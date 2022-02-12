Moran Ends Wrisco Industries Winternationals with Win at East Bay

Tampa, FL (February 12, 2022) – Devin Moran concluded a successful Georgia-Florida Speedweeks with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series as the 27-year-old Ohio resident took the final night of the 2022 Wrisco Industries Winternationals Presented by Lucas Oil on Saturday Night at East Bay Raceway Park.

Moran made a daring move on a lap-34 restart to take the lead from Brandon Sheppard for his third win of the season. Sheppard was looking to make East Bay history with his fourth straight win, but he was involved in an accident with two other drivers which forced him out of the race. He was credited with a 21st place finish. Tyler Erb came home in second place followed by Mark Whitener, Tanner English, and Brandon Overton.

Leading four of the five races this week at East Bay, Overton took the lead at the start of the 50-lap main event to lead the first two laps of the race. Sheppard led as a torrid battle for second was going on among four other drivers. Sheppard continued to stretch his lead out over his competitors, opening a nearly five second advantage.

The first caution for rain on lap 28 halted the race for a few moments. When the race went back green Sheppard was still on point with Kyle Bronson and Moran trailing him. With the lap 34-restart Moran made the pass for the lead and then held off Erb in the last five laps of the race for his fifth career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win.

In Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the second time in his career at East Bay Moran pocketed $15,000 for the win in front of a huge crowd of spectators. “They did an awesome job on the track. I think the rain helped us because we had a softer tire on than almost everyone else. I am pretty much speechless; there for a while I didn’t know if we could do it or not. Like I said the rain brought some moisture back in the track. This car has been good all season long. We have been missing here just a little bit all week long. We tried something earlier in the night and it was pretty good.”

“I knew I was going to have to do something special to beat that 1 car. He (Sheppard) was the best car all week long without a doubt. I felt the bottom cleaning up under that caution. When we got into one and I knew we were door-to-door with him (Sheppard) I was going to the fence to get the lead because I knew that might be my only shot. I knew I was going to have to move down the track and I just about gave it away to Terbo.”

Erb equaled his best Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series finish of the year with a second-place run. “It was the craziest race I have ever been in; a race that rained and everything that happened there. Those last two or three cautions I didn’t need. I just wish it would have stayed green.”

Whitener’s third-place run was his best of the Georgia-Florida Speedweeks. “We finally got the car to where I could drive it tonight. Just glad to be on the podium for my guys. It feels like a win with this tough crowd. I have got a lot of laps around here so we will take this as a victory.”

The winner’s Tye Twarog Motorsports Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Clements Racing Engine and sponsored by C&W Trucking, CarSourceAuto.com, Bilstein Shocks, Tri-Valley Equipment Sales, Accuforce Dynos and Testers, McHugh Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Fiat, Haulin’ Haskell’s, Eibach Springs, Red Oak Pub, Igimage.com, and Tommy Pope Construction.

Completing the top ten were Ashton Winger, Ricky Thornton Jr., Jimmy Owens, Tyler Bruening, and Tim McCreadie.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Wrisco Industries Winternationals Presented by Lucas Oil

Saturday, February 12th, 2022

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL

Allstar Performance Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Brandon Overton / 14.471 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Ashton Winger / 14.685 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (8 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 76-Brandon Overton[1]; 2. 71-Hudson O’Neal[3]; 3. 4G-Bob Gardner[6]; 4. 18J-Chase Junghans[7]; 5. 16N-Brian Nuttall Jr[8]; 6. 17SS-Brenden Smith[10]; 7. 27-Joe Denby[12]; 8. 99-Kyle Hardy[9]; 9. 48-Colton Flinner[4]; 10. (DQ) 0H-Dale Hollidge[2]; 11. (DNS) 11R-Josh Rice; 12. (DNS) 81-Jason Riggs

Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #2 Finish (8 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 1T-Tyler Erb[2]; 2. 58W-Mark Whitener[1]; 3. 16-Tyler Bruening[6]; 4. 39-Tim McCreadie[7]; 5. 3S-Brian Shirley[3]; 6. 2D-Dan Stone[4]; 7. 1Z-Logan Zarin[5]; 8. 76B-Blair Nothdurft[9]; 9. 16H-Clinton Hersh[8]; 10. 66C-Matt Cosner[10]; 11. 31-Ken Monahan[11]; 12. (DNS) J8-Jadon Frame

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (8 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 9-Devin Moran[1]; 2. 40B-Kyle Bronson[3]; 3. 99B-Boom Briggs[2]; 4. 71M-Pierce McCarter[5]; 5. 28E-Dennis Erb Jr[4]; 6. 7-Ross Robinson[9]; 7. 6S-Blake Spencer[7]; 8. 2S-Stormy Scott[8]; 9. 94-Jason Miller[6]; 10. 151-Kyle Lear[10]; 11. (DNS) 6B-Adam Boyd

Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (8 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 44B-Colten Burdette[2]; 2. 89-Ashton Winger[1]; 3. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[4]; 4. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr[3]; 5. 11-Spencer Hughes[5]; 6. 2X-John Henderson[6]; 7. 97-Cody Overton[8]; 8. 11AC-Trevor Collins[7]; 9. 93-Mason Oberkramer[9]; 10. 4-Kody Evans[10]; 11. 3-Brennon Willard[11]

Wrisco Industries Heat Race #5 Finish (8 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 1S-Brandon Sheppard[1]; 2. 58-Garrett Alberson[2]; 3. 1ST-Johnny Scott[6]; 4. 27M-Michael Lake[9]; 5. 20B-Todd Brennan[5]; 6. 18D-Daulton Wilson[3]; 7. 130-Chase Osterhoff[10]; 8. 22R-Will Roland[8]; 9. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[7]; 10. (DQ) 10-Garrett Smith[4]; 11. (DNS) 0J-Jake O’Neil

Lucas Oil Heat Race #6 Finish (8 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 81E-Tanner English[1]; 2. 25-Shane Clanton[4]; 3. 20-Jimmy Owens[2]; 4. 212-Josh Putnam[5]; 5. 1R-Josh Richards[7]; 6. 1G-Ryan King[8]; 7. 33-Jeff Mathews[3]; 8. 0G-Deshawn Gingerich[10]; 9. 5*-Bryant Dickinson[11]; 10. 0K-Freddie Carpenter[6]; 11. (DNS) 19M-Jason Hiett

Fast Shafts B-Main #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): 1. 18J-Chase Junghans[1]; 2. 39-Tim McCreadie[2]; 3. 3S-Brian Shirley[4]; 4. 16N-Brian Nuttall Jr[3]; 5. 16H-Clinton Hersh[12]; 6. 17SS-Brenden Smith[5]; 7. 2D-Dan Stone[6]; 8. 76B-Blair Nothdurft[10]; 9. 0H-Dale Hollidge[13]; 10. 1Z-Logan Zarin[8]; 11. 66C-Matt Cosner[14]; 12. 31-Ken Monahan[16]; 13. (DNS) 27-Joe Denby; 14. (DNS) 99-Kyle Hardy; 15. (DNS) 48-Colton Flinner; 16. (DNS) 11R-Josh Rice; 17. (DNS) 81-Jason Riggs; 18. (DNS) J8-Jadon Frame

UNOH B-Main #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): 1. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr[2]; 2. 7-Ross Robinson[5]; 3. 28E-Dennis Erb Jr[3]; 4. 11-Spencer Hughes[4]; 5. 11AC-Trevor Collins[10]; 6. 2S-Stormy Scott[9]; 7. 97-Cody Overton[8]; 8. 2X-John Henderson[6]; 9. 93-Mason Oberkramer[12]; 10. 3-Brennon Willard[16]; 11. 6S-Blake Spencer[7]; 12. 151-Kyle Lear[13]; 13. 94-Jason Miller[11]; 14. (DNS) 71M-Pierce McCarter; 15. (DNS) 4-Kody Evans; 16. (DNS) 6B-Adam Boyd

DirtonDirt.com B-Main #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): 1. 212-Josh Putnam[2]; 2. 18D-Daulton Wilson[5]; 3. 27M-Michael Lake[1]; 4. 0J-Jake O’Neil[15]; 5. 10-Garrett Smith[13]; 6. 20B-Todd Brennan[3]; 7. 1G-Ryan King[6]; 8. 0G-Deshawn Gingerich[10]; 9. 1R-Josh Richards[4]; 10. 33-Jeff Mathews[8]; 11. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[11]; 12. 5*-Bryant Dickinson[12]; 13. (DNS) 130-Chase Osterhoff; 14. (DNS) 22R-Will Roland; 15. (DNS) 0K-Freddie Carpenter; 16. (DNS) 19M-Jason Hiett

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):1. 9-Devin Moran[5]; 2. 1T-Tyler Erb[3]; 3. 58W-Mark Whitener[9]; 4. 81E-Tanner English[6]; 5. 76-Brandon Overton[1]; 6. 89-Ashton Winger[8]; 7. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[14]; 8. 20-Jimmy Owens[18]; 9. 16-Tyler Bruening[15]; 10. 39-Tim McCreadie[22]; 11. 40B-Kyle Bronson[11]; 12. 44B-Colten Burdette[2]; 13. 58-Garrett Alberson[10]; 14. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[25]; 15. 25-Shane Clanton[12]; 16. 1ST-Johnny Scott[16]; 17. 99B-Boom Briggs[17]; 18. 7-Ross Robinson[23]; 19. 71-Hudson O’Neal[7]; 20. 18J-Chase Junghans[19]; 21. 1S-Brandon Sheppard[4]; 22. 2S-Stormy Scott[26]; 23. 11-Spencer Hughes[27]; 24. 18D-Daulton Wilson[24]; 25. 212-Josh Putnam[21]; 26. 4G-Bob Gardner[13]; 27. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr[20]

Race Statistics

Entrants: 69

Lap Leaders: Brandon Overton (Laps 1 – 2); Brandon Sheppard (Laps 3 – 33); Devin Moran (Laps 34 – 50)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Devin Moran

Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup Feature Winner: n/a

Brandon Ford TV Challenge Feature Winner: Devin Moran

Margin of Victory: 0.653 seconds

Stop-Tech Cautions: Precipitation (Lap 28); Boom Briggs (Lap 33); Hudson O’Neal (Lap 34); Garrett Alberson, Stormy Scott, Brandon Sheppard (Lap 34 restart); Ross Robinson (Lap 44)

Series Provisionals: Earl Pearson Jr, Stormy Scott

Fast Time Provisional: n/a

Series Emergency Provisionals: Spencer Hughes

Track Provisionals: n/a

Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Devin Moran, Tyler Erb, Mark Whitener

Penske Shocks Top 5: Devin Moran, Tyler Erb, Mark Whitener, Tanner English, Brandon Overton

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Tim McCreadie (Advanced 12 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Brandon Sheppard

Hot Rod Processing Most Laps Led: Brandon Sheppard (31 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Tyler Erb

O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Race: n/a

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Brandon Sheppard (Lap 3 – 16.048 seconds)

DirtonDirt.com Tough Break of the Race: Brandon Sheppard

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Wylie Moran (Devin Moran)

ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Clements Racing Engines

Miller Multimatic Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps: Tanner English (14.703 seconds)

Time of Race: 41 minutes 25 seconds