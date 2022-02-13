Nick Hoffman Wins Fourth Gator Championship; Super Late Model Competition Up Next for Hoffman at ½-Mile Oval

Mooresville, North Carolina (02/13/22) – Nick Hoffman had to patiently wait to kick things into gear at the 51st annual DIRTcar Nationals at Florida’s Volusia Speedway Park, but once action got underway the North Carolina racer quickly resumed his winning ways at the ½-mile oval.

In fact, Hoffman stormed to three wins in two days, including a $5,000 triumph in the Gator Championship, which marked his fourth-career triumph in the coveted finale. The triumphs were achieved aboard his Wehrs Machine & Racing Products No. 2 FOX / Rockwell Security / Elite Chassis Modified.

“It was tough sitting around most of the week waiting for the racing to start, but once it did, we hit the ground running,” Hoffman said. “It means a lot to win another Gator Championship, and now I’m fired up for the upcoming week and getting to drive the Hatcher Motorsports Super Late Model again. Thanks to everyone who supports us and makes this all possible.”

After seeing the majority of the week’s racing altered by Mother Nature and challenging track conditions, the DIRTcar Nationals were able to finally kick off on Friday evening for the Modified division.

With 103 drivers in the pit area at Volusia Speedway Park (Barberville, Fla.), Nick hit the ground running by setting fast time in qualifications. With the Top-4 starters inverted in heat race action, Hoffman stormed to the heat race win to earn the pole for his 20-lap preliminary feature.

While the feature would be shortened to 14 laps, Hoffman’s momentum would not be affected, as he won by 1.042 seconds to lock into Saturday’s $5,000-to-win Gator Championship.

Kyle Strickler, Kenny Wallace, Michael Long, and Clay Harris completed the Top-5 finishers.

On Saturday afternoon Nick contested his delayed prelim feature from Thursday evening, which he won from the second-starting position over Kyle Strickler, Will Krup, Justin Allgaier, and Garret Stewart.

On Saturday night the Gator Championship was contested. Hoffman received the sixth-starting spot for the $5,000-to-win feature.

The 30-lap affair found Hoffman working to the lead by lap 12, and once out front he drove away from the field to win by 2.248 seconds. Nick’s third win of the year marked his fourth Gator Championship.

He was followed across the line by Kyle Strickler, Will Krup, Garret Stewart, and Hunt Gossum.

Hoffman continues the 51st annual DIRTcar Nationals this Monday-Saturday with six Super Late Model events. The week starts with a pair of $7,000-to-win DIRTcar Super Late Model features on Monday and Tuesday followed by four $10,000-to-win World of Outlaws (WoO) CASE Super Late Model events.

For more information on the events, please visit www.DIRTcarNationals.com .

