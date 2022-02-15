Tyler Courtney battles by Kerry Madsen for Classic Ink Southern Swing win at East Bay Raceway Park

TAMPA, Fla. (February 14, 2022) – Forced to wait ten extra days due to Mother Nature’s inability to cooperate, “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney fell right into his old ways on Monday evening at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Florida, and scored himself the first FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 victory of the 2022 season, finally commencing the Classic Ink USA Screenprinting and Embroidery Southern Swing presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts.

Courtney’s triumph, resulting in a $6,000 payday, was accomplished from the inside of row two, forced to stalk down outside pole sitter and Sam McGhee Motorsports entry, Kerry Madsen, while simultaneously fending off pressure from KCP Racing’s Gio Scelzi. A series of early race cautions proved to be a struggle for Courtney, but once the Indianapolis, Indiana, native and defending All Star champion found his rhythm and took command on lap 15, utilizing a power move to drive underneath the “Madman” at the exit of turn four, the race was done in its tracks.

Kerry Madsen held on to finish second in the Classic Ink Southern Swing presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts opener at East Bay, followed by Gio Scelzi, Brent Marks, and Justin Peck.

“I knew we had a little bit better car than Kerry (Madsen), but I also had to be careful not to show him my line, especially if another caution would’ve come out. Kerry is a hard racer, but we just had to be patient and it all worked out,” said Tyler Courtney, now a nine-time All Star winner aboard the Clauson Marshall Racing/NOS Energy Turbo/No. 7BC sprint car. “To start off the year on the right foot is key, especially if it’s getting a win this early in the season. We definitely have this team heading in the right direction, so we’ll head back here tomorrow and try it again.”

The Classic Ink USA Southern Swing presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts will continue with another round at East Bay Raceway Park on Tuesday, February 15. Action is set to begin with hot laps at 6:15 p.m.

For more information such as gate times and ticket prices, please visit East Bay Raceway Park online at www.ebrp.co.

Once action in Florida is complete, the FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will take a seven-week hiatus before resuming the 2022 season with a doubleheader at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, on Friday and Saturday, April 8-9. The Core and Main Spring Nationals, awarding $6,000 each night, will officially launch the All Star points championship.

Contingency Awards/Results: East Bay Raceway Park | February 14, 2022:

Event: Classic Ink USA Southern Swing presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts

Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 40

Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Anthony Macri | 13.529

Dixie Vodka Fast Qualifier: Alex Bowman | 12.932

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Gio Scelzi

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Brent Marks

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Ryan Smith

Mobil 1 Heat #4 Winner: Kerry Madsen

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash presented by Kear’s Speed Shop Winner: Gio Scelzi

Classic Ink USA B-Main Winner: Wayne Johnson

Rayce Rudeen Foundation First Non-Transfer: Greg Wilson

FloRacing A-Main Winner: Tyler Courtney

Hercules Tires A-Main Hard Charger: Terry McCarl (+12)

Qualifying

Group (A)

48-Danny Dietrich, 13.057; 2. 18-Gio Scelzi, 13.076; 3. 26-Cory Eliason, 13.102; 4. 6-Dustin Gates, 13.476; 5. 40-George Hobaugh, 13.557; 6. 20B-Cody Bova, 13.761; 7. 7B-Ben Brown, 13.819; 8. 2-Ricky Peterson, 13.853; 9. 97-Scott Milan, 14.035; 10. 44-Chris Martin, 14.138

Group (B)

11-Parker Price Miller, 13.140; 2. 19-Brent Marks, 13.228; 3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 13.304; 4. 19AZ-Tanner Thorson, 13.453; 5. 23B-Brian Bell, 13.585; 6. 28-Tim Shaffer, 13.599; 7. 1-Jamie Myers, 13.680; 8. 97G-Alan Gilbertson, 13.966; 9. 197-Ryan Harrison, 14.242; 10. 121-Steve Glover, 15.094

Group (C)

55-Alex Bowman, 12.932; 2. 10X-Ryan Smith, 13.088; 3. 28M-Conner Morrell, 13.453; 4. 28F-Davie Franek, 13.481; 5. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 13.500; 6. 47-Eric Riggins Jr., 13.518; 7. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr., 13.580; 8. 11MM-Brendan Mullen, 13.797; 9. 66-Danny Smith, 13.820; 10. 25-Chris Myers, 13.826

Group (D)

7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.018; 2. 11M-Kerry Madsen, 13.249; 3. 13-Justin Peck, 13.264; 4. 8-Aaron Reutzel, 13.381; 5. 19X-Chris Windom, 13.441; 6. 39M-Anthony Macri, 13.529; 7. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni, 13.692; 8. 24-Terry McCarl, 13.727; 9. 97W-Greg Wilson, 13.811; 10. 5M-Max Stambaugh, 14.036

Heat 1 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

18-Gio Scelzi [1]; 2. 26-Cory Eliason [2]; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich [4]; 4. 6-Dustin Gates [3]; 5. 20B-Cody Bova [6]; 6. 2-Ricky Peterson [8]; 7. 40-George Hobaugh [5]; 8. 7B-Ben Brown [7]; 9. 97-Scott Milan [9]; 10. 44-Chris Martin [10]

Heat 2 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

19-Brent Marks [1]; 2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook [2]; 3. 19AZ-Tanner Thorson [3]; 4. 28-Tim Shaffer [6]; 5. 11-Parker Price Miller [4]; 6. 1-Jamie Myers [7]; 7. 23B-Brian Bell [5]; 8. 97G-Alan Gilbertson [8]; 9. 197-Ryan Harrison [9]; 10. 121-Steve Glover [10]

Heat 3 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

10X-Ryan Smith [1]; 2. 55-Alex Bowman [4]; 3. 28M-Conner Morrell [2]; 4. 47-Eric Riggins Jr. [6]; 5. 28F-Davie Franek [3]; 6. 2C-Wayne Johnson [5]; 7. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr. [7]; 8. 66-Danny Smith [9]; 9. 25-Chris Myers [10]; 10. 11MM-Brendan Mullen [8]

Heat 4 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

11M-Kerry Madsen [1]; 2. 13-Justin Peck [2]; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [4]; 4. 39M-Anthony Macri [6]; 5. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni [7]; 6. 24-Terry McCarl [8]; 7. 97W-Greg Wilson [9]; 8. 8-Aaron Reutzel [3]; 9. 5M-Max Stambaugh [10]; 10. 19X-Chris Windom [5]

Dash (6 Laps)

18-Gio Scelzi [2]; 2. 11M-Kerry Madsen [1]; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [6]; 4. 11-Parker Price Miller [4]; 5. 55-Alex Bowman [3]; 6. 10X-Ryan Smith [8]; 7. 48-Danny Dietrich [7]; 8. 19-Brent Marks [5]

B-main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

2C-Wayne Johnson [3]; 2. 24-Terry McCarl [5]; 3. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr. [8]; 4. 1-Jamie Myers [4]; 5. 97W-Greg Wilson [10]; 6. 5M-Max Stambaugh [16]; 7. 66-Danny Smith [12]; 8. 23B-Brian Bell [9]; 9. 40-George Hobaugh [7]; 10. 7B-Ben Brown [11]; 11. 25-Chris Myers [14]; 12. 97G-Alan Gilbertson [13]; 13. 97-Scott Milan [15]; 14. 11MM-Brendan Mullen [18]; 15. 44-Chris Martin [19]; 16. 197-Ryan Harrison [17]; 17. 121-Steve Glover [20]; 18. 2-Ricky Peterson [6]; 19. 19X-Chris Windom [2]; 20. 8-Aaron Reutzel [1]

A-main (30 Laps)

7BC-Tyler Courtney [3]; 2. 11M-Kerry Madsen [2]; 3. 18-Gio Scelzi [1]; 4. 19-Brent Marks [8]; 5. 13-Justin Peck [10]; 6. 10X-Ryan Smith [6]; 7. 28-Tim Shaffer [17]; 8. 11-Parker Price Miller [4]; 9. 19AZ-Tanner Thorson [12]; 10. 24-Terry McCarl [22]; 11. 48-Danny Dietrich [7]; 12. 55-Alex Bowman [5]; 13. 47X-Dylan Westbrook [11]; 14. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr. [23]; 15. 28M-Conner Morrell [13]; 16. 6-Dustin Gates [14]; 17. 1-Jamie Myers [24]; 18. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni [19]; 19. 20B-Cody Bova [20]; 20. 26-Cory Eliason [9]; 21. 39M-Anthony Macri [16]; 22. 47-Eric Riggins Jr. [15]; 23. 2C-Wayne Johnson [21]; 24. 28F-Davie Franek [18] Lap Leaders: Kerry Madsen (1-14), Tyler Courtney (15-30)

2022 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

East Bay Raceway Park, Florida (February 14, 2022): Tyler Courtney

2022 All Star Dixie Fast Timers:

East Bay Raceway Park, Florida (February 14, 2022): Alex Bowman | 12.932

2022 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (TBD):

**No points for Georgia/Florida events