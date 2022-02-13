HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsAmerican Sprint Car Series (ASCS) NewsR.J. Johnson Sweeps ASCS CAS Non-Wing Weekend At Central Arizona Speedway

R.J. Johnson Sweeps ASCS CAS Non-Wing Weekend At Central Arizona Speedway

Sprint Car & Midget NewsAmerican Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News
RJ Johnson – (Image Credit: Ben Thrasher)

Bryan Hulbert – CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (February 12, 2022) Putting the broom to the Steffey Shootout at Central Arizona Speedway, R.J. Johnson made it series win No. 11 with the ASCS CAS Non-Wing Sprint Cars.

A $3,000 score for the Phoenix shoe on Saturday night, Johnson’s weekend topped out at $4,500 earned behind the wheel of the Pecon Builders/Steffey Excavating No. 51.

Getting around Ty Mihocko for the lead on Lap 6, Johnson led the remainder of the 30-lap showdown. Into second on Lap 21, Brody Roa had one final shot at the top spot with a green, white, checkered restart but could not deny the No. 51. Swapping second with Ty for a moment, Roa held the spot with Mihocko third. Rolling from 12th, Sterling Cling made fourth, with Dustin Cormany fifth.

Shon Deskins made it to sixth from 14th, followed by James Webster in seventh. Ricky Lewis crossed eighth, Jonah Reynolds ninth, and Wayne Siddle was tenth.

The next outing for the ASCS CAS Non-Wing Sprint Cars at the Casa Grande oval is Saturday, February 26.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS CAS Non-Wing Sprint Cars

Central Arizona Speedway (Casa Grande, Ariz.)

Saturday, February 12, 2022

Car Count: 19

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 29-Dustin Cormany[1]; 2. 6-Ronnie Clark[4]; 3. 007-Wayne Siddle[3]; 4. 2-AJ Hernandez[6]; 5. (DNF) 7OH-Bryan Ledbetter Jr[5]; 6. (DNF) 10-Jess Beckett[2]; 7. (DNS) 17-Jim Green

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 3V-Jim Vanzant[2]; 2. 11-Ricky Lewis[1]; 3. 34-Sterling Cling[5]; 4. 20-Shon Deskins[6]; 5. 4-Tuesday Calderwood[4]; 6. (DNS) 8AZ-Jordan Stetson

Dash (10 Laps): 1. 3-Tye Mihocko[3]; 2. 51-RJ Johnson[5]; 3. 8M-Brody Roa[4]; 4. 0-Jonas Reynolds[2]; 5. 22AZ-Dustin Burkhart[6]; 6. 5AZ-James Webster[1]

A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 51-RJ Johnson[2]; 2. 8M-Brody Roa[3]; 3. 3-Tye Mihocko[1]; 4. 34-Sterling Cling[12]; 5. 29-Dustin Cormany[7]; 6. 20-Shon Deskins[14]; 7. 5AZ-James Webster[6]; 8. 11-Ricky Lewis[10]; 9. 0-Jonas Reynolds[4]; 10. 007-Wayne Siddle[11]; 11. 10-Jess Beckett[17]; 12. 4-Tuesday Calderwood[16]; 13. (DNF) 6-Ronnie Clark[9]; 14. (DNF) 22AZ-Dustin Burkhart[5]; 15. (DNF) 2-AJ Hernandez[13]; 16. (DNF) 3V-Jim Vanzant[8]; 17. (DNF) 7OH-Bryan Ledbetter Jr[15]; 18. (DNF) 17-Jim Green[19]; 19. (DNS) 8AZ-Jordan Stetson

