Break the Ice: USAC Sprint Cars Heat Up in Ocala Feb. 17-18-19

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Ocala, Florida (February 8, 2022)………Six past Bubba Raceway Park Winter Dirt Games feature winners are ready to fire off for the start of the 2022 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car season when the cavalcade of cars, drivers, teams and fans converge on the 3/8-mile D-shaped dirt track on February 17-18-19 in Ocala, Fla.

Two $5,000-to-win events begin the festivities with 30-lap features on Thursday and Friday night with Saturday night’s 35-lap finale offering a $10,000 top prize.

A dedicated practice night for Sprint Cars is scheduled for Wednesday night, February 16, from 7-10 pm ET.

Forty-two (42) USAC Sprint Cars are projected to compete in the three-night event, representing 12 different states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

The importance of Winter Dirt Games can’t be understated. It’s routinely been a harbinger of series champions, with a feature winner at Ocala going on to win the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car title that same year on six occasions: Bryan Clauson (2013), Brady Bacon (2014), Robert Ballou (2015), Tyler Courtney (2018), C.J. Leary (2019) and Brady Bacon (2020).

THE PAST WINNERS:

Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) seeks more Winter Dirt Games fortune in 2022 after capturing the victory on the final night of the event in 2021 at Ocala after previous triumphs there in both 2017 and 2019. The 2020 USAC Silver Crown king rolls in with four consecutive WDG Sprint Car top-five finishes, tops among all drivers. He also returns this season to TOPP Motorsports for the fifth consecutive season, which is the longest continuous full-time driver/entrant tandem with the series entering 2022.

Four-time and defending series champion Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) heads the field in terms of previous USAC National Sprint Car feature victories at Ocala with four. He swept both nights of Winter Dirt Games in 2020 after previous triumphs in 2014 and 2015, all in the seat of the famed Dynamics, Inc. No. 69.

Robert Ballou (Rocklin, Calif.) is one of four drivers in this year’s field to have competed in the very first Winter Dirt Games feature at Ocala in 2011, along with Grant, Shane Cottle and Brady Short. Ballou has nabbed a pair of wins at Ocala, first in his USAC championship season of 2015 and again in 2016, while also notching an additional one at East Bay in 2015. Ballou also holds multiple track records at Ocala, setting the 8-lap mark in 2019 at 1:50.92 and the 12-lap standard of 2:52.77 in 2013.

C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) is one of seven USAC National champions in this year’s Ocala USAC Sprint field along with Grant, Bacon, Ballou, Tanner Thorson, Buddy Kofoid and Logan Seavey. Leary, the 2019 titlist, led the way to victory in the 2019 WDG closer and enters with nine-straight WDG top-ten finishes dating back to 2018.

Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, Calif.) has knocked out both a USAC National Sprint Car and USAC National Midget feature win at Ocala in his career, notching the midget victory in 2021 and the sprint win on the final lap of the final night in 2016. With the sprint car, he hasn’t appeared at WDG since 2017. He’s also recorded a 3rd in both 2016 and 2017 and has finished inside the top-five in all five of his Ocala sprint car starts.

Chase Stockon (Fort Branch, Ind) won the 2018 Winter Dirt Games opener, one of his 11 career top-five finishes at Ocala over the years, which includes runner-up finishes in 2015 (twice), a 4th in 2013, 2016, 2019 (twice) and 2020, plus a 5th in 2014.

LOOKING TO BREAK THE ICE AT WDG:

Tanner Thorson (Minden, Nev.), the 2021 USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year, has already tasted victory at Ocala with USAC, but it came in the Midgets, in the WDG opener in 2020. Thorson’s two sprint car starts at Ocala have brought about a 4th and a 6th, both in 2021. The 2016 USAC National Midget champion also owns the track record in a Midget at Ocala and his Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports team has been victorious there with the sprint car, with Leary, in 2019.

Buddy Kofoid (Penngrove, Calif.) will make his second Winter Dirt Games USAC Sprint appearance for the relaunch of the Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports team. The 2021 USAC National Midget champion won the midget opener season opener that year at Ocala, and a week later, in the sprint car, he finished 8th and a career best 3rd.

Thus far, Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) has only raced sprint cars at Ocala in the even-numbered years in his career. He debuted in 2018, then left Ocala in 2020 with his best USAC Sprint Car performance at the track, finishing 3rd. In 2022, he’s back to start his first bid for a USAC National Sprint Car championship, driving for Baldwin-Fox Racing, a combo in which both sides are looking for win number one at Ocala.

Kyle Cummins (Princeton, Ind.) has been a Rock Steady performer at Ocala, finishing 2nd in both 2016 and 2020 as well as 3rd in 2016 (twice) and again in 2021. Brandon Mattox (Terre Haute, Ind.), the 2020 USAC National Most Improved Driver, finished a best of 12th at Ocala in 2020, the same as Mario Clouser (Auburn, Ill.), who was 12th in both 2018 and 2020.

Jake Swanson (Anaheim, Calif.) led a race-high 21 laps on the second night of the 2021 WDG at Ocala before, ultimately, finishing 7th in his first weekend of action at the track. He’d later go on to win the 2021 USAC National Most Improved Driver award for his stout season.

Carson Short (Marion, Ill.) owns the one-lap track record for USAC National Sprint Cars at Ocala with a time of 13.398 seconds, set in 2019. The one-time series winner will make his return to WDG for the first time since 2020 and owns nine top-ten finishes at the track but is looking to slide into the top-five for the first time this year.

Matt Westfall (Pleasant Hill, Ohio) has been a steady presence at Winter Dirt Games throughout the past decade. The versatile past NAMARS Midget champion and Eldora late model titlist took 14th at Ocala with the USAC Sprint Cars back in 2020 for his best performance so far.

LONG-AWAITED RETURNS:

For Chad Boespflug (Hanford, Calif.), it’s been a longtime coming as the 2016 USAC National Most Improved Driver returns to WDG for the first time since 2019. One of just 40 drivers to make at least 200 career USAC National Sprint Car starts, Boespflug finished as the runner-up at Ocala in 2017, was 3rd in 2018, 4th in 2017 and 2019, and 5th in 2016.

Brady Short (Bedford, Ind.) aims to make his first WDG start since 2016 and has tallied finishes of 3rd and 4th in 2010. Shane Cottle (Kansas, Ill.), meanwhile, is shooting for his first start in the event since 2017 after grabbing a pair of 4th place results in both 2010 and 2014.

Three years since his last WDG appearance, Jason McDougal (Broken Arrow, Okla.) is back in action, finishing 7th in his most recent start with the series at Ocala in 2019. Shane Cockrum and Zach Daum both made their most recent Winter Dirt Games stop in 2015. Cockrum (Benton, Ill.) finished in the 8th position on night one while Daum (Pocahontas, Ill.) positioned 7th one night later.

Steve Irwin (Fenton, Mich.) corralled one previous WDG start, a 21st in 2011. Dallas Hewitt (Troy, Ohio) last visited in 2017, but recorded his best result with a 15th in 2013. Landon Simon (Tipp City, Ohio) last traveled to the Sunshine State in 2018, but his best results of the bunch came in years prior in 2013, 2016 and 2017 where he finished 15th each time.

MAKING THEIR NAMES:

Jadon Rogers (Worthington, Ind.) the 2020 USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year, has graduated from high school and is hitting the full USAC series tour for the first time in his young career. He came in 13th during his Ocala debut in 2021, but he’s been gaining speed and experience over the past couple of years and is primed for a breakthrough in 2022.

Briggs Danner (Allentown, Pa.) made his USAC National Sprint Car debut at Ocala in 2021, finishing 21st, but throughout the year, quickly made his name known with sterling performances in National series competition while finishing up a nine-win Rookie of the Year season with the USAC Rapid Tire East Coast Sprint Cars.

Cole Bodine (Rossville, Ind.) also made his Ocala debut in 2021, finishing 22nd. The USAC National Midget veteran is fairly new to the sprint car wars but will be one to watch as he goes full-time with the USAC trail in the coming year.

An early season accident and subsequent injury derailed Carson Garrett (Littleton, Colo.) and his progress as a first-year sprint car driver in 2021. Prior to the injury, he finished 23rd in his first and lone Ocala appearance. Returning later in the year, Garrett picked up speed and became a solid frontrunner with the Midwest Sprint Car Series where he was named Rookie of the Year.

Reigning USAC Wholesale Batteries Midwest Wingless Racing Association champion Kory Schudy (Battlefield, Mo.) has routinely been a solid citizen during Winter Dirt Games over the past few seasons, bested with a 14th place performance in his most recent start in 2021.

Dennis Gile (Phoenix, Ariz.), a former Canadian Football League quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and a member of the New England Patriots training camp roster, will return to Winter Dirt Games this year for the first time since 2020 where he turned a pair of solid performances, led by a 10th on night two.

WINTER DIRT GAMES DEBUTS:

Drivers looking for their first career Winter Dirt Games sprint car starts include a heavily talented bunch with heavy right feet. Emerson Axsom (Franklin, Ind.) finished 5th and 7th in two midget starts there a year ago and will pilot a Clauson Marshall Newman sprinter, which won two-in-a-row with Tyler Courtney in 2018.

Alex Bright (Collegeville, Pa.) chimes in as the defending USAC East Coast Sprint Car titlist with a whopping 11 wins during the year. He’s joined by fellow USAC regional series champion Charles Davis Jr., the 2018 Southwest Sprint Car champ who finished top-five twice with the National series in 2021.

Wesley Smith (Nixa, Mo.) is a frequent winner with the USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association. Mitchel Moles (Raisin City, Calif.), meanwhile, make his USAC National Sprint Car debut after earning Rookie of the Year honors at the Turkey Night Grand Prix last November. Alex Banales (Lafayette, Ind.) and Kyle Shipley (Sun City, Ariz.), each of whom have previous USAC Sprint Car feature starting experience, will both be making their WDG debuts.

Three-time TBARA Sprint Car champ, and the lone Floridian in the field, Shane Butler (Bushnell, Fla.) seeks his first career WDG and USAC National Sprint Car feature start, as do Jack Hoyer (Frankfort, Ind.), Braxton Cummings (Bedford, Ind.), Jackson Slone (Noblesville, Ind.) and Josh Turner (Hanover, Mich.).

THE HISTORY, THE MYSTIQUE:

USAC racing and the “Sunshine State” have a history that dates back to the club’s origins in 1956. In fact, the first three USAC Sprint Car races ever held took place in Florida in February of 1956. Bob Sweikert won the first such event at Southland Speedway in West Palm Beach, followed by Chuck Weyant at Jacksonville Speedway and Pat O’Connor at Medley Speedway in Miami.

The inaugural Winter Dirt Games took place at East Bay Raceway Park in Gibsonton, Fla. The series debut at Bubba Raceway Park arrived in 2011. Both events were won by Damion Gardner, the all-time leader in Winter Dirt Games wins with five.

THE DEETS:

Over the first two nights of USAC Sprint Car events at Ocala, total points will be calculated, which will “lock-in” the top-five in total combined points into Saturday night’s feature event and formulate the lineups for Saturday’s finale. The program on Saturday night will have no qualifying, and will instead consist of three qualifying races, each 10 laps in length, lined up “straight-up” based on points from the first two nights. If either Thursday or Friday’s events are rained out, Saturday will then revert to the traditional format.

Winter Dirt Games XIII begins with the 2022 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget openers on Feb. 11-12 at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla. A dedicated practice night on Feb. 10 will precede the two nights of racing from 7-10pm ET. Grandstand admission is free for practice. Pit passes are $20 apiece.

The second half of WDG brings on the beginning of the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car season Feb. 17-18-19 at Bubba Raceway Park. A practice night on Feb. 16 will precede the three nights of racing from 7-10pm ET. Grandstand admission is free for practice. Pit passes are $20 apiece.

On race days, pits open at 4pm ET, front gates open at 5pm and cars on track at 6pm with qualifying and racing immediately following.

For Thursday and Friday’s USAC Sprint Car events, adult general admission tickets are $30 with kids age 11 and under are free with pit passes $40 apiece. On Saturday, adult general admission tickets are $35 with kids age 11 and under are free with pit passes $45 apiece. Race day tickets will be available at the gate on race day. No pre-order is necessary.

Each and every night of Winter Dirt Games XIII can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3frPoW6.

=================

PROBABLE ENTRIES: USAC AMSOIL NATIONAL SPRINT CARS

0 STEVE IRWIN/Fenton, MI (Flying Zero Racing)

2B CHAD BOESPFLUG/Hanford, CA (2B Racing)

3R KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Rock Steady Racing)

4 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (TOPP Motorsports)

4x JOSH TURNER/Hanover, MI (Josh Turner Racing)

5 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Baldwin-Fox Racing)

5D ZACH DAUM/Pocahontas, IL (Daum Motorsports)

5G BRIGGS DANNER/Allentown, PA (Heffner Racing Enterprises South)

5m JASON McDOUGAL/Broken Arrow, OK (KO Motorsports)

5s CHASE STOCKON/Fort Branch, IN (KO Motorsports)

5x ALEX BANALES/Lafayette, IN (Baldwin-Fox Racing)

6 MARIO CLOUSER/Auburn, IL (Eberhardt-Zirzow Racing)

12 ROBERT BALLOU/Rocklin, CA (Ballou Motorsports)

13 DENNIS GILE/Phoenix, AZ (Gene Gile Racing)

13m MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (Gene Gile Racing)

14 JADON ROGERS/Worthington, IN (Tim Engler/Kyle Rogers)

15 CARSON GARRETT/Littleton, CO (BGE Dougherty Motorsports)

16 JACKSON SLONE/Noblesville, IN (Josh Slone)

17GP KYLE SHIPLEY/Sun City, AZ (Michael Dutcher Motorsports)

18 SHANE BUTLER/Bushnell, FL (Butler Motorsports)

19AZ TANNER THORSON/Minden, NV (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

20 ALEX BRIGHT/Collegeville, PA (Hummer Motorsports)

20D THOMAS MESERAULL/San Jose, CA (Chris Dyson Racing)

21 DALLAS HEWITT/Troy, OH (Jennifer Hewitt)

21AZ JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, CA (Team AZ Racing)

21x CARSON SHORT/Marion, IL (RCM Motorsports)

24 LANDON SIMON/Tipp City, OH (Landon Simon Racing)

28 BRANDON MATTOX/Terre Haute, IN (Brandon Mattox Racing)

28K KORY SCHUDY/Battlefield, MO (Jon Sawyer)

33m MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (Ray Marshall Motorsports)

39 SHANE COTTLE/Kansas, IL (Tim Hogue)

44 WESLEY SMITH/Nixa, MO (Bryan Smith)

47 CHARLES DAVIS JR./Buckeye, AZ (Davis Race Team)

47BC EMERSON AXSOM/Franklin, IN (Clauson Marshall Newman Racing)

57B COLE BODINE/Rossville, IN (DCT Racing)

57c JACK HOYER/Frankfort, IN (DCT Racing)

61m BRADY SHORT/Bedford, IN (Randy Edwards)

66 SHANE COCKRUM/Benton, IL (Amati Racing)

67 BUDDY KOFOID/Penngrove, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

69 BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (Dynamics, Inc.)

71 BRAXTON CUMMINGS/Bedford, IN (Bub & Amanda Cummings)

77m C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Michael Motorsports)

=================

WINTER DIRT GAMES USAC SPRINT WINS:

5-Damion Gardner

4-Brady Bacon & Bryan Clauson

3-Robert Ballou & Justin Grant

2-Tyler Courtney, Tracy Hines & Kevin Thomas, Jr.

1-Dave Darland, Darren Hagen, C.J. Leary, Thomas Meseraull, Hunter Schuerenberg, Chase Stockon & Chris Windom

=================

FLORIDA USAC NATIONAL SPRINT WINS:

5-Damion Gardner

4-Brady Bacon & Bryan Clauson

3-Robert Ballou & Justin Grant

2-Tyler Courtney, Larry Dickson, Tracy Hines & Kevin Thomas Jr.

1-Dave Darland, Darren Hagen, C.J. Leary, Thomas Meseraull, Hunter Schuerenberg, Chase Stockon, Rich Vogler & Chris Windom

=================

USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR TRACK RECORDS AT BUBBA RACEWAY PARK:

1 Lap – 2/15/2019 – Carson Short – 13.398 – 100.761 mph

8 Laps – 2/14/2019 – Robert Ballou – 1:50.920 – 97.368 mph

12 Laps – 2/23/2013 – Robert Ballou – 2:52.770 – 93.766 mph

30 Laps – 2/11/2021 – Kevin Thomas Jr. – 7:45.762 – 86.954 mph

=================

PAST WINTER DIRT GAMES USAC AMSOIL NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RESULTS:

AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: February 8, 2010 – Gibsonton, Florida – East Bay Raceway Park – “Bubba Army Sprint Nationals”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Damion Gardner, 2. Bryan Clauson, 3. Brady Short, 4. Shane Cottle, 5. Jon Stanbrough, 6. Casey Riggs, 7. Levi Jones, 8. Robert Ballou, 9. Dave Darland, 10. Shane Hmiel, 11. Tracy Hines, 12. Jerry Coons Jr., 13. Henry Clarke, 14. Chris Windom, 15. Justin Grant, 16. Hunter Schuerenberg, 17. Kent Christian, 18. Brett Burdette, 19. Caleb Armstrong, 20. Bobby East, 21. Kyle Cummins, 22. Ricky Williams, 23. Jeff Bland Jr. NT

AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: February 10, 2010 – Gibsonton, Florida – East Bay Raceway Park – “Bubba Army Sprint Nationals”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Damion Gardner, 2. Dave Darland, 3. Jerry Coons Jr., 4. Brady Short, 5. Levi Jones, 6. Jeff Bland Jr., 7. Bryan Clauson, 8. Robert Ballou. 9. Henry Clarke, 10. Brett Burdette, 11. Tracy Hines, 12. Jon Stanbrough, 13. Shane Hmiel, 14. Shane Cottle, 15. Thomas Meseraull, 16. Bobby East, 17. Ricky Williams, 18. Kyle Cummins, 19. Kurt Gross, 20. Kent Christian, 21. Casey Riggs, 22. Caleb Armstrong, 23. Chris Windom. NT

AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: February 17, 2011 – Ocala, Florida – Ocala Speedway – 2nd “Bubba Army Sprint Nationals”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Damion Gardner, 2. Jon Stanbrough, 3. Bryan Clauson, 4. Levi Jones, 5. Bud Kaeding, 6. Brady Short, 7. Bobby East, 8. Coleman Gulick, 9. Bill Rose, 10. Hunter Schuerenberg, 11. Chris Windom, 12. Robert Ballou, 13. Jerry Coons Jr., 14. Casey Shuman, 15. Dave Darland, 16. Scotty Weir, 17. Casey Riggs, 18. Tracy Hines, 19. Wes McIntyre, 20. Blake Fitzpatrick, 21. Justin Grant, 22. Shane Cottle. NT

AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: February 18, 2011 – Ocala, Florida – Ocala Speedway – 2nd “Bubba Army Sprint Nationals”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Bryan Clauson, 2, Blake Fitzpatrick, 3. Scotty Weir, 4. Damion Gardner, 5. Hunter Schuerenberg, 6. Robert Ballou, 7. Shane Cottle, 8. Jon Stanbrough, 9. Levi Jones, 10. Bud Kaeding, 11. Casey Riggs, 12. Tracy Hines, 13. Chris Windom, 14. Bobby East, 15. Justin Grant, 16. Bill Rose, 17. Brady Short, 18. Coleman Gulick, 19, Jerry Coons Jr., 20. Chase Stockon, 21. Wes McIntyre, 22. Kyle Robbins. 8:27.00

AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: February 19, 2011 – Ocala, Florida – Ocala Speedway – 2nd “Bubba Army Sprint Nationals”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Damion Gardner, 2. Blake Fitzpatrick, 3. Levi Jones, 4. Hunter Schuerenberg, 5. Casey Shuman, 6. Casey Riggs, 7. Jon Stanbrough, 8. Jerry Coons Jr., 9. Bud Kaeding, 10. Bobby East, 11. Bryan Clauson, 12. Robert Ballou, 13. Tracy Hines, 14. Shane Cottle, 15. Dave Darland, 16. Brady Short, 17. Chris Windom, 18. Wes McIntyre, 19. Kyle Robbins, 20. Chase Stockon, 21. Steve Irwin, 22. Justin Grant, 23. Scotty Weir. NT

AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: February 9, 2012 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – 3rd “Bubba Army Sprint Nationals” presented by eBay Motors

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Damion Gardner, 2. Jon Stanbrough, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. Bryan Clauson, 5. Bud Kaeding, 6. Dave Darland, 7. Casey Shuman, 8. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 9. Justin Grant, 10. Chris Windom, 11. Levi Jones, 12. Tracy Hines, 13. Robert Ballou, 14. Blake Fitzpatrick, 15. Scotty Weir, 16. Coleman Gulick, 17. Kody Swanson, 18. Chase Stockon 19. Jonathan Hendrick, 20. Mitch Wissmiller, 21. Hunter Schuerenberg, 22. Bobby East, 23. Kyle Cummins, 24. Darren Hagen.

AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: February 11, 2012 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – 3rd “Bubba Army Sprint Nationals” presented by eBay Motors

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Darren Hagen, 2. Bryan Clauson, 3. Justin Grant, 4. Levi Jones, 5. Damion Gardner, 6. Jon Stanbrough, 7. Wes McIntyre, 8. Kody Swanson, 9. Tracy Hines, 10. Bud Kaeding, 11. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 12. Dave Darland, 13. Coleman Gulick, 14. Brady Bacon, 15. Jonathan Hendrick, 16. Chris Windom, 17. Bobby East, 18. Casey Shuman, 19. Hunter Schuerenberg, 20. Robert Ballou, 21. Chase Stockon, 22. Mitch Wissmiller, 23. Kyle Cummins. NT

AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: February 21, 2013 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – “Winter Dirt Games IV”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Bryan Clauson, 2. Dave Darland, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. Hunter Schuerenberg, 5. Robert Ballou, 6. Kevin Thomas Jr., 7. Chase Stockon, 8. Chris Windom, 9. Scotty Weir, 10. Jac Haudenschild, 11. Tracy Hines, 12. Brady Short, 13. Tyler Courtney, 14. C.J. Leary, 15. Mark Smith, 16. Justin Grant, 17. Chris Gurley, 18. Landon Simon, 19. Kurt Gross, 20. Nick Drake, 21. Coleman Gulick, 22. Shane Cottle. NT

AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: February 22, 2013 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – “Winter Dirt Games IV”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Tracy Hines, 2. Bryan Clauson, 3. Hunter Schuerenberg, 4. Chase Stockon, 5. Dave Darland, 6. Brady Bacon, 7. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 8. Mark Smith, 9. C.J. Leary, 10. Brady Short, 11. Scotty Weir, 12. Shane Cottle, 13. A.J. Hopkins, 14. Robert Ballou, 15. Dallas Hewitt, 16. Brian Hayden, 17. Chris Gurley, 18. Coleman Gulick, 19. Chris Windom, 20. Levi Jones, 21. Justin Grant, 22. Nick Drake, 23. Tyler Courtney. NT

AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: February 23, 2013 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – “Winter Dirt Games IV”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Tracy Hines, 2. Tyler Courtney, 3. Chase Stockon, 4. Robert Ballou, 5. Hunter Schuerenberg, 6. Levi Jones, 7. Brady Bacon, 8. Dave Darland, 9. C.J. Leary, 10. Bryan Clauson, 11. Chris Windom, 12. Scotty Weir, 13. Justin Grant, 14. Chris Gurley, 15. Landon Simon, 16. Brady Short, 17. Nick Drake, 18. A.J. Hopkins, 19. Shane Cottle, 20. Kurt Gross, 21. Mark Smith, 22. Kevin Thomas Jr., 23. Dallas Hewitt. NT

AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: February 20, 2014 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – “Winter Dirt Games V”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Brady Bacon, 2. Tracy Hines, 3. Dave Darland, 4. Shane Cottle, 5. Chase Stockon, 6. Justin Grant, 7. Bryan Clauson, 8. Jon Stanbrough, 9. Hunter Schuerenberg, 10. Chris Windom, 11. C.J. Leary, 12. Casey Shuman, 13. Kevin Thomas Jr., 14. Mitch Wissmiller, 15. Jarett Andretti, 16. Mark Smith, 17. Shane Cockrum, 18. Travis Hery, 19. Carson Short, 20. Robert Ballou, 21. Brady Short, 22. Matt Westfall. NT

AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: February 22, 2014 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – “Winter Dirt Games V”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Bryan Clauson, 2. Justin Grant, 3. Chase Stockon, 4. Dave Darland, 5. Robert Ballou, 6. Tracy Hines, 7. Chris Windom, 8. Shane Cottle, 9. Jon Stanbrough, 10. Brady Bacon, 11. Kody Swanson, 12. Casey Shuman, 13. Jarett Andretti, 14. Shane Cockrum, 15. Logan Jarrett, 16. C.J. Leary, 17. Mark Smith, 18. Dalten Gabbard, 19. Carson Short, 20. Hunter Schuerenberg, 21. Mitch Wissmiller, 22. Kevin Thomas, Jr. NT

AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: February 20, 2015 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – “Winter Dirt Games VI”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Chase Stockon, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. Jon Stanbrough, 5. Justin Grant, 6. Brady Short, 7. Chad Boespflug, 8. Shane Cockrum, 9. Bryan Clauson, 10. C.J. Leary, 11. Chris Windom, 12. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 13. Logan Jarrett, 14. Aaron Farney, 15. Carson Short, 16. Dave Darland, 17. Casey Shuman, 18. Kody Swanson, 19. Zach Daum, 20. Kyle Robbins, 21. Chris Gurley, 22. Landon Simon, 23. Kyle Cummins, 24. Tracy Hines. NT

AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: February 21, 2015 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – “Winter Dirt Games VI”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Brady Bacon, 2. Chase Stockon, 3. Chris Windom, 4. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 5. Kyle Cummins, 6. Carson Short, 7. Zach Daum, 8. Robert Ballou, 9. Dave Darland, 10. C.J. Leary, 11. Chad Boespflug, 12. Justin Grant, 13. Tracy Hines, 14. Jon Stanbrough, 15. Logan Jarrett, 16. Aaron Farney, 17. Bryan Clauson, 18. Chris Gurley, 19. Kyle Robbins, 20. Shane Cockrum, 21. Brady Short, 22. Kody Swanson, 23. Casey Shuman. NT

AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: February 22, 2015 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – “Winter Dirt Games VI”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Dave Darland, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Jon Stanbrough, 4. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 5. Chase Stockon, 6. Justin Grant, 7. C.J. Leary, 8. Tracy Hines, 9. Jarett Andretti, 10. Kyle Robbins, 11. Robert Ballou, 12. Carson Short, 13. Chad Boespflug, 14. Kyle Cummins, 15. Aaron Farney, 16. Kody Swanson, 17. Casey Shuman, 18. Chris Gurley, 19. Shane Cockrum, 20. Brady Bacon, 21. Brady Short, 22. Landon Simon, 23. Logan Jarrett. NT

AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: February 26, 2015 – Gibsonton, Florida – East Bay Raceway – “Winter Dirt Games VI”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 2. Dave Darland, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. C.J. Leary, 5. Tracy Hines, 6. Robert Ballou, 7. Chad Boespflug, 8. Kyle Cummins, 9. Chase Stockon, 10. Chris Windom, 11. Jon Stanbrough, 12. Brady Short, 13. Bryan Clauson, 14. Jarett Andretti, 15. Casey Shuman, 16. Carson Short, 17. Aaron Farney, 18. Logan Jarrett, 19. Bret Mellenberndt, 20. Trevor Kobylarz, 21. Shane Cockrum, 22. Justin Grant, 23. Kody Swanson, 24. Kyle Robbins. NT

AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: February 27, 2015 – Gibsonton, Florida – East Bay Raceway – “Winter Dirt Games VI”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Dave Darland, 3. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 4. Justin Grant, 5. Chase Stockon, 6. Bryan Clauson, 7. C.J. Leary, 8. Kyle Cummins, 9. Jon Stanbrough, 10. Chad Boespflug, 11. Carson Short, 12. Tracy Hines, 13. Brady Bacon, 14. Brady Short, 15. Jarett Andretti, 16. Chris Windom, 17. Casey Shuman, 18. Logan Jarrett, 19. Aaron Farney, 20. Shane Cockrum, 21. Scotty Weir, 22. Landon Simon. NT

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: February 18, 2016 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – “Winter Dirt Games VII”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Bryan Clauson, 2. Kyle Cummins, 3. Thomas Meseraull, 4. Max McGhee, 5. Chad Boespflug, 6. Chase Stockon, 7. Justin Grant, 8. Brady Bacon, 9. C.J. Leary, 10. Robert Ballou, 11. Brady Short, 12. Shane Cottle, 13. Dave Darland, 14. Casey Shuman, 15. Landon Simon, 16. Kody Swanson, 17. Aaron Farney, 18. Chris Windom, 19. Jon Stanbrough, 20. Carson Short, 21. Mitch Wissmiller, 22. Aric Gentry, 23. Jarett Andretti. NT

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: February 19, 2016 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – “Winter Dirt Games VII”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Brady Bacon, 3. Kyle Cummins, 4. Bryan Clauson, 5. Dave Darland, 6. Justin Grant, 7. Thomas Meseraull, 8. Chris Windom, 9. Chad Boespflug, 10. Chase Stockon, 11. Max McGhee, 12. Carson Short, 13. Brady Short, 14. Shane Cottle, 15. Kody Swanson, 16. C.J. Leary, 17. Jon Stanbrough, 18. Casey Shuman, 19. Jarett Andretti, 20. Kyle Robbins, 21. Landon Simon, 22. Mitch Wissmiller, 23. Kent Schmidt. NT

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: February 20, 2016 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – “Winter Dirt Games VII”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Thomas Meseraull, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Kyle Cummins, 4. Chase Stockon, 5. Justin Grant, 6. Dave Darland, 7. Bryan Clauson, 8. Jon Stanbrough, 9. Carson Short, 10. C.J. Leary, 11. Robert Ballou, 12. Brady Bacon, 13. Jarett Andretti, 14. Chad Boespflug, 15. Aaron Farney, 16. Brandon Spithaler, 17. Max McGhee, 18. Shane Cottle, 19. Kody Swanson, 20. Landon Simon, 21. Mitch Wissmiller, 22. Brady Short. NT

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: February 24, 2017 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – “Winter Dirt Games VIII”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Justin Grant, 2. Chad Boespflug, 3. Chase Stockon, 4. Brady Bacon, 5. C.J. Leary, 6. Hunter Schuerenberg, 7. Josh Hodges, 8. Chris Windom, 9. Jerry Coons, Jr., 10. Thomas Meseraull, 11. Jarett Andretti, 12. Shane Cottle, 13. Tyler Courtney, 14. Aaron Farney, 15. Landon Simon, 16. Joe Liguori, 17. Max McGhee, 18. Dave Darland, 19. Kyle Cummins, 20. Isaac Chapple, 21. Jeff Bland, Jr., 22. Carson Short. (Short originally finished third but was repositioned to the tail of the field after missing the scales). NT

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: February 25, 2017 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – “Winter Dirt Games VIII”

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Hunter Schuerenberg, 2. Justin Grant, 3. Thomas Meseraull, 4. Chad Boespflug, 5. Brady Bacon, 6. Chase Stockon, 7. Dave Darland, 8. Kyle Cummins, 9. Jarett Andretti, 10. Carson Short, 11. Shane Cottle, 12. Jerry Coons, Jr., 13. Tyler Courtney, 14. Isaac Chapple, 15. C.J. Leary, 16. Chris Windom, 17. Jeff Bland, Jr., 18. Josh Hodges, 19. Max McGhee, 20. Rob Caho, Jr., 21. Dallas Hewitt, 22. Landon Simon, 23. Aaron Farney. NT

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: February 15, 2018 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – “Winter Dirt Games 9”

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Chase Stockon (2), 2. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (6), 3. Chris Windom (5), 4. Justin Grant (4), 5. Robert Ballou (10), 6. Kyle Cummins (11), 7. Isaac Chapple (12), 8. Chad Boespflug (18), 9. Logan Seavey (13), 10. Nick Bilbee (7), 11. Tyler Courtney (17), 12. Kody Swanson (15), 13. Brady Bacon (8), 14. Carson Short (3), 15. C.J. Leary (20), 16. Tyler Clem (14), 17. Jarett Andretti (21), 18. Landon Simon (19), 19. Garrett Aitken (9), 20. Dave Darland (1), 21. Kent Schmidt (16), 22. Timmy Buckwalter (22). NT

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: February 16, 2018 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – “Winter Dirt Games 9”

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (4), 2. C.J. Leary (2), 3. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (3), 4. Chris Windom (9), 5. Kyle Cummins (6), 6. Dave Darland (10), 7. Carson Short (5), 8. Chad Boespflug (12), 9. Brady Bacon (11), 10. Chase Stockon (7), 11. Justin Grant (13), 12. Mario Clouser (15), 13. Robert Ballou (20), 14. Timmy Buckwalter (14), 15. Nick Bilbee (19), 16. Logan Seavey (8), 17. Kody Swanson (16), 18. Landon Simon (23), 19. Kent Schmidt (17), 20. Isaac Chapple (21), 21. Brandon Mattox (22), 22. Jarett Andretti (1), 23. Garrett Aitken (18). NT

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: February 17, 2018 – Ocala, Florida – Bubba Raceway Park – “Winter Dirt Games 9”

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (1), 2. Chris Windom (5), 3. Chad Boespflug (2), 4. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (6), 5. Dave Darland (3), 6. C.J. Leary (4), 7. Robert Ballou (9), 8. Carson Short (11), 9. Justin Grant (8), 10. Brady Bacon (12), 11. Logan Seavey (7), 12. Chase Stockon (15), 13. Kyle Cummins (10), 14. Jarett Andretti (14), 15. Nick Bilbee (16), 16. Kody Swanson (17), 17. Timmy Buckwalter (18), 18. Isaac Chapple (13), 19. Mario Clouser (22), 20. Garrett Aitken (19), 21. Brandon Mattox (20), 22. Landon Simon (21). NT

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: February 14, 2019 – Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, Florida – “Winter Dirt Games X”

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Chris Windom (4), 2. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (1), 3. Justin Grant (12), 4. Chase Stockon (5), 5. Robert Ballou (10), 6. C.J. Leary (11), 7. Brady Bacon (3), 8. Kyle Cummins (2), 9. Dave Darland (18), 10. Carson Short (6), 11. Timmy Buckwalter (14), 12. Chad Boespflug (22), 13. Dakota Jackson (9), 14. Jason McDougal (16), 15. Damion Gardner (15), 16. Matt Westfall (23), 17. Travis Hery (13), 18. Tyler Courtney (8), 19. Kent Schmidt (7), 20. Joey Biasi (21), 21. Isaac Chapple (20), 22. Matt Goodnight (17), 23. Stephen Schnapf (19). NT

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: February 15, 2019 – Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, Florida – “Winter Dirt Games X”

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (2), 2. C.J. Leary (1), 3. Tyler Courtney (22), 4. Chad Boespflug (11), 5. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (3), 6. Damion Gardner (7), 7. Timmy Buckwalter (9), 8. Chase Stockon (8), 9. Dave Darland (21), 10. Kyle Cummins (12), 11. Dakota Jackson (13), 12. Isaac Chapple (15), 13. Robert Ballou (20), 14. Carson Short (6), 15. Brady Bacon (4), 16. Jason McDougal (16), 17. Joey Biasi (17), 18. Matt Goodnight (10), 19. Matt Westfall (19), 20. Stephen Schnapf (18), 21. Chris Windom (5), 22. Kent Schmidt (14). NT

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: February 16, 2019 – Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, Florida – “Winter Dirt Games X”

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. C.J. Leary (2), 2. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (4), 3. Tyler Courtney (9), 4. Chase Stockon (3), 5. Chris Windom (5), 6. Robert Ballou (1), 7. Jason McDougal (6), 8. Damion Gardner (8), 9. Carson Short (10), 10. Timmy Buckwalter (7), 11. Brady Bacon (12), 12. Kyle Cummins (11), 13. Chad Boespflug (15), 14. Joey Biasi (13), 15. Isaac Chapple (20), 16. Stephen Schnapf (22), 17. Matt Westfall (18), 18. Matt Goodnight (23), 19. Noah Gass (21), 20. Dakota Jackson (14), 21. Justin Grant (16), 22. Dave Darland (19), 23. Kent Schmidt (17). NT

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: February 14, 2020 – Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, Florida – Winter Dirt Games XI

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brady Bacon (9), 2. Kyle Cummins (2), 3. C.J. Leary (5), 4. Justin Grant (3), 5. Chris Windom (6), 6. Chase Stockon (11), 7. Logan Seavey (4), 8. Anton Hernandez (8), 9. Carson Short (7), 10. Dave Darland (17), 11. Dennis Gile (10), 12. Brandon Mattox (16), 13. Sterling Cling (12), 14. Matt Westfall (19), 15. Mario Clouser (18), 16. Kevin Thomas Jr. (1), 17. Kent Schmidt (15), 18. Katlynn Leer (20), 19. Chris Phillips (14), 20. Kory Schudy (22), 21. Matt Goodnight (13), 22. Connor Leoffler (21). NT

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: February 15, 2020 – Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, Florida – Winter Dirt Games XI

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brady Bacon (9), 2. Chris Windom (3), 3. Logan Seavey (1), 4. Chase Stockon (2), 5. Justin Grant (5), 6. Carson Short (4), 7. C.J. Leary (6), 8. Kevin Thomas Jr. (11), 9. Kyle Cummins (12), 10. Dennis Gile (10), 11. Dave Darland (7), 12. Mario Clouser (17), 13. Stephen Schnapf (19), 14. Anton Hernandez (21), 15. Matt Westfall (24), 16. Kory Schudy (18), 17. Scotty Weir (16), 18. Kyle Robbins (15), 19. Anthony D’Alessio (22), 20. Chris Phillips (8), 21. Sterling Cling (13), 22. Brandon Mattox (23), 23. Tyler Gunn (20), 24. Katlynn Leer (14). NT

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: February 11, 2021 – Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, Florida – Winter Dirt Games XII – 3/8-Mile Dirt Track

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr. (3), 2. Justin Grant (2), 3. Kyle Cummins (1), 4. Brady Bacon (12), 5. Tyler Courtney (5), 6. Tanner Thorson (4), 7. C.J. Leary (11), 8. Buddy Kofoid (8), 9. Chris Windom (13), 10. Timmy Buckwalter (6), 11. Jake Swanson (9), 12. Robert Ballou (15), 13. Noah Gass (19), 14. Chase Stockon (22), 15. Mario Clouser (17), 16. Paul Nienhiser (21), 17. Dave Darland (10), 18. Stevie Sussex (7), 19. Jadon Rogers (14), 20. Brandon Mattox (23), 21. Briggs Danner (16), 22. Matt Westfall (24), 23. Carson Garrett (18), 24. Kory Schudy (20). 7:45.762 (New Track Record)

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: February 12, 2021 – Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, Florida – Winter Dirt Games XII – 3/8-Mile Dirt Track

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (8), 2. Brady Bacon (10), 3. Buddy Kofoid (3), 4. Tanner Thorson (7), 5. C.J. Leary (13), 6. Kevin Thomas Jr. (4), 7. Jake Swanson (5), 8. Tyler Courtney (6), 9. Chris Windom (11), 10. Robert Ballou (2), 11. Chase Stockon (15), 12. Chase Johnson (16), 13. Jadon Rogers (21), 14. Kory Schudy (22), 15. Matt Westfall (17), 16. Noah Gass (19), 17. Timmy Buckwalter (14), 18. Mario Clouser (24), 19. Kyle Cummins (1), 20. Davey Ray (9), 21. Paul Nienhiser (12), 22. Cole Bodine (20), 23. Dave Darland (18), 24. Stevie Sussex (23). NT