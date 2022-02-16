Cory Eliason caps All Star Southern Swing with Jean Lynch Classic Victory at East Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (February 15, 2022) – In just his second try this season, Rudeen Racing’s Cory Eliason is a FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 main event winner, scoring the Jean Lynch Classic triumph at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday, February 15. Eliason led every circuit of the 30-lap program, chased to the line by Dylan Westbrook, Monday night winner Tyler Courtney, Parker Price Miller, and Anthony Macri.

The Classic Ink USA Screenprinting and Embroidery Southern Swing presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts victory, earning the Visalia, California, native a $6,000 payday, may have been convincing on paper, but the challenges were far from unnoticed, as the current All Star championship contender was forced to take evasive action on lap 15, making hard contact with a slower car while trying to put the driver one lap down. Luckily for Eliason, the Rudeen Racing/Hager Realty Service/Rayce Rudeen Foundation/No. 26 sprint car drove on unscathed.

Despite the aforementioned hiccup with the lapper, and a few early race cautions interrupting his momentum, the last half of the 30-lapper went relatively smooth for Eliason, eventually escaping to a 2.6-second lead by the time the final checkers flew.

The win bumps Eliason’s career total to nine with the traveling All Stars.

“This is a little bit of redemption, for sure. Hats off to my entire team. Last year was a tough year, but we’re starting things off right this year,” Cory Eliason said, who finished second in the 2021 All Star Circuit of Champions driver standings. “I love coming to Florida…I love Volusia and I love East Bay. I wish we actually got to come here more often, but we’ll take what we can when we come here.”

UP NEXT:

The FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will take a seven-week hiatus before resuming the 2022 season with a doubleheader at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, on Friday and Saturday, April 8-9. The Core and Main Spring Nationals, awarding $6,000 each night, will officially launch the 2022 All Star points championship.

Contingency Awards/Results: East Bay Raceway Park | February 15, 2022:

Event: Classic Ink USA Southern Swing presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts

Event: Jean Lynch Classic

Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 38

Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Cory Eliason | 13.502

Dixie Vodka Fast Qualifier: Danny Dietrich | 12.747

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Conner Morrell

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Anthony Macri

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Chris Windom

Mobil 1 Heat #4 Winner: Parker Price-Miller

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash presented by Kear’s Speed Shop Winner: Cory Eliason

Classic Ink USA B-Main Winner: Brian Bell

Rayce Rudeen Foundation First Non-Transfer: Terry McCarl

FloRacing A-Main Winner: Cory Eliason

Hercules Tires A-Main Hard Charger: Tanner Thorson (+14)

Qualifying

Group (A)

47X-Dylan Westbrook, 12.815; 2. 28M-Conner Morrell, 13.290; 3. 40-George Hobaugh, 13.361; 4. 20B-Cody Bova, 13.461; 5. 66-Danny Smith, 13.603; 6. 2-Ricky Peterson, 13.650; 7. 5M-Max Stambaugh, 13.656; 8. 7B-Ben Brown, 13.733; 9. 97G-Alan Gilbertson, 13.937; 10. 121-Steve Glover, 14.548

Group (B)

19-Brent Marks, 12.750; 2. 39M-Anthony Macri, 12.892; 3. 11M-Kerry Madsen, 12.973; 4. 18-Gio Scelzi, 12.999; 5. 10X-Ryan Smith, 13.151; 6. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr., 13.282; 7. 23B-Brian Bell, 13.314; 8. 1-Jamie Myers, 13.418; 9. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni, 13.653; 10. 28F-Davie Franek, 13.690

Group (C)

48-Danny Dietrich, 12.747; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 12.850; 3. 19X-Chris Windom, 12.946; 4. 8-Aaron Reutzel, 13.115; 5. 6-Dustin Gates, 13.250; 6. 47-Eric Riggins Jr., 13.355; 7. 44-Chris Martin, 13.675; 8. 97-Scott Milan, 13.789; 9. 11MM-Brendan Mullen, 99.999

Group (D)

26-Cory Eliason, 12.830; 2. 11-Parker Price Miller, 12.885; 3. 13-Justin Peck, 13.113; 4. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 13.405; 5. 24-Terry McCarl, 13.480; 6. 28-Tim Shaffer, 13.575; 7. 25-Chris Myers, 13.787; 8. 19AZ-Tanner Thorson, 13.803; 9. 97W-Greg Wilson, 13.974

Heat 1 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

28M-Conner Morrell [1]; 2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook [4]; 3. 40-George Hobaugh [2]; 4. 20B-Cody Bova [3]; 5. 66-Danny Smith [5]; 6. 5M-Max Stambaugh [7]; 7. 7B-Ben Brown [8]; 8. 2-Ricky Peterson [6]; 9. 97G-Alan Gilbertson [9]; 10. 121-Steve Glover [10]

Heat 2 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

39M-Anthony Macri [1]; 2. 11M-Kerry Madsen [2]; 3. 19-Brent Marks [4]; 4. 18-Gio Scelzi [3]; 5. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr. [6]; 6. 10X-Ryan Smith [5]; 7. 23B-Brian Bell [7]; 8. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni [9]; 9. 1-Jamie Myers [8]; 10. 28F-Davie Franek [10]

Heat 3 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

19X-Chris Windom [2]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [1]; 3. 8-Aaron Reutzel [3]; 4. 6-Dustin Gates [5]; 5. 48-Danny Dietrich [4]; 6. 47-Eric Riggins Jr. [6]; 7. 44-Chris Martin [7]; 8. 97-Scott Milan [8]; 9. 11MM-Brendan Mullen [9]

Heat 4 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

11-Parker Price Miller [1]; 2. 13-Justin Peck [2]; 3. 2C-Wayne Johnson [3]; 4. 26-Cory Eliason [4]; 5. 28-Tim Shaffer [6]; 6. 19AZ-Tanner Thorson [8]; 7. 24-Terry McCarl [5]; 8. 97W-Greg Wilson [9]; 9. 25-Chris Myers [7]

Dash (6 Laps)

26-Cory Eliason [1]; 2. 11-Parker Price Miller [2]; 3. 19-Brent Marks [3]; 4. 47X-Dylan Westbrook [6]; 5. 19X-Chris Windom [4]; 6. 48-Danny Dietrich [5]; 7. 39M-Anthony Macri [7]; 8. 28M-Conner Morrell [8]

B-main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

23B-Brian Bell [2]; 2. 10X-Ryan Smith [1]; 3. 19AZ-Tanner Thorson [5]; 4. 5M-Max Stambaugh [4]; 5. 24-Terry McCarl [6]; 6. 47-Eric Riggins Jr. [3]; 7. 97W-Greg Wilson [12]; 8. 7B-Ben Brown [8]; 9. 44-Chris Martin [7]; 10. 1-Jamie Myers [13]; 11. 25-Chris Myers [14]; 12. 97G-Alan Gilbertson [15]; 13. 97-Scott Milan [11]; 14. 121-Steve Glover [16]; 15. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni [10]; 16. 2-Ricky Peterson [9]; 17. 28F-Davie Franek [17]; 18. 11MM-Brendan Mullen [18]

A-main (30 Laps)

26-Cory Eliason [1]; 2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook [4]; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [9]; 4. 11-Parker Price Miller [2]; 5. 39M-Anthony Macri [7]; 6. 13-Justin Peck [11]; 7. 11M-Kerry Madsen [10]; 8. 19-Brent Marks [3]; 9. 19AZ-Tanner Thorson [23]; 10. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr. [18]; 11. 18-Gio Scelzi [15]; 12. 2C-Wayne Johnson [14]; 13. 10X-Ryan Smith [22]; 14. 28-Tim Shaffer [19]; 15. 6-Dustin Gates [16]; 16. 28M-Conner Morrell [8]; 17. 40-George Hobaugh [13]; 18. 23B-Brian Bell [21]; 19. 20B-Cody Bova [17]; 20. 19X-Chris Windom [5]; 21. 48-Danny Dietrich [6]; 22. 8-Aaron Reutzel [12]; 23. 66-Danny Smith [20]; 24. 5M-Max Stambaugh [24] Lap Leaders: Cory Eliason (1-30)

2022 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

East Bay Raceway Park, Florida (February 14, 2022): Tyler Courtney

East Bay Raceway Park, Florida (February 15, 2022): Cory Eliason

2022 All Star Dixie Fast Timers:

East Bay Raceway Park, Florida (February 14, 2022): Alex Bowman | 12.932

East Bay Raceway Park, Florida (February 15, 2022): Danny Dietrich | 12.747

2022 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (TBD):

**No points for Georgia/Florida events

