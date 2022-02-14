Star-Studded Field Set for Inaugural Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Race at Volusia

WHO TO EXPECT: Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Cars Debut on Monday and Tuesday at Volusia Speedway Park

DIRTcar Nationals Gator Trophy and $10,000 Payday Awaits Star-Studded Field

BARBERVILLE, FL – February 13, 2022 – History will be made this week at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, FL as traditional sprint cars join the lineup at the 51st DIRTcar Nationals.

The Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Series presented by Low-E Insulation will officially make their grand entrance on Monday & Tuesday with both nights streaming LIVE on DIRTVision.

A group of 15 drivers has already committed to the entire 14-race schedule with hopes of claiming the inaugural Series championship in 2022. Joining those full-timers in action this week is a laundry list of well-known superstars in the non-wing world who have their sights set on winning one of the sought-after gator trophies at DIRTcar Nationals.

It all begins on Monday, February 14 with a $5,000-to-win program on Valentine’s Day, followed by a big $10,000-to-win special on Tuesday, February 15. Fans can BUY TICKETS HERE to secure a seat for this historic happening at The World’s Fastest 1/2-Mile.

Here are some of the stars you can expect to see over the next two nights in Volusia.

FULL-TIME DRIVERS:

Anthony Nicholson of Bartlett, TN will drive his own DHR Suspension #16. The 35-year-old is a multi-time winner with the POWRi WAR Sprints and ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series.

of Bartlett, TN will drive his own DHR Suspension #16. The 35-year-old is a multi-time winner with the POWRi WAR Sprints and ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series. Chad Boespflug of Hanford, CA has teamed up with legendary crew chief Scott Benic in 2022. The nine-time USAC Sprint Car winner will wheel the famed #2B in Xtreme Outlaw action.

of Hanford, CA has teamed up with legendary crew chief Scott Benic in 2022. The nine-time USAC Sprint Car winner will wheel the famed #2B in Xtreme Outlaw action. Chase Stockon of Fort Branch, IN owns the USAC Iron Man record for most consecutive starts and now finds a new challenge in chasing the Xtreme Outlaw title aboard the KO Motorsports #5S.

of Fort Branch, IN owns the USAC Iron Man record for most consecutive starts and now finds a new challenge in chasing the Xtreme Outlaw title aboard the KO Motorsports #5S. Cole Bodine of Rossville, IN has graduated from the micro sprint and midget ranks to a full-time sprint car schedule between Xtreme Outlaw and USAC. The 23-year-old runs the DCT Racing #57B.

of Rossville, IN has graduated from the micro sprint and midget ranks to a full-time sprint car schedule between Xtreme Outlaw and USAC. The 23-year-old runs the DCT Racing #57B. Dallas Hewitt of Troy, OH has planned a special throwback #21 in honor of his iconic uncle Jack Hewitt. He’s a multi-time BOSS Sprint Car winner with his set on the Xtreme Outlaw Series in 2022.

of Troy, OH has planned a special throwback #21 in honor of his iconic uncle Jack Hewitt. He’s a multi-time BOSS Sprint Car winner with his set on the Xtreme Outlaw Series in 2022. Dennis Gile of Glendale, AZ spearheads a two-car operation this year with the Xtreme Outlaw Series. He’s a four-time ASCS Desert Series victor.

of Glendale, AZ spearheads a two-car operation this year with the Xtreme Outlaw Series. He’s a four-time ASCS Desert Series victor. Jason McDougal of Broken Arrow, OK runs alongside Stockon aboard the KO Motorsports #5M. J-Mac is already a multi-time USAC Sprint Car and Midget winner at 24 years old.

of Broken Arrow, OK runs alongside Stockon aboard the KO Motorsports #5M. J-Mac is already a multi-time USAC Sprint Car and Midget winner at 24 years old. Kory Schudy of Springfield, MO is fresh off a championship season with USAC MWRA and now turns his focus to an Xtreme Outlaw title aboard the Jon Sawyer owned #28.

of Springfield, MO is fresh off a championship season with USAC MWRA and now turns his focus to an Xtreme Outlaw title aboard the Jon Sawyer owned #28. Kyle Shipley of Peoria, AZ will embark on a full season with Xtreme Outlaw driving the Michael Dutcher #17 across the 14-race campaign.

of Peoria, AZ will embark on a full season with Xtreme Outlaw driving the Michael Dutcher #17 across the 14-race campaign. Landon Simon of Tipp City, OH will run the True North Cannabis #24 throughout the year with Xtreme Outlaw. He’s a winner with both the USAC Sprint Cars and POWRi WAR Sprint Cars.

of Tipp City, OH will run the True North Cannabis #24 throughout the year with Xtreme Outlaw. He’s a winner with both the USAC Sprint Cars and POWRi WAR Sprint Cars. Mario Clouser of Auburn, IL bagged the POWRi WAR Sprint Car championship in 2021, and now prepares for an Xtreme Outlaw title run in 2022 aboard the Eberhardt/Zirzow #6.

of Auburn, IL bagged the POWRi WAR Sprint Car championship in 2021, and now prepares for an Xtreme Outlaw title run in 2022 aboard the Eberhardt/Zirzow #6. Mitchel Moles of Raisin City, CA will run a second Gile #13M entry as the micro sprint standout begins expanding his career into midgets and sprints in 2022.

of Raisin City, CA will run a second Gile #13M entry as the micro sprint standout begins expanding his career into midgets and sprints in 2022. Shane Cockrum of Benton, IL brings the Amati Racing #66 back to the national stage this year with veteran Davey Jones on the wrenches.

of Benton, IL brings the Amati Racing #66 back to the national stage this year with veteran Davey Jones on the wrenches. Wesley Smith of Nixa, MO recorded a breakout year with 10 total wins between WAR and MWRA, now he’s taking the Carquest Auto Parts #44 on the road with the Xtreme Outlaw Series.

of Nixa, MO recorded a breakout year with 10 total wins between WAR and MWRA, now he’s taking the Carquest Auto Parts #44 on the road with the Xtreme Outlaw Series. Zach Daum of Pocahontas, IL is a three-time POWRi National Midget champion, but his 2022 journey focuses on the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car title with the McGarry Motorsports #31

GATOR CHASERS:

Alex Bright of Collegeville, PA is a 13-time USAC East Coast Sprint Car winner and heading to Florida with the Hummer Motorsports #20.

of Collegeville, PA is a 13-time USAC East Coast Sprint Car winner and heading to Florida with the Hummer Motorsports #20. Brady Bacon of Broken Arrow, OK is a four-time USAC National Sprint Car Champion and he’s pumped to get his first chance at a gator this week aboard the Wedgewood Motorsports #98.

of Broken Arrow, OK is a four-time USAC National Sprint Car Champion and he’s pumped to get his first chance at a gator this week aboard the Wedgewood Motorsports #98. Briggs Danner of Allentown, PA has turned plenty of heads at 20 years old and will get his next chance to leave a large impression this week in the Heffner Racing #5G.

of Allentown, PA has turned plenty of heads at 20 years old and will get his next chance to leave a large impression this week in the Heffner Racing #5G. Carson Short of Marion, IL has his #21 dialed in for two nights at Volusia this week with the chance at becoming the first driver to win with both the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and Xtreme Outlaw Series.

of Marion, IL has his #21 dialed in for two nights at Volusia this week with the chance at becoming the first driver to win with both the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and Xtreme Outlaw Series. C.J. Leary of Greenfield, IN heads south with the Michael Motorsports #77M and aims to kick off his 2022 campaign with a golden gator.

of Greenfield, IN heads south with the Michael Motorsports #77M and aims to kick off his 2022 campaign with a golden gator. Jake Swanson of Anaheim, CA made the move from the west coast to Indiana, but still represents Team AZ and looks to leave with the loot in the #21AZ.

of Anaheim, CA made the move from the west coast to Indiana, but still represents Team AZ and looks to leave with the loot in the #21AZ. Justin Grant of Ione, CA will wheel the NOS Energy Drink, TOPP Motorsports #4 in pursuit of a potential $15,000 sweep only days after sweeping the USAC Midget opening weekend.

of Ione, CA will wheel the NOS Energy Drink, TOPP Motorsports #4 in pursuit of a potential $15,000 sweep only days after sweeping the USAC Midget opening weekend. Logan Seavey of Sutter, CA loves a big, slick 1/2-mile and gets just that this week as he brings the Baldwin-Fox #5 to Volusia for a shot at the Xtreme Outlaw gators.

of Sutter, CA loves a big, slick 1/2-mile and gets just that this week as he brings the Baldwin-Fox #5 to Volusia for a shot at the Xtreme Outlaw gators. Matt Westfall of Pleasant Hill, OH runs the Marshall #33 as he’ll become the first driver to compete with both the World of Outlaws Late Models and Xtreme Outlaw Series.

of Pleasant Hill, OH runs the Marshall #33 as he’ll become the first driver to compete with both the World of Outlaws Late Models and Xtreme Outlaw Series. Robert Ballou of Rocklin, CA will try to bolster his already impressive resume with 31 USAC Sprint Car wins as he heads to Volusia with his sights set on the DIRTcar Nationals victory.

of Rocklin, CA will try to bolster his already impressive resume with 31 USAC Sprint Car wins as he heads to Volusia with his sights set on the DIRTcar Nationals victory. Shane Cottle of Kokomo, IN gets to throttle the Hogue #39 at Volusia on Monday and Tuesday night.

of Kokomo, IN gets to throttle the Hogue #39 at Volusia on Monday and Tuesday night. Thomas Meseraull of San Jose, CA will guide Chris Dyson’s #20 with Sean Michael on the wrenches.

You can watch every lap of the Xtreme Outlaw Series debut LIVE on DIRTVision and follow along with lineups, results, live timing, points, and more on the MyRacePass app.