Full 2022-23 Winter Schedule for The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Announced with Three Super Late Model Weeks

LAS VEGAS (February 12, 2022)—XR announces 2022-23 winter schedule at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, including three weeks with Super Late Model competition.

Building off the momentum of events like the Duel in the Desert, XR has doubled down on racing in Las Vegas, unveiling a winter schedule that will include seven shows November 2022 through March 2023. Super Late Models will be a part of three events, including the brand new Silver State Super Speedweeks.

“XR Events has made significant progress at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway since promoting our first Duel in the Desert in 2020,” said XR Chief Executive Officer Barry Braun. “Our aggressive schedule for 2022-23 is the start of a long-term effort to offer sanctions, teams, racers and fans a unique racing destination during the winter season.”

On top of the unprecedented schedule, The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will undergo a revitalization before the winter season kicks off.

“With the number of improvements we’ve done and will do, The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be a premier venue for dirt track racing,” said XR Chief Operating Officer Dan Robinson. “Our latest efforts have proven that events with a smaller footprint can provide a great race and an incredible experience. Combine that with the bright lights of Las Vegas, the beauty of the desert parks and many recreational opportunities, and we’ll truly have a destination that all fans can enjoy.”

The winter racing season will kick off with the 25th annual Duel in the Desert November 9-12, 2022, featuring the XR Super Series Late Models during the final three nights with two $25,000-to-win shows and one $50,000-to-win show. The Duel will again serve as the finale for XR’s Double Down Triple Crown bonus program. Additional classes will be announced later.

The new Silver State Super Speedweeks will be held on January 17-21 and February 21-25 with 10 total nights of Super Late Model competition. Each night will feature an increase in winner payout, starting with a $11,000-to-win main event on January 17. Winner’s shares will increase by $1,000 every race, with February 25’s main event paying $20,000-to-win. A Silver State Super Speedweeks points fund will be determined at a later date.

The Las Vegas Dirt Nationals (January 4-7, 2023) and Workin’ Man Nationals (February 7-11, 2023) return for their second annual events with classes to be announced later.

In addition to established events, The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the inaugural West Coast Nationals December 7-10, 2022 and a brand new event on a date to be determined. Both events’ classes will be named at a later date.

2022-23 Winter Schedule at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9-12 Duel in the Desert (Super Late Models)

Dec. 7-10 West Coast Nationals

Jan. 4-7 Las Vegas Dirt Nationals

Jan. 17-21 Silver State Super Speedweeks: Week 1 (Super Late Models)

Feb. 7-11 Workin’ Man Nationals

Feb. 21-25 Silver State Super Speedweeks: Week 2 (Super Late Models)

Date TBD Event Name TBD

Each race will be broadcast and available on-demand on XR’s streaming platform XR+. You can learn more and subscribe to XR+ at www.racexr.plus.

To learn more about XR and XR Events, visit www.racexr.com.

ABOUT THE DIRT TRACK AT LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is one of the hidden gems on the speedway’s 1,000-acre property. The half-mile oval hosts a variety of races, including the Duel in the Desert and has become a fan-favorite among dirt track racing enthusiasts. The world-class half-mile groomed clay oval is banked at approximately 10 degrees. The infield measures 780 feet by 375 feet and is available for excavation up to six feet deep. The facility includes two enclosed suites accessible by elevator and permanent restroom facilities. The adjacent paddock area is lighted and measures 500,000 square feet.