accommodations, from luxurious man cave suites to bar stools in the Busch Banks and Brews Deck to a relaxing environment high atop the track at the Turn One Tavern to a nightclub inside the oval called The Apex. The BMS footprint now includes more than 500 acres of the surrounding area. The 0.533-mile concrete surface features corner banking ranging from 24 to 28 degrees and a pair of 650-feet straightaways. In 2021, the inaugural Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals was the first dirt track event held at Bristol Motor Speedway in 20 years.

ABOUT THE XR SUPER SERIES

The goal of the XR Super Series is to complement existing racing schedules with additional opportunities and to reward independent drivers and teams who choose to race these events. Also, starting in 2022, all 25 of these event dates will be officially sanctioned as XRSS races with a newly established rulebook and a full-time, in-house technical inspection team.

The XR Super Series will feature stops at Bristol Motor Speedway (Tenn.), All-Tech Raceway (Fla.), the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway (N.C.), Belleville High Banks (Kan.), Stuart International Speedway (Iowa), Gondik Law Speedway (Wis.), the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track (Texas) and The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Nev.).