CASE Construction Equipment Joins World of Outlaws Late Models as Series Title Sponsor

The equipment manufacturer will also serve as the official construction equipment company for the World of Outlaws CASE Late Model Series, World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, and the Super DIRTcar Series.

CONCORD, NC – February 11, 2022 – The World of Outlaws Late Models’ biggest season has been elevated even higher with CASE Construction Equipment joining as the Series’ title sponsor in a new multi-year agreement.

CASE, a global full-line manufacturer of construction equipment, will have a strong presence throughout the countrywide Late Model tour and beyond.

In addition to serving as the title sponsor for the World of Outlaws Late Models, CASE will also be the official construction equipment company for the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models, World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the Super DIRTcar Series.

“We’re thrilled to partner with a global company like CASE Construction Equipment, who was eager to enter the world of dirt racing in such a big way,” said World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter. “That passion and enthusiasm is at the core of what we do and makes CASE a perfect partner for the World of Outlaws Late Models.”

The CASE brand will be featured at all 60-plus World of Outlaws Late Model events and on DIRTVision throughout the entire season.

“CASE is all about building and strengthening relationships within the communities we serve, and our exciting new partnership with World of Outlaws will allow us to do so with the massive dirt racing community,” said Terry Dolan, vice president — North America, CASE Construction Equipment. “Working with passionate individuals is a key part of our values and there are few more passionate than World of Outlaws competitors and fans.”

The newly branded World of Outlaws CASE Late Models will officially make their debut when the Series’ 2022 tour continues, Feb. 16-19, at Volusia Speedway Park during DIRTcar Nationals. They’ll be joined by the Super DIRTcar Series.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch the event live on DIRTVision.