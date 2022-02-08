The USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour invades Needmore Speedway for inaugural USCS Georgia Sprint Car Winter Nationals this Friday and Saturday, February 11th and 12th

Atlanta, GA – February 8, 2022 – The United Sprint Car Series (USCS) Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters invades Needmore Speedway in Norman Park, Georgia for the inaugural USCS Georgia Sprint Car Winter Nationals this coming Friday and Saturday, February 11th and 12th. These two nights of USCS winged sprint car racing action that is also rounds three and four of the 12-race 5th Annual USCS Winter Heat Series that kicked off at Hendry County Motorsports Park in Clewiston, Florida last weekend and ends on March 18th and 19th at North Alabama Speedway in Tuscumbia, Alabama.

The two-night USCS Georgia Sprint Car Winter Nationals at Needmore Speedway will feature the 700+ horsepower, 125 mile per hour USCS winged sprint cars as the headliners of Needmore Speedway’s 2022 season opener. The event also features Late Model and Stock Car racing each night. The USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour sprint cars will contest a complete racing format including test-and-tune hot laps, qualifying heat races, the USCS Hoosier Tire Speed Dash for the top six cars after the qualifying heats and sprint car main event(s) on both nights. The Late Model and Stock Car divisions will also complete a full racing format including main events each night.

Last weekend at Hendry County Motorsports Park a talented field of entries from eleven US states, Australia, Canada and England competed in the USCS winged sprint cars. Many of these same drivers will be in the field at Needmore Speedway both nights with an additional group of talented entries making their way South to participate in the early races in warmer climates also expected to be at the USCS Georgia Sprint Car Winter Nationals this weekend.

Two National Sprint Car Hall of Famers top the entry list for the Georgia-based United Sprint Car Series. Those entries are 13-time USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour National Champion, Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this coming June. The other is the 2021 USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour National Champion Danny Smith from Chillicothe, Ohio, who was a 2015 inductee into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame.

The first two USCS Winter Heat Series events at Hendry County were won by Davie “No Panic” Franek of Wantage, New Jersey on Friday, February 4th. Saturday night’s weekend finale was won by Sunbury, Pennsylvania’s Mark Smith. Davie Franek is a past URC Sprints Champion and Patriot Sprint Champion. Mark Smith, who is regarded as one of the top sprint car drivers and car builders in the Nation has won 50 sprint car features going back to the 2019 racing season.

For more information about the United Sprint Car Series, the USCS Southern Thunder Tour and for USCS rules and other info please visit www.uscsracing.com or like and follow USCS Racing on Facebook or follow @uscsracing on Twitter. If you still have questions, please feel free to call the USCS office at 770-865-6097. You may also see USCS info at www.myracepass.com

USCS Media Contact: Pete Walton