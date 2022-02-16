Rules set for Lucas Oil Speedway weekly divisions, guest classes for 2022

WHEATLAND, MO. (Feb. 16, 2022) – With the new Lucas Oil Speedway Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series season on the horizon, track officials remind drivers in the four weekly divisions that all rules for the 2022 season are now posted on the Lucas Oil Speedway website under the Driver Dashboard.

General Manager Danny Lorton has announced that the Pure Stocks, an occasional guest class this season, will run their area track rules. Drivers will claim their track rules and during technical inspection, the car must meet those rules to be eligible. If the car does not meet the rules, it will be disqualified.

The same will apply to the July 20 Midweek Madness event which includes Midwest Mods along with the Pure Stocks as both of those classes will claim their area track rule package. USRA Tuners will run under USRA rules and Legends will run under MO Legend Rules that night.

“In addition to our Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series classes, we’re looking forward to having the guest classes and I want to make sure everyone is on the same page as far as the rules,” Lorton said.

Drivers planning to compete in the Big Adventure Weekly Racing also are reminded they must pre-register their information with MyRacePass.com prior to opening night.

Pit Office Manager Amber Hoelscher said that all drivers will need to register online this season, even if they were regulars at the track in 2021.

The online registration process will eliminate errors as the drivers will input their information for their payout along with all the other MyRacePass features including driver bio and sponsors.

Register online for 2022 Lucas Oil Speedway Registration now at the link: https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1865/registrations/4970

For questions about the registration process, contact Hoelscher via email at ahoelscher@lucasoilspeedway.com.

Season openers: Lucas Oil Speedway has an open Test and Tune set for April 9 and another for April 16, followed by the “Easter Bowl 150” Enduro race on April 16 after that test and tune. The 9th annual Pitts Homes MLRA Spring Nationals are set for April 22-23. The Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series Spring Opener opener is set for April 30.

For ticket information for any future event at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com.